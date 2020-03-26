40 Going Crazy Quotes To Help You Stay Sane (Sort-Of) When You're Quarantined During The Coronavirus Pandemic

We went from obsessions with social media to social distancing.

As work, school, concerts, restaurants, sporting events, the gym and life as we know it has been canceled, postponed or shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic, we might find ourselves “going crazy” — being stuck in the house during quarantine with nowhere to go, worrying about this new crisis that struck our world.

We have been advised (and even enforced) to self-quarantine due to this global pandemic, but it doesn't mean that we can’t still enjoy ourselves and our loved ones from a distance.

Since we are advised to remain inside — whether in self-quarantine or isolation — during this time, it is a great way to protect ourselves and loved ones from the potential exposure to this virus. But since we have to remain indoors for the next couple of weeks, we have to remember to try not to go crazy when we're feeling cooped up. So these "going crazy" quotes can be super relatable when you're tired of being alone.

As a society, we are used to going outside and enjoying the great things that life gives us and we often take it for granted. For example, work and school can be tiring and overwhelming, but we forget that our school and work friends and conversations during the day can play a huge role in our lives by giving us daily interaction with others.

We are used to being able to do and go wherever we want and to enjoy seeing our friends and family, so with this virus going around I know it can be frustrating to be forced to stay in the house even if it’s for our own good.

Try to remember to use all of the technology we have to FaceTime our friends and family, Google some in-home workouts, try to cook meals that will boost our immune systems and try to do something in your home that you have been putting off the last few months such as reading a book or assemble your child’s Christmas toy that you have been putting off.

If you just are not in the mood to do any of these things and you just want to vent and relate to the other people who feel a little crazy, too, here are some quotes about going crazy while stuck in the house to help you remember that you are not alone.

1. Don’t feel like you’re trapped, become creative.

“We are not trapped by our thoughts. What we generally do, however, is create thoughts that trap us.”— Unknown

2. Sometimes you just can go a little crazy, it’s normal.

“You just go a little crazy, you know. Sometimes. And why? Well only because your soul is just too big for you, it flies away somehow.” —C. JoyBell C.

3. Try to connect with the world in different ways.

“You can only drive yourself crazy if you have no distance from the world.”—Suki Kim

4. Appreciate life and try to find other solutions to make the best of it.

“When you’re alive, you don’t dwell on how you’re going to spend your time once you’re dead.”—Unknown

5. Use your imagination.

“I write to keep the characters in my head from driving me crazy.”—Unknown

6. Is it really you?

“A question that sometimes drives me hazy: am I or are the others crazy?” —Albert Einstein

7. Fun times can be crazy.

“Sane is boring.”—R.A. Salvatore

8. Everything will work out.

“Every little thing going to be alright”—Unknown

9. We can’t sit around and cry.

“I won’t cry for you, my mascara’s too expensive”—Adriana Lima

10. This will not last forever.

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles”—Charlie Chaplin

11. Chaos can be beautiful at times.

“She’s a mess of gorgeous chaos, and you can see it in her eyes”—Unknown

12. A good laughter can make things better.

“That awkward moment when you want to laugh but it’s completely inappropriate.”—Unknown

13. You are not alone.

“Remember that everyone you meet is afraid of something, loves something, and has lost something.”—Unknown

14. Sometimes we can go crazy.

“I lost my mind trying to understand yours.”—Unknown

15. We don’t even realize how being stuck in the house can make us go crazy.

“You poor thing. You don’t even realize you’re batsh-t crazy, do you?

16. Going crazy could be looked at as sane, sometimes.

“Sometimes, the only way to stay sane is to go a little crazy.”—Harley Quinn

17. We have to check ourselves out sometimes.

“Gone crazy, be back soon”—Unknown

18. Being crazy is not that bad.

“I’ll take crazy over stupid any day.”—Joss Whedon

19. This will end soon.

“I feel like I am going to lose it being in this house. I can’t wait to get over this flu.”—Unknown

20. You just don’t go crazy.

“I don’t go crazy. I am crazy. I just go normal from time to time.”—Unknown

21. It’s all in your head.

“Sometimes the mind is a terrible place.”—Unknown

22. We can wonder about what people think of us sometimes.

“I wonder what I look like in your eyes.”—Unknown

23. People who don’t let it all out are the ones you have to worry about.

“I feel bad for the people who never go crazy.”—Unknown

24. Love makes it all easier.

“I could be having the worst day in the world, but the moment I see you, that all changes.”—Unknown.

25. We are meant to be home during this time.

“You may not always end up where you thought you were going. But you will always end up where you are meant to be.”—Unknown

26. After being around people for so long, we might forget the things about them.

“And suddenly, we were strangers again.”—Unknown

27. During this time, it may be looked at as ok.

“Go, crazy folks, just go crazy.”—Unknown

28. We are in this together.

“I’m going crazy…Get in, you’re riding shotgun.”—Unknown

29. Going crazy can add a little life to your life.

“Some people never go crazy, What truly horrible lives they must live.”—Unknown

30. It is alright to let be crazy.

“It is sometimes an appropriate response to reality to go insane.”—Oscar Levant

31. We can get crazy being stuck in one place.

“I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity.”—Edgar Allan Poe

32. If you are going crazy, you are a strong one.

“Only the strong go crazy. The weak just go along.”—Unknown

33. Some of us might not go crazy.

“One person’s craziness is another person’s reality.”—Tim Burton

34. Everyone is a bit crazy.

“If you think anyone is sane you just don’t know enough about them.”—Christopher Moore

35. Being sane is overrated.

“I mean, maybe I am crazy. I mean, maybe. But if this is all there is, then I don’t want to be sane.”—Neil Gaiman

36. We are locked in our homes but we will get through this.

“Insanity is relative. It depends on who has who locked in what cage.”—Ray Bradbury

37. Our minds can get crazy sometimes.

“I should never be left alone with my mind for too long.”—Libba Bray

38. Our nation and the world are even insane.

“Do you think it’s possible for an entire nation to be insane?”—Terry Pratchett

39. Be happy, be free and try not to be angry during this time.

“In a mad world, only the mad are sane.”—Akira Kurosawa

40. Do not go crazy find creative fun in your home.

“Insanity is finding the creative side of your brain and using it.”—Unknown

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news topics.