Need A Sick Day? 33 Sick Quotes For When You're Not Feeling Well & Ready To Call Out Of Work

Use these quotes about being sick to help you cope while you're under the weather.

We have all been there — sometimes you just don't feel well enough to come to work. Whether we have a slight cough or food poisoning from that one fast food joint, we all have times when we just need a day off. That's the beauty of taking a sick day.

Although, many of us are all guilty of not coming in when we know our jobs need us — regardless if we are really sick or not. According to careerbuilder.com, “40 percent of workers have called in sick in the last 12 months when they weren't, compared to 35 percent in 2016”. Even if you need to have a mental health day, it can actually help your work performance and attitude when you do return. I mean, after all, we do want to keep our jobs, so think of taking the day off when you are not feeling well as an opportunity to regroup so you can bounce back and be even better at your job in the long run.

Sharing spaces within the workplace can cause people to really get sick because of close contact with a variety of germs. Colds and flu’s often get passed around the office and when it hits close to home, getting out of bed can be a struggle. Especially these days — the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has been spreading like wildfire, so whether you've been contaminated yourself, or you want to avoid being exposed by going to work, many people are using their sick days now more than ever before.

It is normal to take time off when you are not feeling well, so do not feel bad. It is expected to take that time to rest, heal and get better so you can go back to work and be the best employee you can be.

The best way to call in sick is to do it respectfully and make sure you are following your company’s policy and guidelines.

Some companies have different protocols for calling out sick, so the best way to know you are in proper procedures is double-checking your companies rules and handle calling off professionally. But if you need an excuse for work to let you off sick, try one of these below. Or use these sick quotes to feel better about your decision to stay home and heal on your own.

1. Sometimes you just need a break, even if you are not sick.

“I’m calling in sick today, I have a bad case of dontgiveashititis." — Unknown

2. We often know our bodies before they become sick.

“I’m starting to feel sick tomorrow." — Unknown

3. Our eyes can see our own future.

“I’m calling in sick because I have an eye problem, I can’t see myself coming into work today." — Unknown

4. Food will do the trick.

“Anybody ever calls in sick to work because you at too much at breakfast?." — Unknown

5. Call off days can be fun too.

“I called in sick and went and got a tattoo." — Unknown

6. Sometimes we need a day.

“No? Nobody took a fat day?." — Unknown

7. Work can be overwhelming.

“I can’t come in today. I am sick. Sick of work.." — Unknown

8. Maybe not a great idea.

“I’ve used up all my sick days so I’m calling in dead." — Unknown

9. Our animals can affect our time off from work too.

“My cat is having kittens, I am too tired, I am a grandmother." — Unknown

11. A personal day is all we need.

“I called off just because I just needed that personal time alone." — Unknown

12. When you can’t do it, you just can't.

“I cannot come in — I am just overwhelmed." — Unknown

13. If you have something contagious just stay away, please.

“I have pink eye, and I do not want it to spread” — Unknown

14. There is such thing as TMI when calling off work.

“I have the runs and cannot leave the toilet." — Unknown

15. When you are sick and tired you just cannot do it.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired." — Unknown

16. The office can even cause depression.

“If I come into the office today, I will get sicker, I am not healthy enough." — Unknown​​​

17. Every day gets a bit easier.

“An affirmation to say every day: The healing power of God is working in me right now. Every day I get better and better in every way” — Joyce Meyer

18. The darkness will overcome by the light if you fight.

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars." — Og Mandino

19. Keep pushing even when you feel like you cant.

“Some days there won’t be a song in your heart. Sing away." — Emory Austin

20. You cannot be in control all the time, you have to go with the flow.

“We cannot direct the wind but we can adjust the sails." — Unknown

21. Your mentality holds strength.

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." — Mahatma Gandhi

22. Being sick can mess with your vision.

“Being sick feels like you’re wearing someone else’s glasses." — Megan Boyle

23. Let your boss to see how miserable you are.

“Even though it is hard to come to work, if you fight through it; your boss might send you home." — Unknown​

24. Sometimes it is okay to be sick.

“Tis healthy to be sick sometimes." — Henry David Thoreau​​

25. Get well soon because being sick can be overwhelming.

“The art of being sick is not the same as the art of getting well." — Florence Nightingale​

26. Some healing remedies can make your illness worse.

“Some remedies are worse than the disease” — Pubililius Syrus

27. Love and support always help you get through the pain.

“The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love." — Hurbert H. Humphrey

28. Each day you get stronger.

“With the new day come new strength and new thoughts." — Eleanor Roosevelt

29. Be strong and make sure you have "heart" when you are fighting an illness.

“The most important thing when ill is to never lose heart." — Vladmir Lenin

30. Prayer is mental healing.

“A prayer is an act of love; words are not needed. Even if sickness distracts from thoughts, all that is needed is the will to love.” — Saint Teresa of Avila

31. Flip-flopping is always a mood changer.

“If you treat a sick child like an adult and a sick adult like a child, everything usually works out pretty well." — Unknown

32. You find your inners strength when you fight illnesses.

“Opportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging." — Joseph Campbell

33. The true strength is when you overcome it all.

“Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it." — Hellen Keller

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love and relationship topics.