50 Cheesy Love Quotes To Make Her Laugh (And Fall In Love)

In love with all your cheesiness.

What's a better way to break the ice than with a cheesy love quote to make her laugh? I, personally, find them hysterical and snort worthy.

Like roses are red, violets are blue, this joke is corny, how about you?

You know, even when your significant other is having a bad day, whip out something cheesy to just put a smile on her face. It does not take the most fantastic poetic language to say something that will make them melt just for you over and over again.

Every day comes with its own challenges, so you have to lean on your partner as you come across those darker moments. You just have to try and make the best of every moment when you are with someone you really care for.

So, it's always a good trick when you are trying something different.

A great idea would be to write sticky notes with a bunch of different cheesy I love you quotes and put them in their bag, book, in the bathroom, or wherever. Then they will find them and they will continue to think about you and if you can make them laugh it gets even better.

It's a great, flirty way for you to constantly communicate your feelings towards your partner.

Even if it gets to be a little boring in your relationship, you can liven it up by texting them something sassy and cute to make them smile and it will spice your relationship up again. But you may even find it hard and intimidating to find something insanely romantic and to say to your partner, but that's why I created this list.

Using cheesy love quotes to make her laugh makes it easy for you to lighten the mood and take away some of that pressure that comes with relationships. Try and do something different and you may realize that a little sarcasm and humor go a long way in making relationships feel lighter and more interesting as a whole.

1. "On a scale of 1 to 10: You're a 9 and I'm the 1 you need."

2. "If I can be with you in my dreams, I would sleep forever."

3. "You can call me Nemo because I'm never afraid to touch the butt."

4. "I hate all the letters in the alphabet, but I love U."

5. "You're the macaroni to my cheese."

6. "I'd shave my legs for you."

7. "Did you know? I had to borrow my friend's heart yesterday because you stole mine."

8. "Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile."

9. "Your name must be Autumn because I'm falling hard for you."

10. "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you."

11. "I donut want to glaze over the fact that I love you a hole bunch."

12. "They say love hurts, but I'm ready to take that risk if I'm going to be with you."

13. "It's not my fault I fell in love. You are the one that tripped me."

14. "If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I would be holding a galaxy."

15. "Hey girl, feel my shirt, Know what it's made of? Boyfriend material."

16. Hey, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?"

17. "Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got fine written all over you."

18. "If you were a library book, I would never bring you back."

19. "There may be other fish in the sea but you're my sole mate."

20. "Do you believe in love at first sight — or should I walk by again?"

21. "You may fall from the sky, you may fall from a tree, but the best way to fall... is in love with me."

22. "Are you a ninja? Because you've snuck into my heart."

23. "Are you a magnet? Cause you attracted me from across the room."

24. "Got an EpiPen? Because you take my breath away."

25. "Is that an energy bar in your pocket? Or are you just happy to see me?"

26. "If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber."

27. "Did you just come out of the oven? Because you're hot."

28. "Do you have a privacy policy? Cause I'd love to see your fine print."

29. "I was blinded by your beauty; I'm going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes."

30. "Lookin' sharp. Brie mine. You're grate. "Hey gouda looking."

31. "You must be a banana. I find you very a-peeling."

32. "What does a nosey pepper do? Get jalapño business."

33. "Ever since I met you, nobody else is worth thinking about."

34. "Do you like sleeping? Me too. We should do it together."

35. "You must be a broom, cause you just swept me off my feet."

36. "Roses are red, my face is too, that only happens when I'm around you."

37. "Are you a library book? Because I can't stop checking you out."

38. "If I had a garden I'd put your tulips and my tulips together."

39. "If I had a rose for every time I thought of you, I would be walking through my garden forever."

40. "Besides chocolate, you're my favorite."

41. "I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake."

42. "Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?"

43. "Is your body from McDonald's? Because I'm loving it."

44. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fineapple."

45. "I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole."

46. "Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on x-rays, but you know it's there." —George Burns

47. "I plan on bugging you every single day for the foreseeable future."

48. "I am yours. No refunds."

49. "He stole my heart so I'm planning revenge... I am going to take his last name."

50. "I am infected by your love virus."

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.