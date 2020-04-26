30 Songs About Death And Grief

Work through your grief with music that speaks to you.

Death has been the most important factor in life since the beginning of time. It is a very sad and scary thing to talk about, but death is inevitable. Which is why there are countless stories and songs about death, written by artists around the world in attempt to bring light to a topic many of us fear.

Regardless of the conversation about death, it impacts us in a major way whether we want it to or not. Death can make us feel so many ways from anger, resentment, abandoned, and even loneliness.

Have you ever lost someone and you have felt lonely ever since? Although these feelings will never go away when it comes to death, there are many ways that we can deal with the topic in a positive way.

Some positive ways to deal with death is to surround yourself with your loved ones, keep yourself busy by doing your favorite activities and find a hobby that you might not have done before. Life is short so go for it.

Another positive way to deal with grief is to listen to songs about death — or to drown yourself in music that can relate to you and what you're feeling.

Music is a great mood-booster, healer and a way to let out all of the steam you have bottled in from the troubles that life gives us.

Sadness and depression can go hand-in-hand when it comes to dealing with grief over death and understanding where these strong emotions come from — music can work wonders to calm your nerves, even if the relief is just temporary.

What is your favorite song to listen to when you are grieving? If you are sad about the death of a family member, if you've lost a close friend, or even if your childhood dog or cat has cross the rainbow bridge, listening to music can take you back to memories of those we are gone and make you smile, laugh or cry.

It is important to release all the feelings that you are having and channel them in a good way. Music can speak and relate to you in ways that some people can’t. It is eternal and lasts in our hearts as long as our lost loved ones.

Music can assist in the healing process and can help us grow and become stronger during the tough times. It is a great stress reliever, too. When I am stressed, I always enjoy playing my favorite song and screaming out the lyrics while dancing. Just for that moment while I am dancing and singing, I just let all of my problems slip away.

If you are going through a rough patch after losing someone close to you, turn to music as a tool to help you express your emotions in a healthy way.

To help you find some music you can relate to, here are some songs about death and grieving that might be able to help you through.

Here are 30 songs about death.

1. Die Young — Ke$ha

“Let's make the most of the night like we're gonna die young, We're gonna die young”

2. I Shot the Sheriff — Bob Marley

“All of a sudden I saw sheriff John Brown, Aiming to shoot me down, So I shot, I shot, I shot him down and I say”

3. Ready to Die — The Notorious B.I.G.

“My sh-t is deep, deeper than my grave, G, I'm ready to die and nobody can save me”

4. Candle in the Wind — Elton John

“And it seems to me you lived your life, Like a candle in the wind”

5. Many Men — 50 Cent

“Many men, wish death upon me, Blood in my eye dog and I can't see, I'm trying to be what I'm destined to be”

6. Dead Man’s Curve — Jan & Dean

“(Dead Man's Curve) you'd best keep away, (Dead Man's Curve) I can hear 'em say, Won't come back from Dead Man's Curve”

7. Fade to Black — Metallica

“Life, it seems, will fade away, Drifting further every day”

8. Crossroad — Bone Thugs N Harmony

“When it ain't nowhere to run-- When judgment comes for you --When judgment comes for you?”

9. Coldest Winter — Kanye West

“Memories made in the coldest winter, Goodbye my friend, I won't ever love again…Never again”

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door — Bob Dylan

“That long black cloud is comin' down, I feel I'm knockin' on…”

11. If I Die Young — The Band Perry

“If I die young bury me in satin, Lay me down on a bed of roses”

12. Tears In Heaven — Eric Clapton

“Would you hold my hand, If I saw you in heaven?”

13. Keep Me in Your Heart — Warren Zevon

“Keep me in your heart for a while, If I leave you it doesn't mean I love you any less, Keep me in your heart for a while”

14. Let It Be — The Beatles

“There will be an answer, let it be, For though they may be parted, There is still a chance that they will see”

15. One Sweet Day — Mariah Carey & Boys II Men

“Sorry I never told you all I wanted to say...And now it's too late to hold you 'Cause you've flown away so far away ay-ay-ay-ay”

16. Now You Belong To Heaven — Mari Olsen

“But now you belong to heaven, it's empty without your smile, The truth brings us to tears”

17. Whiskey Lullaby — Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss

“Life is short but this time it was bigger, Than the strength, he had to get up of his knees”

18. If I Could Be Where You Are — Enya

“In the darkness of my dreaming, the light of you will stay”

19. When I’m Gone — By Joey and Rory

“I heard you down the hall, But it's vacant when I'm looking in, Oh, who let you in?”

20. Drink A Beer — Luke Bryan

“Can't believe you're really gone, Don't feel like going home”

21. Angel — Sarah McLachlan

“Let me be empty, Oh and weightless and maybe, I'll find some peace tonight”

22. Wake Me Up When September Ends — Green Day

“The innocent can never last. Wake me up when September ends”

23. Love Is Stronger Than Death — The The

“When the rivers run high & the tears run dry. When everything that dies. Shall rise”

24. Gangsta Paradise — Coolio

“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there's not much left”

25. Dancing In The Sky — Dani & Lizzy

“Tell me, what does it look like in heaven? Is it peaceful? Is it free like they say? Does the sun shine bright forever? Have your fears and your pain gone away?”

26. Stars — Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

“ lit a fire with the love you left behind, And it burned wild and crept up the mountainside”

27. I Wish — R. Kelly

“Still waking up late at night crying tears, Just thinking about those days, You used to talk to me”

28. The Great Gig in the Sky — Pink Floyd

“And I am not frightened of dying any time will do, I don't mind. Why should I be frightened of dying?”

29. Live Til I Die — Frank Sinatra

“I'm gonna live till I die, I'm gonna laugh instead of cry”

30. At Your Funeral — Save The Day

“If I flooded out your house, Do you think you'd make it out? Or would you burn up before the water filled your lungs? And at your funeral”

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, relationships, and pop culture topics.