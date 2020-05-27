5 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Success With Virtual Dating

Your soulmate could be one click away.

Dating during the coronavirus pandemic is incredibly complicated. Unless you’re quarantining with a partner, most of the key parts of any relationship are completely off the table.

Spending time together and getting touchy-feely isn't an option for anyone navigating the dating scene right now. This makes it pretty hard to form connections beyond cheesy pick-up lines and flirty DMs.

Social distancing has totally flipped our conception of dating upside-down. Fortunately, the zodiac signs who are good at virtual dating may inspire the singles out there.

Anyone who has in-person dating down to a fine art might suddenly find that their go-to moves don't work online. And people who struggle with pushing themselves out of their comfort zone in real life now have the option to play the field from the couch.

This means that while some people are coming up with left swipes and unread messages at every turn, certain individuals are thriving in the virtual dating world.

These people know the value of FaceTime dates and spontaneous texts. They know that distance is a small hurdle in the quest for love, and they are willing to get creative in quarantine to continue their search for "the one."

Honestly, we could all learn a thing or two from these zodiac signs and spice up our quarantine with a budding romance.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus thrives when they’re in their own surroundings. This means dating from home is pretty much their ideal scenario.

They feel relaxed and find it easier to get put themselves out there without actually having to leave the house. As an earth sign, they value stability, so they will take the time to make sure their date is comfortable, even if they’re miles away from them.

You’ll notice that Taurus is able to give you their full attention. They won’t leave you on read for hours or get distracted by what’s on TV during your video calls.

Taurus is also direct and honest, so they will get to know people quickly, which can be crucial in virtual dating. They aren’t afraid to cut to the chase and avoid wasting time.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis really understand the art of conversation and know how to keep things interesting in any social scenario, in-person or not.

They’re great at matching your vibe and can switch from chill to excited, depending on the energy they read from you. This means they have no problem getting along with strangers and navigating virtual dating flawlessly.

If keeping the excitement alive long-distance is your problem, take a leaf out of Gemini's book. Come up with fun games and tap into your wit to have your date doubled over with laughter.

Awkward silences aren't a thing for Gemini, so dating one is sure to be an adventure, even if it's a virtual adventure.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This fire sign loves to flirt, and distance won’t stop them. They’re confident enough to navigate online dating and know all the good opening lines that are guaranteed to get a response.

Dating apps have always been part of their repertoire, so now is no different; in fact, they’re probably using them more than ever before.

Now is also a great time to get to know Leo away from their social group. Leos love being the center of attention and showing you off to their friends, but this can distract from building real connections.

If you’re talking to a Leo, seize this opportunity to get to know the person behind the social façade.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not even distance will stop this earth sign’s determination! Whether it’s their studies, their job, or their love life, Capricorn will give 110 percent.

They know that relationships take work and long-distance romances take even more work, so they will rise to the challenge.

Capricorns are great and checking in on you. They’ll listen to your worries and give you good advice. This makes them great at online dating because they aren’t afraid to get down to business and have real conversations.

Be prepared for scheduled Zoom dates from your Capricorn crush, as they’re all about building strong connections and know there’s more to virtual dating than occasional texts and DMs.

5. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces love romance. Even without physical intimacy, they want to convey their sensitive side through a screen.

They are amazing listeners and care about getting to know people, even from afar. They are intuitive and empathetic, so they will remember to reach out and check-in with you, even on days where you’re feeling a little off and might forget to ask for help.

Pisces is a creative sign, so they will come up with ways to keep the romance alive when you’re apart. Think candle-lit Zoom chats or a video call while you stargaze together.

They know how to keep the conversation flowing, and it won’t be long before you forget that you’re even apart.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for astrology, lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.