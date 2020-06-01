25 Encouraging Quotes To Share With Someone Who Is Grieving The Loss Of A Loved One

You can be there for them and show your support in different ways.

The death of a loved one and the grief that follows is one of the hardest experiences we as human beings can go through.

We all grieve differently and sometimes, encouraging quotes can help us with that grief. They can also be a way to reach out to someone you know who is grieving.

We have all surely known someone who was grieving the loss of someone close to them, whether it be a parent, spouse, child, or friend.

It can be incredibly hard to know exactly what to say or do to help comfort that person in their time of need. Reaching out to let that person know you are thinking about them in this difficult time can really make an impact and mean a lot. That being said, we can also try to alleviate that grief a bit through encouragement.

Grief is incredibly hard to experience, which is why it's important to remind those who are grieving that things will be okay and provide them with hope in spite of the pain.

This is where quotes can be a great asset to share with someone you know who is grieving and has suffered a loss.

Send them a text or email with that quote. Not only are you letting them know they are in your thoughts, but you're giving them a sense of comfort through powerful words that can really touch their heart — especially at this crucial moment in time.

Perhaps you are reading this and you are the person who is grieving. My hope is that you'll find solace and some form of peace through these uplifting quotes about grief, the healing process, and the reality that this pain you are feeling also means that you were lucky enough to have love in your life.

Share any one, or all, of these 25 encouraging quotes with someone who grieving.

1. You'll never be the same —​ and that's okay.

"The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to." — Elisabeth Kubler-Ross​

2. They are always with us.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day...unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear." — Unknown

3. All you need to do is close your eyes and think of them.

"In the garden of memory, in the palace of dreams...that is where you and I shall meet." — Alice Through the Looking Glass

4. They become a memory we can hold onto it forever.

"When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure." — Unknown

5. They are never lost.

"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." — Helen Keller

6. You will meet again.

"An eternal memory...until we meet again: Those special memories will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you're forever in my heart until we meet again." — Unknown

7. A happy thought to share.

"Perhaps they are not the stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy." — Unknown

8. You will find comfort.

"Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted." — Matthew 5:4

9. We have happy memories for difficult times.

"God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December." — J.M. Barrie

10. If they are in our hearts, they are always with us.

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." — Winnie the Pooh

11. Don't feel pressure to hide what you are feeling.

"It is perfectly okay to admit you're not okay." — Unknown

12. Their light is eternal.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains." — Unknown

13. Honor their memory.

"Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone." — Unknown

14. In the end, love is worth the pain you are experiencing.

"My scars are a testament to the love and the relationship that I had for and with that person. And if the scar is deep, so was the love." — Unknown

15. You are stronger than you realize.

"Keep your head up. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers..." — Unknown

16. Even in grief, never lose your hope

"And sometimes, against all odds, against all logic, we still hope." — Unknown

17. Use it as a lesson to never take time or others for granted.

"Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time. It tell us to tell each other right now that we love each other." — Leo Buscaglia

18. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

"When it is darkest, we can see the stars." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

19. Trust that you will be okay.

"You will survive and you will find purpose in the chaos. Moving on doesn't mean letting go." — Mary VanHaute

20. Things will get better.

"Grit your teeth and let it hurt. Don't deny it, don't be overwhelmed by it. It will not last forever." — Rabbi Harold Kushner​

21. Thank you for the joy.

"This is not goodbye, my darling, this is a thank you. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me joy." — Nicholas Sparks

22. Positivity puts things in perspective.

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — Winnie the Pooh

23. It is worth it.

"Grief is the price we pay for love." — Queen Elizabeth II

24. Keep them in your heart and they'll never be gone.

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." — Thomas Campbell

25. You are strong enough to get through this.

"You have within you, right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you." — Unknown

