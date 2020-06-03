3 Full Moon In Sagittarius Rituals To Do On June 5th For Achieving Personal Goals

Honor this moon — and yourself.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius means serious business.

Think of the legendary Sagittarius avatar: the Centaur, half man, half horse, poised with bow and arrow in hand, and a vision of where to aim. Sagittarius in the Full Moon is about directing our vision. It's about aim and vision.

But it's also about moving our bodies, using them well, and for taking those bodies of ours into new vistas, made of new hopes and dreams.

Sagittarius rules the hips, thighs and liver. And during the Full Moon, you will be feeling these body parts more than usual, as they will be exceptionally sensitive.

This is also symbolic of the need to move, to create momentum, to yearn, seek and find a goal to attain. Sagittarius in the Full Moon is here to stimulate our imagination and help us strive for better. And, keep in mind, Sagittarius is the eternal optimist, and the fullness of the Moon will bring that out in all of us.

What can we do to honor this wonderful Full Moon? Here are three Full Moon rituals any of us can participate in.

Full Moon Ritual #1: Create balance and focus with meditation.

Sit quietly in a room that you can guarantee will not invite interruptions. Sitting is a part of this, as you will be able to feel your tailbone, thighs and hips settle into place.

Practice a few circular breaths — inhale for a count of 4, hold for a count of 4, exhale for a count of 4, then hold for a count of 4. Do this 4 times. Circular breathing will help calm you so that you can direct your thoughts.

Imagine that you're on the top of a mountain, viewing the entire world through your mind's eye. What out there do you want? Set your internal sights on a goal; see that goal as having only a direct line between you and it.

Let all else fall to the side as you focus only on your goal. Nothing else needs to be there, just you, the vision of yourself on the mountain, and that "thing" out there that you wish to be a part of. One direct line between you and your goal.

Once again, return to the circular breathing, with your goal or vision in mind. After about 15 minutes, open your eyes and slowly bring your attention back to the room, your posture, and your feeling of serenity.

Full Moon Ritual #2: Cleanse your crystals.

Crystals are a powerful part of any Full Moon ritual, and this particular Sagittarius Moon is no different.

Gather the crystals and/or minerals associated with the sign. You'll find power in the mere touch of opal, clear quartz, ruby, sapphire, lapis lazuli, zircon, agate, alabaster and obsidian. If you have only one, let it be the clear quartz as they are relatively easy to acquire.

Light a purple candle and begin the ritual of cleansing your crystal. Wave the crystal over the flame and say:

This crystal represents me. With each pass over the flame, I am releasing toxic energy. With each wave over the candle, I am burning away old karma. With each swish of the crystal wand, I am cleansing my soul as well as my pathway ahead.

Hold the crystal in your hand and feel the warmth from the flame, how it retains the heat. Close your eyes and affirm: I trust the process of life. I am safe. I am connected to the entire universe.

Full Moon Ritual #3: Remember that your body is a temple.

Sagittarius is a very physical sign. It's time to honor that physicality by knowing yourself as the very temple of spirit itself. Let this Full Moon be the day you decide to change your eating habits, and get more exercise and good amounts of sleep.

While you can make this decision any day of the week, to set your intention on the evening of the Full Moon incorporates the strength and power of the Moon itself — a great support system for the manifestation of your will.

Light a candle, preferably a purple or blue one, and sit before it, gazing lovingly into its flame. Know yourself as this strong, statuesque body of ability. Know yourself as a miraculous set of circumstances that gives you the ability to think, to love, to create.

Honor your body, as it is your vehicle here on earth. Your body is the precious house for your eternal spirit. Affirm: I am that which I seek.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.