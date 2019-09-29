30 Faith Quotes & Bible Verse Tattoo Ideas

Make your Bible life verse a quote tattoo.

As a society that doesn’t actively practice religion on a daily basis, the Bible is one of the most referenced sources for tattoos.

The Bible holds some of the most inspirational faith quotes for us to view. The Bible brings us clarity, gives us hope, and purpose in life.

Some other reasons as to why we look to Bible verses for tattoo ideas is to mark a milestone in life, such as marriage, the birth of children, deaths, or memorials for something tragic you have experienced in life.

Fun fact: If you were wondering, the most used Bible verse reference for tattoos that Christians have permanently marked on their skin is Leviticus 19:28, which loosely says that you should not harm yourself or permanently mark your skin.

For me, tattoos aren’t really my thing and if I would ever decide I wanted one, I wouldn’t be able to make a choice.

It would be hard for me, as I know it is for others. But if I did decide on a Bible verse that I knew without a shadow of a doubt reaches me to the core, then maybe, but it would still take me a lot of courage.

The one verse that I know I would maybe consider would be Psalm 46:10. It says “Be still, and know that I am God.”

I like this verse because it reminds you that He is always with you and He will take away all of your stress and worries. You just have to believe in Him.

The best way for you to decide upon which Bible verse you want the most, you should look to God for guidance and wisdom. You want the Holy Spirit to enlighten your choice. This is if you don’t already know for sure what verse inspires you the most.

So, if you are out there contemplating a Bible verse tattoo but you don’t know which one, then here are some examples for you to look at and see if any of them spark your interest as a tattoo design.

1. All you need is love.

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." — John 3:16

2. Put your trust in God.

"Trust in the LORD with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding." — Proverbs 3:5

3. When you can no longer walk on your own.

"God will carry you." — Isaiah 46:4

4. You will always have someone with you.

"When you go through deep waters I will be with you." —​ Isaiah 43:2

5. Take the leap.

"Because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high, to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace." — Luke 1:78-79

6. God strengthens us.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." — Philippians 4:13

7. He creates a world.

"You make beautiful things out of dust." — Genesis 2:7

8. Do not fear for He is with you.

"And she laughs without fear of the future." — Proverbs 31:25

9. You are a strong woman.

"She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future." — Proverbs 31:25

10. When you need only a reminder.

"I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I have set my heart on your laws." — Psalm 119:30

11. Have faith in yourself.

"Faith." — Hebrew 11:1

12. Never be afraid to reflect.

"Your testimonies are very sure; Holiness adorns Your house, O Lord, forever." — Psalms 93:5

13. Our plans may not be straight but He has given them to us.

"For I know the plans I have for you ... plans 2 prosper you and not 2 harm you, plans 2 give you hope & a future." —​ Jeremiah 29:11

14. God will guide you.

"Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path." — Psalms 119:105

15. When He is there for you.

"I need you like you would not believe." — Psalms 3:5

16. He makes all things possible.

"With God all things are possible." — Matthew 19:26

17. Never fear with Him in your corner.

"I will fear no evil for you are with me." — Psalm 23:4

18. A little reminder.

"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away." — 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

19. Spread your wings and fly.

"You will not be afraid of the terror by night, Or of the arrow that flies by day." — Psalm 91:5

20. The sky's the limit.

"He will soar on wings like eagles." — Isaiah 40:31

21. He will bring you a safe place to run to.

"He will cover you with His feathers and under His wings you will find refuge." — Psalm 91:4

22. He will make sure you are happy.

"Delight yourself in the lord; and he will give you the desires of your heart." — Psalm 37:4

23. A lovely flower.

"He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be y9our shield and rampart." — Psalm 91:4

24. A reminder that he will get you through tough times.

"I will fear no evil, for thou art with me." — Psalm 23:4

25. He will never leave you stranded.

"I will never leave you or forsake you." — Hebrews 13:5

26. True love lasts forever.

"Love never ends." — 1 Cor. 129

27. Your heart is open to God.

"My health may fail and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; He is mine forever." — Psalm 13:26

28. When He saves you.

"Saved by grace." — ​Ephesians 2:8

29. His grace is your grace.

"Grace upon grace." — John 1:16

30. You may not understand His intentions now, but you will.

"But later you will understand." — John 13:7

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.