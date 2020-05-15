Welcome to the good life.

What does it mean to be spiritually healed? You've probably heard the term "spiritual healing" being tossed around from time to time.

Maybe you're new to these kinds of things, and that's okay!

We're here to make the journey and process of understanding easier.

So, what is spiritual healing?

The most common misconception about spiritual healing is thinking you have to be religious or believe in a higher power.

You do not need to believe in God or attend church regularly to want a better life for yourself; a life where there is no worry about the future or self-doubt, only acceleration toward a brighter and happier tomorrow.

If you're tired of feeling like the world around you is full of negativity and hate, you may need to shift your perspectives and ideas.

One of the biggest influences on our mental health and well-being is the media. You turn on the news and the stories are full of crime, murder, and misrepresentation.

You go on Instagram and Twitter and see someone posting a selfie with them and their multi-million dollar home and think, "If only that were me..."

Let's face it, we are being influenced by these things every single day that makes us feel like we have not made it in the world and nothing we can do will ever amount to what we see.

We begin to feel that on the outside, all that is promised are violent protests and criminals running the streets. But that is when you must realize you need to break free from these negative views.

Meaning of spiritual healing

Think of spiritual healing as a form of an imaginary prescription. Once we feel like our mind, body, and soul is not performing properly, we find the root of the problem and try to develop a cure.

You may see that some of the activities you engage in may not be a positive influence, or maybe some of the people you hang out with are directing you down the wrong path.

The first step in spiritual healing is finding the problem and taking out any and all of the things that may be impacting your well-being.

Biblical meaning of spiritual healing

Shifting our perspectives to a more religious standpoint, let's take a look at how the Bible tells us about living a life of healing.

The Bible refers to spiritual healing many times throughout each chapter, and especially in the Book of Psalms.

During these ancient periods of time, someone's health not only meant to be in physical shape but it also meant having a good relationship with God.

Spiritual healing meant you would have to pray, fast, and give offerings to God in order to maintain this healing power.

Examples can be found in 2 Kings 5:1-14 and Isaiah 38.

It is so important for everyone to be aligned with their higher purpose in life. But how do we begin to attain this feeling?

Gabrielle Roth, author of Maps to Ecstasy, writes, “We need to do right by our body, purify our relationships, use our mind for creative freedom and not enslavement, free the soul from the ego, and undertake the spiritual journey.”

Let go of any attachments you have made with the world and envision yourself living in a purified world full of the most important people in your life!

Once we become too dependent on the chains we have locked ourselves in, it feels like there is little to no hope to find a way out. But that is where you're wrong.

Spiritual healing as a journey

After you've analyzed the sour parts of your life, it is important to take care of yourself not only mentally but physically.

Eating healthy and exercising regularly are two of the best ways to feel like you're actually doing something good in your life.

You don't have to cut out all of your favorite junk food and train in the gym six days out of the week to be healthy!

Find balance in these areas and once you know what works best for you, push yourself to unimaginable limits to prove that you can do it.

Two other ways to help yourself on this journey is by frequently taking care of your body and getting a good night's sleep daily.

Call up your best friend and arrange a spa day full of massages, facials, and perhaps a glass of champagne!

Not many people realize just how important it is for us to simply unwind and not think about work, school, and even family dilemmas.

Getting a good amount of sleep every night is also super beneficial for your health and wellness.

Even if that means going to bed super early and waking up before the sun does, this is allowing your body to get into a healthy routine that will make you look and feel amazing.

