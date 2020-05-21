What 555 Angel Number Means

Your guardian angel is calling.

Angel numbers are number sequences that hold a divine meaning specifically designed for each of us.

Each number and number sequence carry vibrational frequencies in which only celestial beings can live in and communicate through.

However, our personal guardian angels are the ones we should be thankful for, and since they communicate using numbers, you may be curious when you see 555 in various places.

What Is The Meaning of 555?

The spiritual meaning of number 555 is symbolic of individualism and knowing your sense of self and worth.

The Bible has been referred to when the topic of the number five is being discussed, and for good reason!

The number five has been recorded at least 300 times in the scripture and many of the examples of items are usually divided into groups of five.

For example, the 10 commandments are split into five messages each; one for God and the other for interactions with humans and the world around us.

In the Book of Leviticus, Gods ask Israel to bring Him five offerings. In Psalms, the sections are split up into five sections with each discussing different topics.

Why do you see angel numbers 555?

When you begin to see this repeating angel number, your guardian angel is letting you know to remain steadfast and grounded through your upcoming journeys.

Our angels send us the number 555 to let us know to brace ourselves for the very quick and almost unrecognizable change that will happen.

Remember that our guardian angels will not communicate anything harmful or unnecessary to us.

They want the best to come out of our experiences and that is why they send these numbers!

They know we will be able to depict each situation and thoroughly examine our life from a spiritual standpoint.

Why do angels speak to us through numbers?

In the world of spirituality, there is a belief that angels are all around us!

Guardian angels do not communicate with us in the most simple ways, and their messages are often very hard to follow.

This means that the random numbers we see from time to time aren't random at all.

In fact, they may be the signs we have been searching for all along!

Thankfully there are a ton of resources to study numerology and the divine angel numbers we frequently see.

Every day seems to bring us an array of happenings that may not be as "normal" as we think.

Sometimes we even explore those unknowns and try to piece together the puzzle that is making us so perplexed.

How do angel numbers work?

Angel numbers appear by coincidence; a psychologist by the name of CG Jung believed that through coincidences, or synchronicity, our minds are connected to the universe.

When we see these angel numbers, these are the synchronicities that either nudges us in the right direction or assures that the path we are walking down is the right one for us.

Why do angels use numbers to talk to us?

As previously mentioned, angels and spiritual beings are able to flow through vibrational frequencies that we are not able to see or feel.

Because of this, our guardian angels send us signs (positive or negative) to let us know if what we are doing is the right or wrong thing to do.

Since our minds are the only means of communicating to our angels, this is why the numbers we see hold significant meaning.

Each number or number sequence can be specifically curated to our current situations and will help us along the way.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers spirituality, astrology, and love and relationship topics.