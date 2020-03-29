Are Ed And Rosemarie From 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Still Together?

He's 54. She's 23.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is just around the corner. In this TLC reality series, Americans are flying abroad to meet their long-distance love interests, often for the first time ever. if all goes well, they hope to get engaged and begin the process of applying for K1 fiancé visa to bring their significant other to the US to get married.

One of the couples for this upcoming season is Ed Brown and Rosemarie. Brown is a 54-year old photographer who says he hasn't been in a relationship since his marriage ended 28 years ago. That was five years before 23-year-old Rosemarie was even born. The pair met on social media after Brown saw her picture and found her very attractive. They have been falling in love online ever since. Now Brown is headed to the Phillippines for the first time to meet Rosemarie in person, begging the question: Are Rosemarie and Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days? still together? Read on for spoilers!

What is Ed Brown's backstory?

Ed Brown is a 54-year-old resident of San Diego. He's a professional photographer with a background in architecture. According to his social media, he also works in sales — he posted a hilarious video of himself in a tutu because he lost a bet about his annual sales goals. It's not entirely clear what kind of company he works for but in 2010, he apparently sold closets so it's a good guess that's he's still doing something with home interiors now.

In his intro for the show, he lets audiences know that he has been single for 28 years, following a divorce. He said that his main focus in those years was raising his daughter Tiffany who's now 29 years old.

Why did Brown's marriage break up?

Brown is totally honest about the reasons for that long-ago divorce. On the show, he admits that he cheated on his wife and that resulted in a split after only 2 years of marriage. Typically, you might think that he learned this lesson and wouldn't make the same mistake in future relationships but since he hasn't had any other relationships, it's impossible to know if he learned anything at all.

The couple met on social media.

As is typical for early press around this show, TLC isn't sharing a lot of information about the foreign half of the couple. We find out that Rosemarie is 23 years old and she lives in the Philippines. We don't learn anything else, not even her last name. In teasers for the show, Brown says that he saw her photo on social media and was so struck by her beauty that he sent her a friend request, She accepted and they began an online romance.

Brown hasn't been fully honest with Rosemarie.

One of the things that Brown admits at the outset is that he's not particularly tall. He quips that he gave himself the nickname Big Ed as a kind of a joke due to his height — he's only 4'11'. There is obviously nothing wrong with being short-statured but Brown says he's self-conscious about it. So self-conscious, that he didn't share the fact about his height with Rosemarie. In a clip that shows the couple meeting for the first time, it's clear that Rosemarie towers over Brown. He then asks her if she likes his appearance and she can be seen nodding, albeit somewhat hesitantly.

What other secrets are these two keeping?

One other clip shows Brown berating Rosemarie for hiding something from him. The pair can be seen yelling at each other and Rosemarie demands to be taken home. At the end of the promo, there's a cut to a tearful Brown saying that he does not believe in love.

Are Rosemarie and Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days still together?

TLC is notorious for making sure their casts' social media accounts don't give anything away. There's no sign of Rosemarie anywhere on Brown's Instagram account, including in his list of followers. And so far, we can't find Rosemarie's social media account that got Brown's attention in the first place. Whether that means they've split up since filming or if they're just trying to keep us guessing is an open question. We'll keep you updated.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days begins on February 23 on TLC.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.