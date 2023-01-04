What It Means When Birds Fly Right In Front Of You

I don’t know about you, but anytime I see a flock of birds flying in close proximity, I think of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror film, "The Birds," where crows inexplicably start attacking everyone. If a bird invades my personal space, I duck and hide, likely looking ridiculous to everyone that sees me.

If you’re anything like me, you might be missing the spiritual meaning of birds coming near you.

Generally, birds flying past you is a positive sign hinting that good luck or good news is on the way. There are also different types of birds that can send bad luck your way by simply flying in front of you!

Birds represent many different spiritual ideals in various cultures. A bird flying in front of you might be a sign from the universe, but there are other meanings that will help you figure out what message is being sent your way.

What does it mean when birds fly in front of you?

Bird symbolism is as old as the first human beings. Many of them — like eagles, falcons, and cranes — have historical and cultural significance or carry important messages.

When we see birds, we view them as aspirational beings reminding us to reach for the stars and keep pushing toward our goals. But they can also be omens from the spiritual world if we pay close attention.

Here are a few interpretations of what it means when a bird flies in front of you.

1. You're going through a spiritual awakening.

Birds flying in front of you can be a sign that you are having a spiritual awakening. You could be heading down a new path or digging deep to discover your true identity.

If birds happen to cross your path one day, know that your guardian angels are watching over you and encouraging you to keep progressing. They have your back and you are protected.

2. You're being rewarded for your hard work.

When birds fly in front of you, take it as a sign of good fortune. You have buckled down and put in the work, and the universe is ready to reward you.

A near miss with birds means that abundance, progression, and prosperity are coming your way. Everything you have been through and done is finally paying off.

3. Your relationships are in a good place.

Drama with the people in your life can be draining. You might be experiencing some interpersonal struggles, but birds flying in front of you swing by to let you know peace is in your future.

Those birds are a sign that any conflict you are involved in is coming to an end. Soon, a resolution will come to pass, and you will have balanced and harmonious relationships.

If you are having dreams about birds flying in front of you, you are in an especially beautiful place with the people around you.

4. You should be more hopeful.

If you have recently felt like just giving up, the birds that fly in front of you have come to encourage you to hold on to hope and faith.

Though it’s hard to envision right now, a change is on the way and soon the tables will turn. In the words of Robert H. Schuller, “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

5. You might be in love.

When you see birds flying in front of you, especially flamingos, swans or doves, know that love is on the horizon. They are a symbol of wisdom, indicating that you are whole and healthy and ready to love with reckless abandon.

If you have been caught in a love drought, your romantic life is about to catch fire. You could start to feel especially emotional about someone and find out they feel the same.

6. You need to be reminded to believe in yourself.

No one is fully confident 100% of the time. Self-esteem can ebb and flow, so routine maintenance of your mental, physical, and emotional health is necessary to keep your confidence elevated.

If you have had a hard time seeing your worth lately, the birds that swoop in front of you are there to let you know that they believe in you and that you need to believe in yourself.

7. You should be careful.

There are some bird species that should ring alarm bells when they fly in front of you. Vultures, for example, tell you to watch who you surround yourself with. The ability to read people could be the difference between life and death.

Some people mean you harm and are there to bring you down. These birds bring signals of associated misfortune. Protect yourself and play it safe for the time being.

Spiritual Meaning of Birds Flying in a Circle

Like the number 0 in numerology, birds creating a continuous circle while flying is associated with oneness, eternal life, and endless opportunity.

Birds who fly in a circle are making a spiritual space to connect with each other, the world below, and the divine above. Their continuous formation represents the universe going on eternally.

Flock of Birds Spiritual Meaning

A flock of birds flying in front of you is an exceptionally positive symbol!

Spiritually, it means that something you have been hoping and working for is about to come to fruition. Something massive is about to happen in your life and change the whole trajectory in the best way imaginable.

It is a good time to meditate and use positive affirmations to assist the universe in manifesting your wildest dreams.

