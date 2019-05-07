50 Beautiful Quotes About Missing Mom Who Passed Away For Mother's Day

Celebrate her beautiful life.

Mother's Day is coming on Sunday, May 10. And while it's a time to celebrate your mother, that very fact can be painful when your own mother is no longer here. That's why these heartfelt quotes about missing mom who passed away hit so close to home.

After facing the loss of your mother, it can be incredibly difficult to watch your friends, family members, and even strangers with their mothers, knowing that your mom has passed away and you can't do the same.

This day of celebration may turn into a day of mourning and nostalgia, but although your mom is no longer with you in a physical sense, her love will forever live within you.

So on a day like Mother's Day, it's understandable that you might cry and grieve the fact that she isn't here with you, but try to also remind yourself that her greatest gift remains — and that gift is you.

This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult days of any year for someone who's lost their mother. And finding positive ways to honor and remember your mom on Mother's Day can be a great way to go about dealing with the grief and getting through the holiday without feeling emotionally drained when it's over.

One way to get through the day is by reading beautiful quotes and poems that help you remember your mother for the positive effect that she had on your life.

Here are some of the best Mother's Day quotes about missing mom who passed away to help you get through the day if you're still grieving the death of your mother.

1. The memory of you shall never pass away.

"The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away."

2. I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me.

"I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive."

3. Your memories will always keep me smiling.

"I know you are listening from above. There's nothing that I value more than your love. No matter where I am or what I'm doing, your memories will always keep me smiling."

4. "I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life."

"Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world." — Cindy Adkins

5. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ..."

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk in my own garden forever." — Alfred, Lord Tennyson

6. In a blink of an eye, everything can change.

"In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your hear. You may never not have that chance again."

7. Still loved, still missed.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear."

8. Love leaves a memory.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

9. Mothers hold their children's hands.

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever."

10. I'll always remember the things you have taught me.

"I'll always remember the things you have taught me and how much you love me."

11. A mom's hug lasts long.

"A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go."

12. I'll always need my mom.

"No matter what age ... I'll always need you, mom."

13. No matter the distance between them.

"No daughter and mother should ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." — Christie Watson

14. Your love is still our guide.

"Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side."

15. Hold dear to your parents.

"Hold dear to your parents for it is a scary and confusing world without them." — Emily Dickinson

16. They walk beside us every day.

17. We love you still.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."

18. Mothers never really dies.

"Mothers never really die, they just keep the house up in the sky, They polish the sun by day and light the stars that shine at night, keep the moonbeams silvery bright and in the heavenly home above they wait to welcome those they love." — Helen Steiner Rice

19. You will always be with me in my heart.

"Mom, I am missing you today but I know that you will always be with me in my heart ... I am who I am because of your loving hands. I have my sweet and compassionate soul from watching you and your generosity and kindness to others. I see the world full of wonder because of your imagination. I've learned to never give up seeing your drive and perseverance ... I love you always and forever ..." — Karen Kostyla

20. A mother's love is always with her children.

"A mother's love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace."

21. We miss our mothers most in death.

"You were my home, Mother. I had no home but you." — Janet Fitch

22. You never forget your mom.

"There is no death, daughter. People only die when we forget them,” my mother explained shortly before she left me. “If you can remember me, I will be with you always." — Isabel Allende

23. I miss you, mom.

"I truly never learned what the words ‘I miss you’ were until I reached for my mom’s hand and it wasn’t there."

24. Your mom will always hold a special place in your heart.

25. Happy mother's day to mom in heaven.

"I wish I had the power to take back every pain, worry, and hurt that I ever gave you. I wish that I could just undo, all the moments that made you blue. I miss you, mom."

26. Mothers can never be forgotten.

"I cannot forget my mother. She is my bridge. When I needed to get across, she steadied herself long enough for me to run across safely." — Renita Weems

27. Mom becomes a part of you, even after she's gone.

"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us." — Helen Keller

28. Hold tight on to the memories you have with your mom.

"Had I known that destiny always takes away people you love the most, I would have pretended to hate you endlessly. I miss you, mommy."

29. Stay strong, even in grief.

"Now I know why you always asked me to be strong… because you know that one day I would need the strength to bear your loss. I miss you, mom."

30. Grieving your mother is one of the hardest things to do in life.

"Mom, every second spent with you is an opportunity to say I love you. I wish I have been showing you how much I love you even before now. This very moment I am so sad because I can’t find you anytime soon. I miss you!"

31. Remember the little things about your mom.

"My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart – a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation." — Mark Twain

32. There are no goodbyes, just "see you later".

"There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." — Mahatma Gandhi

33. Cherish the little things while you can.

"I miss saying “Mom” out loud. I miss not being able to find that special card for you and then having found it, writing “To Mom” on it for yet another cherished Mother’s Day." — Millie P. Lorenz

34. Your love for your mom (and hers for you) is never-ending.

"Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality." — Emily Dickinson

35. Your mom knew you best.

"A mother understands what a child does not say." — Jewish proverb

36. Remember what your mom taught you.

"I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." — Abraham Lincoln

37. It's hard to move forward after the death of your mother.

"I hate visiting your grave because the words on your epitaph don’t do justice to the amazing person that you were. I miss you."

38. To your beautiful mother who passed...

"You are a beautiful mother, caring mom and loving companion. My dad is so lucky to have found a woman like you in his life."

39. When you miss your mom beyond words.

"You are the best friend I have in life, the only true companion who can sacrifice everything just for me to be happy. I love you mom and will like to thank you for all your advice that shaped my life. I miss you!"

40. Your mom made you the way you are.

"For every flower that I place on your grave, I think of all those things you did to make my life as beautiful and fragrant as a bed of flowers. I miss you."

41. Your mom built you up to be strong and courageous.

"I wish I am where you are right now so I can receive your blessings on my forehead as you peck me, I miss those sweet words you speak to me because they gave me more courage to succeed in life – I want to say I miss you, mom!"

42. Sons love their mothers most.

"A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest." — Irish proverb

43. Your mom will be there for you, even after this life.

"My mother is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune." — Graycie Harmon

44. It's hard to know what to do after your mother dies.

"Mourning was just another word in the dictionary. But after your death, it has become a way of life for me."

45. Hold your family close to your heart.

"The death of a mother is the first sorrow wept without her."

46. The little memories with your mom are the most important.

"The mother memories that are closest to my heart are the small gentle ones that I have carried over from the days of my childhood. They are not profound, but they have stayed with me through life, and when I am very old, they will still be near." — Margaret Sanger

47. And right now I feel like I'm drowning.

"Grief is like the ocean, it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim." — Vicki Harrison

48. Life will get better, and you'll keep your mom in your heart to carry with you.

"Death has taken you to a beautiful place called Heaven, but it has made my life a living Hell. I miss you."

49. Your mom stays with you, even after death.

50. Your mother will never leave your side.

"Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." — Terri Guillemets

Shavella St.Preux is an MFA student studying creative writing at Brooklyn College.