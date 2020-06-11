Spiritual Meaning Of A Swallow Tattoo

A beautiful symbol of hope.

Birds, like tattoos, are symbolic when people choose a certain feathered friend for their ink. The meaning can give you unique insight into their spiritual lives.

What does a swallow bird mean as a tattoo?

When you see a swallow bird, it's appearance can bring you peace, love, and loyalty.

Various faiths have used swallows as a religious symbol for faith and love, so if a person is religious, they may get a bird tattoo to represent their spiritual beliefs.

A swallow is a joyful bird. So, a swallow tattoo can mean a person wants to be hopeful.

Their tattoo design can bring happiness and hope into your life when you see them.

Swallow tattoos mean friendship

People who get a swallow as a tattoo symbol are strongly dedicated to friendship and their family.

The swallow bird tattoo can indicate that you have a lot of friends.

Also, you love to spend time with your family and friends.

Also, you are able to recognize your inner beauty and grace.

Swallow tattoos mean successfulness

To get a tattoo of a swallow can mean you want to work hard to accomplish something great.

The swallow may be an understated symbol, but they are essential to nature.

A swallow tattoo can mean that you want to focus on your personal goals and they push you to make decisions, even under duress.

Swallow tattoos mean loyalty

They also indicate that you are loyal and that you would sacrifice your own happiness for the better of others.

Swallows also have playful energy, so they bring ways for you to enjoy life into your day.

The lovely swallow, when it's in your life, will take away all your negative thoughts and emotions that you experienced from the past.

A swallow tattoo can also symbolize fertility too.

Swallows are referenced in many traditional meditation songs women hold over the pregnant woman.

If you dream about a swallow, it usually means that everything is going to be fine.

It means that things are going to be OK and that you should not be afraid of the future.

Only positive changes are coming your way and you should embrace them as they come.

A swallow also is known for its long, majestic flight on their quest for freedom.

What color should you swallow tattoo be?

Swallow bird — color symbolism

In paintings or tattoos, the color of the swallow signifies different meanings.

Spiritual meaning of a swallow tattoo in multiple colors

When the swallow is in traditional colors — white, blue, red, and brown — it indicates fidelity and travel, since the swallow is a bird of traveling and faith.

Spiritual meaning of a red and black swallow tattoo

In red and black, the swallow can indicate that it's a bit more adventurous.

Spiritual meaning of a blue swallow tattoo

Blue or bright colors for a swallow means that it's going to bring hope and happiness into your life.

Blue intricate swallows can also indicate someone was in the marines in the past and it also symbolizes that land is near.

Having a black and white swallow tells us that a person is very experienced as a sailor.

A swallow is more than a tattoo it is a symbol of hope

As a swallow bird tattoo symbolizes joy, hope, and loyalty, they also symbolize fidelity, peace, and happiness, but swallows, when they appear, bring you protection.

When the swallow appears, it brings you happiness and peace, so it's great to have one on your shoulder to remind you to stay focused on joy and happiness.

You will find satisfaction in your life and you will be happy.

The swallow is a protective bird of the home.

But they also can leave two omens.

If they come to your house and create a nest under the roof, then you will have good luck.

If they come and have left the nest under your roof, then that will bring you bad luck.

Swallow tattoo and its symbolism in the Bible

In the Bible, the Swallow indicates the incarnation and resurrection of Jesus.

They usually appear in the spring, which is when Jesus was resurrected.

Psalms 84:3 and Proverbs 26:2 refer to the swallow as "the bird of freedom."

The swallow in the Bible is presented as being swift, loving freedom, and never able to be kept in captivity.

Also, the name swallow is the Arabic term for swift.

Psalms also has another great reference to the swallow: "Yea, the sparrow hath found her a house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, Even thine altars, O Yahweh of hosts, My King, and my God." —Psalms 84:3

This relates to the birth of Jesus and Mary finding a place to give birth.

What does it mean to see someone with a swallow tattoo?

The swallow bird appears when you need them the most.

They appear when you have lost faith in religion, others, and in yourself.

Swallows also appear when you are making some huge changes in your life.

Also, swallows appear when you are overwhelmed and stressed, because they have the capability of calming you down so that you can get back to enjoying life.

They also come to you when you are in the midst of the hardest situations of your life.

When they sense you are ready for love and romance, swallows appear to help you find your soulmate.

Lastly, they also help you share your feelings of love with your partner and they will reinforce the need for trust in your relationship.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.