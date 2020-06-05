50 Best Songs About Grief To Help You Cope

Music can get you through the toughest parts of life.

Grief is something that we all experience and we each deal with it in different ways. Some of us lock ourselves away for a while and try to sleep (to escape the pain), others look for comfort in their friends and family members, drinking and reminiscing about the good memories.

A good way to help with whichever way you cope, though, is to look to music you can relate to. Below are some of the best songs about grief that are written by people going through the same experiences.

People who have lost someone, and they don't know how to cope. So taking the time to listen so some of the music below can help you feel a little less alone.

Grief doesn't function on a timeframe — some people look like the recover a lot more quickly than others, while others of us wear that pain on our sleeves for years to come. But for most people, music serves as an outlet to help us escape from reality for a little while and give our hearts some time to heal.

Regardless of which category you fall into, at some point in your life you will experience this feeling too, so use the songs about grief below to help you learn to live this new version of your life without your loved on in it. You will be okay and your heart will heal in time, so these songs will be right there with you through all the stages of grief you go through.

1. "Who Knew" - Pink

Song lyrics about grief: "If someone said three years from now / You'd be long gone / I'd stand up and punch them out / 'Cause they're all wrong"

2. "Deep End" - Kream

Song lyrics about grief: "How long, how long has it been since we, talked? / How long, how long has it been since / We forgot the world for an evening? / I'm not the only one / Who's feeling what I'm feeling / Both of us / Could use a little bit of healing"

3. "Better Days" - Hedley

Song lyrics about grief: "I've been down, I've been down / Burning up like fever / Better days, better days / Are not so far away / I've been lost, I've been found / Now I believe in / Better days, better days / Are not so far away"

4. "Know This Love - VIP Mix" - Kream

Song lyrics about grief: "But I don't mind looking at you / You got your friends and I've got mine too / Know this love ain't enough for us two / Still no one is dancing like you / Stealing the show without even knowing you do / This love had enough of us two"

5. "Before the Worst" - The Script

Song lyrics about grief: " But everything we talked about is gone / And the only chance that we have of moving on / Was trying to take it back before it all went wrong / Before the worst / Before we met / Before our hearts decided it's time to love again / Before today / Before too long / Let's try and take it back before it all went wrong"

6. "What About Us" - Pink

Song lyrics about grief: "What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? / What about trust? / What about us?"

7. "Never Really Over - R3hab Remix" - Katy Perry

Song lyrics about grief: "Two years, and just like that / My head still takes me back / Thought it was done, but I / Guess it's never really over / Oh, we were such a mess / But wasn't it the best? / Thought it was done, but I / Guess it's never really over"

8. "Wait" - M83

Song lyrics about grief: "Send your dreams / Where nobody hides / Give your tears / To the tide / No time / No time"

9. "R.I.P 2 My Youth" - The Neighbourhood

Song lyrics about grief: "R.I.P to my youth / If you really listen, then this is to you / Mama, there is only so much I can do / Tough for you to witness it but it was for me too / I'm using white lighters to see what's in front of me / R.I.P. to my youth / And you could call this the funeral / I'm just telling the truth, yeah"

10. "God's Plan" - Drake

Song lyrics about grief: "I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me / Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me"

11. "All I Think About Is You" - Ansel Elgort

Song lyrics about grief: "Once I was with you / No money, no issue / We laughed even when we were down"

12. "Get Up" - Adrenalize

Song lyrics about grief: "In the brighter days, you'll find your way / Go on break a smile, run that extra mile / Don't let it break you down, it's part of the plan / What hurts you now makes you stronger in the end / So if you're feeling kinda low / Like you got nowhere to go / Just remember where you wanna be / Hold on for victory / Get up"

13. "Oceans" - Armnhmr

Song lyrics about grief: "2:40 in the morning / And I'm waking up from the dream / That you were right next to me"

14. "Pretty Sad" - Xylø

Song lyrics about grief: "'Cause I'm feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / Feeling pretty sad, pretty sad, pretty sad / And unhappy / That's how I feel about everything / So unhappy / Yeah, I'm pretty sad but the truth is, luckily / You can dress me up in all your modern love 'til I'm happy / Then I'll fall apart again"

15. "See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth)" - Wiz Khalifa

Song lyrics about grief: "It's been a long day without you, my friend / And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / We've come a long way from where we began / Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again / When I see you again"

16. "Lay Me Down - Flume Remix" - Sam Smith

Song lyrics about grief: "Told me not to cry when you were gone / But the feeling's overwhelming, it's much too strong"

17. "Let Go" - Beats54

Song lyrics about grief: "I'm ready to fall, don't drop me now / I'm calling out / I'm calling out / I'm calling out"

18. "Paralyzed" - NF

Song lyrics about grief: "When did I become so numb? / When did I lose myself? / All the words that leave my tongue / Feel like they came from someone else / I'm paralyzed / Where are my feelings? / I no longer feel things / I know I should / I'm paralyzed / Where is the real me? / I'm lost and it kills me inside / I'm paralyzed"

19. "Halo" - Beyoncé

Song lyrics about grief: "Standin' in the light of your halo / I got my angel now"

20. "Begin (feat. Wales)" - Shallou

Song lyrics about grief: "Change your mind / Cause I wasn't thinking right / We can begin at the top / Am I waking you up?"

21. "1-800-273-8255" - Logic

Song lyrics about grief: "I don't want to be alive / I don't want to be alive / I just want to die"

22. "Lucid Dreams" - Juice WRLD

Song lyrics about grief: "I won't let you forget me"

23. "Cry" - Alexx Calise

Song lyrics about grief: "Well I guess it's been a while / Since I've seen the sunshine / Since I have smiled / And me, who's so well versed / Is feeling so damn empty / Is at a loss for words / Forgot what it's like / To just feel okay / I'm praying for the day / When there is no more rain"

24. "Sad Sad Girl" - Terror Jr

Song lyrics about grief: "I'm a sad, sad girl / I'm a strange one / But I thrive in the darkness / And they love when I'm heartless / I'm a sad, sad girl / Not a sane one / Yeah, I thrive in the darkness, thrive in the darkness"

25. "Save Me" - Nicki Minaj

Song lyrics about grief: "This time won't you save me, this time won't you save me / Baby I can feel myself giving up, giving up"

26. "Unsteady" - X Ambassadors

Song lyrics about grief: "Hold / Hold on / Hold on to me / 'Cause I'm a little unsteady / A little unsteady"

27. "Remedy" - Alesso

Song lyrics about grief: "I didn't know that I was broken / Until I found my missing piece / It seemed like every door was closing on me / And you were so far out of reach"

28. "Your New Beloved" - Lovelife

Song lyrics about grief: "All the time I think of you / Holding on to someone new / Don't make me lose my mind / I simply refuse to believe it / You're like somebody different / Like a lost bird gliding / To the tops of the mountains / In search of something / And I can feel your heartbeat"

29. "Die Young" - Kesha

Song lyrics about grief: "I hear your heart beat to the beat of the drums / Oh, what a shame that you came here with someone / So while you're here in my arms / Let's make the most of the night like we're gonna die young / We're gonna die young"

30. "Ain't Thinking About You (feat. Louisa)" - Kream

Song lyrics about grief: "And when I find someone different / It won't be nothing like us / You think you're one in a million / To me, you're nothing at all"

31. "Be Like You" - CVBZ

Song lyrics about grief: "And I'm tired of trying to fit in / Cause I'm losing my own youth / And I ain't given you up, I'm never giving it up / The skies don't listen / They don't know the sacrifice I'm giving / Cause I don't wanna be the ghost of me / I wanna be like you"

32. "Alive" - Sia

Song lyrics about grief: "I had a one-way ticket to a place where all the demons go / Where the wind don't change / And nothing in the ground can ever grow / No hope, just lies / And you've taught to cry into your pillow / But I survived"

33. "Ave Mary A" - Pink

Song lyrics about grief: "Where does everybody go when they go / They go so fast I don't think they know / We hate so fast / And we love too slow / London I think we got a problem"

34. "I Miss Myself - R3HAB Remix" - NOTD

Song lyrics about grief: "I miss myself, the one I was before I found ya / Who am I now, who am I now when I'm without ya?"

35. "Anywhere You Go (MRVLZ Remix) [feat. Timmy Trumpet]" - NERVO

Song lyrics about grief: "Anywhere you go, I'll be right there"

36. "On My Mind" - Anis Don Demina

Song lyrics about grief: "You're still on my mind"

37. "Need You" - Allie X

Song lyrics about grief: "Now that you're gone / Days are wasted, way too long / Nights feel like years / Without your body next to mine / Without you here"

38. "Ignore Me" - Betty Who

Song lyrics about grief: "You don't get to call / like it's last year / We're here and you're still getting it all / When you broke it off / You don't get to know / about my life, my right, my highs, even the lows / you wanted to go / You don't get to be with my friends / They're not your friends, they're coming with me / You wanted to leave / You don't get to pry / about my day, no way / Boy, just give me some time"

39. "U Remind Me" - NEØN

Song lyrics about grief: "You remind me of a girl that I once knew"

40. "Walk Away" - Le Youth

Song lyrics about grief: "I can't explain this feeling / I think about it everyday / And even though we've moved on / It gets so hard to walk away"

41. "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

Song lyrics about grief: "I'm in love with the shape of you / We push and pull like a magnet do / Although my heart is falling too / I'm in love with your body / And last night you were in my room / And now my bedsheets smell like you"

42. "Passionfruit" - Drake

Song lyrics about grief: "Listen / Seein' you got ritualistic / Cleansin' my soul of addiction for now / 'Cause I'm fallin' apart, yeah / Tension / Between us just like picket fences / You got issues that I won't mention for now/ 'Cause we're fallin' apart"

43. "If You're Leaving" - Le Youth

Song lyrics about grief: "I don't care how far you go from me, I know you're still my baby / We got something that I can't explain / Still it kills to watch you walk away and take the heart you gave me / But deep down, I know we'll never change"

44. "Lola - Mono Single Version "Cherry Cola" 2014 Remaster" - The Kinks

Song lyrics about grief: "Well, we drank champagne and danced all night / Under electric candlelight / She picked me up and sat me on her knee / She said, "little boy won't you come home with me?" / Well, I'm not the world's most passionate guy / But when I looked into her eyes / Well I almost fell for my Lola / Lo lo lo lo Lola. lo lo lo lo Lola"

45. "Tokyo Narita - Freestyle" - Halsey

Song lyrics about grief: "'Till we back out the 405 with Baby Bash / You're making me laugh, now I'm just trying not to crash / But if all we do is drive, sugar how'd you get so fly? And I see people staring us from the overpass"

46. "Die Alone (feat. Jason Caesar)" - Shane Eli

Song lyrics about grief: "People praying, hoping dreaming / Of a world that ain't so cold / A place to save your soul / But you know I know, we were born to die alone / Die alone"

47. "Soap - Steve James Remix" - Melanie Martinez

Song lyrics about grief: "Think I got myself in trouble / So I fill the bath with bubbles / Then I'll put the towels all away / Should've never said the word "love" / Threw a toaster in the bathtub / I'm sick of all the games I have to play / I'm tired of being careful, gentle, trying to keep the water warm / Let me under your skin, / Uh-oh, there it goes, I said too much, it overflowed / Why do I always spill? / I feel it coming out my throat / Guess I better wash my mouth out with soap / God, I wish I never spoke / Now I gotta wash my mouth out with soap"

48. "Let You Go - Radio Edit" - The Chainsmokers

Song lyrics about grief: "You end up alone after all that you've done / All that you've paid for / Did you get what you wanted? / Loaded the gun with all you were made of / When you're alone, / People don't think you / know what you're made of, oh / You've been with me, / It's not up to see, it's all that you paid for / I'll find a way up, see you through what came to pay for / While we're alive, can we relax that, what are maids for / You were there for me / And I was there for you / No-oh, never let you go! / You will always be the one that I regret / How will I let you go?"

49. "Magnets" - Lorde

Song lyrics about grief: "Never really thought we would make it / We be thinking about what could have been / But we've had a record summer, can't turn it down, oh / Now I don't wanna see the envy again / Smoke and sunset, off Mulholland / He was talking, I was wondering 'bout / You and that girl, she your girlfriend? / Face from heaven, bet the world she don't know / Pretty girls don't know the things that I know / Walk my way, I'll share the things that you want"

50. "Never Forget You" - Zara Larsson

Song lyrics about grief: "I used to be so happy / But without here I feel so low / I watched you as you left but I can never seem to let you go / 'Cause once upon a time you were my everything / It's clear to see that time hasn't changed a thing / It's very deep inside me but I feel there's something you should know / I'll never forget you / You'll always be by my side / From the day that I met you / I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die / And I will never want much more / And in my heart I will always be sure / I will never forget you / And you'll always be by my side 'til the day I die"

