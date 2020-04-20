'90 Day Fiancé': Is Rosemarie Engaged To A Woman? The Kissing Photo That Sparked Gay Rumors

Social media posts show Rosemarie kissing someone and that someone looks female.

Sometimes the couples on 90 Day Fiancé find their happily ever after and go on to have beautiful relationships with the people they met on TV Other times, they find out that an in-person relationship is a lot different — in a bad way — than a long-distance relationship. Fans of the show have seen from pretty epic splits, such as Tom Brooks deciding that Darcey Silva was too emotional and needy for him to keep pursuing a romance with her even after two seasons on the TLC franchise.

Now another couple from this season of the Before The 90 Days looks like they may be splitsville. "Big Ed" Brown traveled to the Philippines to meet his much-younger girlfriend Rosemarie this season and the two of them have provided nothing but awkward moments.

From her shock at finding out he was only 4'11" (he had lied and said he was 5'2") to him asking her for an STD test, these two haven't seemed in sync at all. Now, there are social media posts emerging that make it seem like Rosemarie has already moved on from Brown. Not only that, she may have moved on with a woman.

Is Rosemarie engaged to a woman?

What does 90 Day Fiancé's Ed Brown have to say about the rumors that his fiancé is a lesbian?

Who are Ed and Rosemarie?

Ed Brown is a 54-year-old resident of San Diego. He's a professional photographer with a background in architecture. In his intro for the show, he confessed at the outset that he has been single for 28 years, following a divorce. He said that his main focus in those years was raising his daughter Tiffany who's now 29 years old.

As is typical with 90 Day Fiancé couples, Brown met his new love online. Rosemarie is a single mother in the Philippines and she is 23 years old. In other words, Brown had been divorced from his first wife for five years before his new girlfriend was even born.

They met for the first time with cameras following them.

Brown and Rosemarie had been getting to know each other entirely online before they started filming, They communicated by video chat and while that gave them some basic knowledge about one another, there was a lot that Brown needed to travel to really see. When he got to her home overseas, he discovered that she was living in a state of significantly less privilege than Brown is accustomed to, including cramped living quarters, bucket baths instead of showers, and a lack of spa treatments like leg waxing. The Southern California resident, who later claimed he's used to the hair-free skin of people with access to laser treatments, actually asked Rosemarie to shave her legs for him.

Are they still together?

The season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 days is still airing and like all cast members, these two aren't allowed to talk about where they are now. In a recent interview, Brown would only say that he is happy and so is Rosemarie but he couldn't comment on the specifics. However, an item to note is that the two supposed lovebirds don't follow each other on Instagram. Whether that's an indication of relationship status or really strong adherence to non-disclosure agreements, or a sign that one or both of them has a private account where they talk away from the eyes of fans, we can't say for sure.

Is Rosemarie gay?

Eagle-eyed fans found some photos on a now-deleted Facebook account that may belong to Rosemarie. The snaps on the account showed Rosemarie showing off what appears to be a ring while kissing someone. Not only that, but the additional photos of her kissing partner also look awfully feminine. When the pics started circulated among fans, rumors began buzzing that Rosemarie had moved on from Ed with a woman.

Rosemarie, a ring, and someone who is not Ed Brown.

Rosemarie claims the rumors aren't true.

No one involved in the show has made any public statements about this rumor. Brown even says he's never read the articles saying his erstwhile girlfriend is engaged to a woman. One Reddit user sent a private message to Rosemarie on Instagram to ask about it and was told, "The rumor that I'm engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE #stopthelies." But she didn't say that the rumors that she is engaged are untrue; just that her alleged fiancé isn't a woman. Fans were able to dig into the Facebook account where the photos were posted before it vanished. They discovered that the person in the photos is a Filipino man named Ejhay. Without more information, we haven't been able to verify who he is so far.

A screenshot shared by Reddit user dinyell_wonky_eye.

Were Rosemarie and Ed doomed from the start?

Even if Rosemarie has moved on to someone else, it may be for the best. The 23-year-old said she wanted more kids, something Brown was adamantly against. He was even talking about a vasectomy in early episodes of the show. Moreover, Brown's daughter, who is 29, wasn't thrilled about a stepmother who would be more like a younger stepsister. The father and daughter didn't speak for weeks before his trip to visit Rosemarie.

With all that stacked against them, their relationship may just not have ever been meant to be.

