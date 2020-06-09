5 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Playing Mind Games

They'd rather be honest.

This may not be a popular opinion, but if you have to play mind games to attract someone or keep your relationship fresh, that relationship probably isn’t going to last very long.

Playing mind games feels dishonest. If you have to go to so much work trying to catch someone, doesn’t it take all the fun out of finally attracting that person?Game-playing by its nature is childish. It’s making things deliberately more difficult to amuse yourself or test the other person.

In the end, it just seems like wasted brain power. That's the exact mindset of the zodiac signs who hate playing mind games.

There are many people who love playing mind games and just as many who don’t. The people who don’t care for it really hate it.

When you’re messing with someone’s head or heart to get your kicks, you’re not being fair, kind, or truthful. Game players are jerks, and while it may not be their intention, they can end up hurting someone in the process.

Sure, there are innocuous games, such as playing hard to get, that aren’t too. But how can you really trust someone if you can’t be sure that their actions or words are honest?

Being truthful about your feelings often has much better results than manipulating or maneuvering to keep another person off-balance.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is loyal and down to earth. They may be extremely patient, but not when it comes to playing games.

Who has the energy for that? Finding someone they can trust and share their heart with is a difficult process enough without adding this in.

Taureans like people to be direct, thoughtful, and honest. They don't appreciate someone deliberately toying with their emotions or messing with their head.

The results of trying to play mind games with Taurus usually ends up making them jealous and full of resentment.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What do we know about people born under the sign of Cancer? We know that they're emotional, loving, and protective. So, of course they hate game-playing!

Trying to outsmart someone or manipulate them is not Cancer's thing. All mind games do to Cancers is make them suspicious, and that's not a good way to start a relationship.

Cancer reacts well to empathy, caring, and compassion, which generally aren't part of any kind of mind game.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Like Cancers, Pisces are very sensitive, compassionate, and kind. Playing mind games can backfire and end up hurting not just the person you're playing games with, but the person orchestrating them.

If someone is playing games with Pisces, it can cause them to feel overwhelmed and retreat into their own fantasy world.

The bottom line is that Pisces doesn't understand why someone would choose to try to manipulate them or play games with them when it's unkind.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Here's the thing: if Leo wanted to play games, they'd be brilliant at it because they're great at thinking outside of the box and getting people to act a certain way.

This is because Leos are natural leaders and people look up to them. Leo is kind, helpful, and loyal. They also are very straightforward, and they try to be as honest as possible.

Game-playing just wastes time and confuses them.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras hate playing mind games — it's so pointless. It doesn't make them feel powerful or smarter than anyone; it just makes them feel kind manipulative.

Libras are flirty, but that's about as far as they'll go when it comes to game-playing. They treasure fairness, and there's nothing fair about trying to control the actions and emotions of someone else.

It's not just dishonest, it's wrong on many levels and unnecessary. Playing games takes too much energy for very little gain as far as Libra is concerned.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.