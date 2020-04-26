50 Songs About Moving On

Wave "bye" and walk on without him.

Breaking up with someone is never easy. It's hard when relationships fall apart — especially if you still have feelings for each other. But luckily music can help you through.

There are all sorts of different types of songs about moving on that can help you after heartbreak. Use the best breakup playlists to help you put the focus back on yourself so you can quickly grieve your relationship and move on to bigger and better things.

You might feel tempted to go back to your ex to try to fix things between you two, but the only thing that will be accomplished by doing that is hindering your healing process.

The harsh reality is that if you and this person were meant to be, you would still be together.

You have to learn how to become emotionally stable without this person to be completely free. Moving on can be rough at first but in the long run, you will be happier than you were before the breakup.

One of the best ways to move on from an ex is to listen to music that you can relate to that can help you express your feelings. So if you need some inspiration, listen in to these 50 great songs about moving on to help you get over your break up fast.

1. Thank U Next​ — Ariana Grande​

“I'm so f-ing grateful for my ex”

2. Truth Hurts​ — Lizzo

“Why men great til' they gotta be great?”

3. Slide Way​ — Miley Cyrus

“But it's time to let go."

4. When The Party's Over — Billie Eilish

"I'll call you when the party's over"

5. Pulling Away​ — Sinhead Garnett

"Can't we finish what we started?

6. Somebody to Love​ — One Republic

"I have spent all my years in believing you / But I just can't get no relief, Lord!"

7. Dancing With A Stranger​ — Sam Smith featuring Normani

"Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new."

8. Don’t Start Now​ — Dua Lipa

"Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe."

9. July​ — Noah Cyrus

"So tell me to leave, I'll pack my bags, get on the road / Find someone that loves you better than I do, darling, I know."

10. Ready To Let Go — Cage The Elephant

"On both sides, the vow was broken."

11. Stay​ — Rihanna, featuring​ Mikky Ekko

"I want you to stay"

12. Love Yourself​ — Justin Bieber

"And baby I be movin' on and I think you should be somethin' / I don't wanna hold back, maybe you should know that."

13. Skinny Love — Bon Iver

"I told you to be kind / Now all your love is wasted? / Then who the hell was I?"

14. Back To Black — Amy Winehouse

"We only said good bye with words / I died a hundred times."

15. Somebody That I Used To Know — Gotye

"You're just somebody that I used to know."

16. Irreplaceable — Beyonce

"I can have another you in a minute."

17. Happier​ — Ed Sheeran

"I knew one day you'd fall for someone new / But it breaks your heart like lovers do."

18. Fix You — Coldplay

"When you love someone but it goes to waste / What could it be worse."

19. Dancing On My Own — Robyn

"Does she love you better than I can?"

20. Lose You To Love Me— Selena Gomez

"I needed to lose you to find me."

21. Out Of Love​ — Alessia Cara

"When did you fall out of love with me?"

22. Because I Had You​ — Shawn Mendes

"It's time for me to finally meet somebody new."

23. Be Careful​ — Cardi B.

"I gave you everything, what's mine is yours."

24. Good Years​ — Zayn Malik

"I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years / All my good years."

25. Best Thing I Ever Had​ — Beyonce

"And I'm gon' always be the best thing you never had / Oh I bet it sucks to be you right now."

26. Cry Me A River — Justin Timberlake

"You were my sun, you were my earth / But you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no."

27. Let Her Go​ — Passenger

"Only know you love her when you let her go / And you let her go."

28. Bags​ — Clairo

"I don't wanna talk to you anymore, and / All these little games / You can call me by the name I gave you."

29. When I Was Your Man​ — Bruno Mars

"Should have given you all my hours / When I had the chance."

30. How To Save A Life​ — The Fray

"Where did I go wrong? / I lost a friend."

31. Please Don't Leave Me​ — Pink

"I'm always saying how I don't need you / But it's always gonna come right back to this."

32. Since You Been Gone​ — Kelly Clarkson

"How come I'd never hear you say / I just wanna be with you?"

33. Take Care​ — Drake, featuring Rihanna

"'Cause that truth hurts and those lies heal / And you can't sleep thinking that he lies still."

34. Big Girls Don't Cry​ — Fergie

"The smell of your skin lingers on me now / You're probably on your flight back to your home town."

35. Stronger — Kelly Clarkson

"You think you got the best of me / Think you had the last laugh."

36. We Belong Together​ — Mariah Carey

"I should have held on tight / I never shoulda let you go."

37. Shake It Off — Mariah Carey

"'Cause the loving ain't the same / And you keep on playing games."

38. Heartless​ — Kanye West

"How could you be so heartless?"

39. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together — Taylor swift

"I remember when we broke up, the first time / Saying this is it I've had enough."

40. Why Don't You Love Me — Beyonce

"Tell me, baby, why don't you love me."

41. The One That Got Away​ — Katy Perry

"In another life, I would make you stay / So I don't have to say you were the one that got away."

42. Tears Dry On Their Own​ — Amy Winehouse

"We had to hit a wall / So this is inevitable withdrawal."

43. Let It Go — James Bay

"Now we're slipping near the edge / Holding something we don't need."

44. Bleeding Love — Leona Lewis

"But I don't care what they say / I'm in love with you."

45. Dog Days Are Over​ — Florence and the Machine

"And I never wanted anything from you / Except for everything you had."

46. Without Me​ — Halsey

"And then I got you off your knees / Put you right back on your feet / Just so you can take advantage of me."

47. Wrecking Ball​ — Miley Cyrus

"Don't you ever say I just walked away / I will always want you."

48. Take A Bow​ — Rihanna

"Don't tell me you're sorry 'cause you're not / Baby when I know you're only sorry you got caught. "

49. Call Out My Name​ — The Weeknd

"I want you to stay, even though you don't want me."

