How To Grow Out Your Bangs In 6 Easy Steps

Stop hating your hair.

So, you bravely went where some girls only dream of going and got bangs. You nailed the cute but sophisticated look, but now you’re ready for a change.

Or, maybe a change is ready for you now that hair salons are closed and you don’t trust yourself to maintain your bangs alone.

If there’s one positive that can be found in our mandatory quarantine, it’s that you have time to push through that awkward growth period without anyone seeing you. But you’re probably still getting tired of looking disheveled in your video calls.

That's where knowing how to grow out bangs can be a real lifesaver.

Bangs are amazing until they start to grow out. Your vision is partially blurred by the hair poking your eyelashes with every blink. You’re constantly pushing your bangs from side to side or aggressively combing down the bits that won’t stay in your pony.

The transition can be infuriating and leave you feeling completely out of love with your look. Luckily, there are some steps you can take to speed up the process slightly. Or, at least, make it more bearable!

Looking after your hair and getting creative with your look will help you fall in love with your bangs again, even in the in-between stages of growing out your bangs. Here's how.

1. Trim, don’t chop.

This may sound counterintuitive. You’ve committed to the growing process and don’t want to ruin your progress by taking scissors to your bangs. But this is the key to stimulating hair growth.

Trimming off split and dyed ends means your hair can absorb more vitamins and other good stuff that make your hair grow faster. Just remember: less is more when it comes to cutting bangs.

Once you have the scissors in hand, it may be tempting to just pack it all in and go back to square one. But don’t give up! This little trim will speed up your progress and give you long, wispy locks in a couple of months. For additional instructions, this YouTube tutorial can help.

2. Lock in your hair's moisture.

Keeping your hair moisturized will prevent breakages, which will keep your hair growing quickly and healthily. This is particularly important if you have color-treated hair as you might find that your hair texture is deteriorating with all this time away from the salon.

Adding moisture and depth to your hair will also make it easier to keep those annoying flyaways in check. Using a deep conditioning mask on your hair once a week will nourish your locks. The faster your hair grows, the quicker you can say goodbye to awkward bangs.

3. Train your bangs.

It might seem like your bangs are fighting you every step of the way, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be tamed. Show them who's boss by sweeping them into a curtain shape that shows them where they are supposed to be growing.

Blow-drying them into place after a shower will keep them out of your eyes while framing your face in a flattering way. You can also apply some gel to your damp hair, keeping it just on the roots of your bangs for a hold that isn’t crunchy or sticky.

If you’re not a fan of the curtain bangs look, try a side sweep. And check out this tutorial for training your bangs if you need extra guidance.

4. Get creative with clips.

As your bangs start to grow out, you’ll find them falling out of ponytails and sticking out in all directions. Channeling some retro vibes with a vintage barrette will shake up your look and cover up your mid-length bangs.

For a 90s inspired look, gel down your bangs behind your ears and add lots of layered bobby pins. This look is both trendy and practical. Headbands are another chic way to keep your hair out of your face without having to gel your bangs into places.

5. Braid away your worries.

Once your hair is a little longer, you’ll be able to disguise the uneven length by styling those pesky bangs into a braid (or twist if you struggle with braids) that goes around the side of your head, along the hairline.

This is a stylish way to grow your hair out gracefully. Keep your braid or twist tight to catch those annoying short hairs that hate to stay in place. Secure it with bobby pins or hairspray for a cute look that lasts all day.

6. Embrace the wisps.

The journey gets a little easier as your hair gets longer, but if you’re going for a sleek, even haircut, mid-length bangs might be your worst nightmare. Instead of constantly gelling your bangs into place, experiment with some different looks.

Wispy curtain bangs are very chic in France, so try channeling your inner Parisian with this look.

For a beachy, messy look, pull some strands from your ponytail so your bangs blend in like layers. You’ll be able to achieve a sleek middle part quicker than you think, but for now embrace the layered look!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment and trending topics.