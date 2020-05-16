50 Songs About Losing Someone

Life is about love and loss, and these songs help us get through both.

Life can be frustrating and upsetting at times, especially during times of grief and loss. Dealing with the loss of something or someone — a family member, a good friend, a beloved pet, or sometimes even reading about strangers in the news — can be hurtful and devastating.

Whether we lose someone from death, divorce, or just simple goodbye at the end of a friendship or relationship — it can all be overwhelming and devastating, so listening to music and songs about losing someone can help us get through.

The pain of dealing with the loss of someone can be harsh and your emotions can overpower anything that you have ever felt before.

Have you ever lost someone and felt alone?

Typically, when we hear the “loss of someone” we think of death. But in my experience, I believe we lose people more often than we think. Breakups, divorce, ending of friendships, and fighting and parting ways with the people we love are all forms of loss.

All types of losses can play a major toll on our health. It can lead to depression, guilt, grief, sadness, and anger. All of these feelings can lead to overeating, excessive drinking or resorting drugs or other coping mechanisms that can harm us in the long run. It also can make it hard for some people to sleep, think, or even live their day to day lives.

Have you ever experienced these feelings from losing someone? I know I have before, it is still painful to even think about, but in life, we have to face all types of challenges — highs, and lows that will help us develop and grow as people.

We all go through things unexpectedly and we often deal with them as best we can but there are ways that will help us get through tough situations.

For example, music is a great way to relieve stress, add laughter and joy, and motivation to keep going. Movies, exercising, and surrounding ourselves around the people we love are all great ways to help us all deal with the grief of losing someone.

Music is something that brings us all together and it is a great way to soothe the heart and mind when something tragic is going on in our lives.

What is your favorite song to listen to when you are going through a tragic event in life? I have several songs that help me get through pretty much any situation in life. We all have that one song that does something to our spirits that lifts them and makes us happier and appreciate the little things in life.

Music is the key ingredient to ensure that we can get through anything if we play the right song that will uplift us. We've compiled a list of the most relatable songs about losing someone to listen to yourself — see if you can resonate with one of these.

1.“Tears In Heaven” — Eric Clapton

“If I saw you in heaven? Would it be the same If I saw you in heaven? I must be strong and carry on”

2. “I'll Be Missing You” — Diddy ft Faith Evans & 112

“One black morning, when this life is over…I know, I'll see your face”

3. “My Heart Will Go On” — Celine Dion

“Every night in my dreams, I see you, I feel you…That is how I know you go on”

4. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” — Green Day

“As my memory rests, but never forgets what I lost, Wake me up when September ends”

5. “Fire and Rain” — James Taylor

“Won't you look down upon me, Jesus, you’ve got to help me make a stand”

6. “Hurt” — Johnny Cash

“My sweetest friend? Everyone I know…Goes away in the end”

7. “Angel” — Sarah McLachlan

“In the arms of the angel, Fly away from here”

8. “Time to Say Goodbye” — Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

“Time to say goodbye, Paesi che non ho mai, Veduto e vissuto con te”

9. “Only the Good Die Young” — Billy Joel

“Only the good die young, that’s what I said”

10. “Beloved” — Mumford & Sons

“Before you leave, you must know you are beloved…And before you leave. Remember I was with you”

11. “Dream On” — Aerosmith

“The past is gone, it went by, like dusk to dawn…isn't that the way, Everybody's got the dues in life to pay”

12. “American Pie” — Don McLean

“A long long time ago, I can still remember how that music”

13. “See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth

“Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again, when I see you again”

14. “One More Day” — Diamond Rio

“Last night I had a crazy dream, A wish was granted just for me”

15. “It’s The End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” — R.E.M.

“It's the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine”

16. “(I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight” — Cutting Crew

“It must have been something you said, I just died in your arms tonight”

17. “Last Kiss” — Pearl Jam

“Oh, where oh where can my baby be? The Lord took her away from me”

18. “I Shot The Sheriff” — Eric Clapton

“(I shot the sheriff), But I didn't shoot no deputy, oh no! Oh!”

19. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Oyster Cult

“All our times have come, Here, but now they're gone, Seasons don't fear the reaper”

20. “The Great Gig in the Sky” — Pink Floyd

“And I am not frightened of dying any time will do, I don't mind. Why should I be frightened of dying?

21. “Driving Nails in My Coffin” — Ernest Tubb

“My sweetheart has gone, And I'm so lonely”

22. Miss, You Like Crazy – Natalie Cole

“Even though it's been so long, my love for you keeps going strong”

23. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor

“It's been seven hours and fifteen days, since you took your love away”

24. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers

“Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, It's not warm when she's away”

25. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself – The White Stripes

“Planning everything for two. Doing everything with you. And now that we're through. I just don't know what to do.”

26. Someone Like You – Adele

“I heard that you're settled down. That you found a girl and you're married now, I heard that your dreams came true”

27. I Can Dream About You – Hall & Oates

“I can dream about you Maybe that will make it all right All right Moving sidewalks Uneven under my feet My true feelings Down deep”

28. Yesterday – The Beatles

“Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away, Now it looks as though they're here to stay, Oh, I believe in yesterday”

29. Hello Darlin’ – Conway Twitty

“Hello darlin' nice to see you it's been a long time, You're just as handsome as you used to be”

30. A Picture Of Me (Without You) – George Jones

“I feel tears wellin' up cold and deep inside, Like my heart's sprung a big leak”

31. Baby, I’ve Been Missing You – The Independents

“Darling, these last few days / Have been almost unbearable / I mean, nothing is going right / Since you’ve been gone”

32. Better Together – Jack Johnson

“But there is no combination of words I could put on a postcard, No song that I could sing, but I can try because this is your heart”

33. It Must Have Been Love – Roxette

“Touch me now, I close my eyes, And dream away”

34. Missing You – Diana Ross

“I'm missing you, Tell me why the road turns

35. I Will Remember You – Sarah McLachlan

“I will remember you, will you remember me? Don't let your life pass you by”

36. How Can I Help You Say Goodbye – Patty Loveless

“And through my tears I asked again why we couldn't stay, Mama whispered softly time will ease your pain”

37. How Do I Live – LeAnn Rimes

“Without you there'd be no sun in my sky, There would be no love in my life, There'd be no world left for me”

38. Faithfully – Journey

“Restless hearts, Sleep alone tonight, Sending all my love, Along the wire”

39. Always – Bon Jovi

“It's been raining since you left me, Now I'm drowning in the flood”

40. The Man Who Can’t Be Moved – The Script

“I know it makes no sense but what else can I do; how can I move on when I'm still in love with you”

41. Home – Michael Bublé

“Another summer day, has come and gone away”

42. I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

“I don't want to miss one kiss Well, I just want to be with you, right here with you Just like this”

43. Baby Come Back – Player

“Spending all my nights, all my money going out on the town, doing anything just to get you off of my mind”

44. So Far Away – Carole King

“So far away, doesn't anybody stay in one place anymore?”

45. The Bed’s Too Big Without You – The Police

“Bed's too big without you, Cold wind blows right through that open door, I can't sleep with your memory”

46. “Good bye’s the Saddest Word” — Celine Dion

“And mamma, All you had to offer,Was the promise of a lifetime of love”

47. “Lay Me Down” — Sam Smith

“Yes, I do, I believe, That one day I will be, where I was, Right there, right next to you”

48. “What a Wonderful World” — Louis Armstrong

“Bright sunny days, dark sacred nights, And I think to myself, what a wonderful world”

49. “Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“Take my hand, stay Joanne, Heaven's not ready for you”

50. “When You’re Gone” — Avril Lavigne

“I never thought I'd, Need you there when I cried, And the days feel like years when I'm alone”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, pop culture, and relationship topics.