40 Best Songs About Falling In Love (That'll Make You Want To Fall All Over Again)

Let your heart sing these romantic lyrics.

Oftentimes, when that certain song comes on, our minds immediately float off to the person in our lives we love most.

Heck, I didn’t even know I still had feelings for my ex until Usher's “You Got It Bad” came on one day while I was I driving. There's nothing like being on a three-hour car ride with nothing but you, your thoughts, and some poignant love song lyrics.

Somehow, music has the ability to whimsically serenade us with passionate lyrics expressing those feelings we can’t always put into words ourselves. And that's why we compiled this list of the best love songs of all time for you to add to your own romantic playlist.

Love hurts, but it's also the best feeling in the world, right?

And 90 percent of the music out there is made up of songs about falling in love.

Here are 40 of the best love songs of all time for your romantic playlist, along with quotes from the lyrics sure to get stuck in your head and make your heart sing.

1. Bruno Mars, "Just The Way You Are"

When you're in love, your person is always amazing. Time stands still and everything just seems perfect.

"When I see your face/There's not a thing that I would change

'Cause you're amazing/Just the way you are

And when you smile/The whole world stops and stares for a while

'Cause girl you're amazing/Just the way you are"

2. Savage Garden, "Truly Madly Deeply"

This song is intense, but isn't that just the feeling of love anyway? It's the best.

"And when the stars are shining brightly in the velvet sky,

I'll make a wish send it to heaven then make you want to cry

The tears of joy for all the pleasure and the certainty

That we're surrounded by the comfort and protection of

The highest power, in lonely hours, the tears devour you"

3. Bon Iver, "Skinny Love"

If you haven't listened to this song, do yourself a favor and just do it. It's hard to NOT think about the person you're in love with while listening.

"I tell my love to wreck it all/Cut out all the ropes and let me fall

My, my, my, my, my, my, my, my/Right in the moment this order's tall"

4. The Lumineers, "Ho Hey"

Upbeat with a happy tune. The lyrics and the melody are the perfect combination to daydream about your lover.

"I don't think you're right for him/Think of what it might have been if we

Took a bus to Chinatown/I'd be standin' on Canal and Bowery

She'd be standin' next to me"

5. Ingrid Michaelson, "You and I"

Even if you're not falling in love right now, you'll feel like you are after listening to this song.

"Oh, let's get rich and buy our parents/Homes in the South of France

Let's get rich and give everybody nice sweaters/And teach them how to dance

Let's get rich and build our house on a mountain/Making everybody look like ants

From way up there, you and I, you and I"

6. Ellie Goulding, "How Long Will I Love You"

Yearning, longing, loving — Goulding always just knows the right words to say about love when you can't find them yourself.

"How long will I love you/As long as stars are above you

And longer if I can

How long will I need you/As long as the seasons need to

Follow their plan"

7. St Lucia, "All Eyes On You"

Upbeat and addicting. All eyes on you for when you have your eyes locked on your loved one.

"'Cause I hope/We will never have to take back

What we said in the night

I hope that I will always have/All eyes on you

Know that I will take what I can

When you are there standing by/Soft, spoken in the dead of night

All eyes on you"

8. Bill Withers, "Just the Two of Us"

This song speaks of the feelings you get in the honeymoon stage of relationships. Rainbows in my mind? I mean, come on.

"I see the crystal raindrops fall/And the beauty of it all

Is when the sun comes shining through

To make those rainbows in my mind/When I think of you sometime

And I want to spend some time with you"

9. Tim McGraw, "It’s Your Love"

How can I make a playlist of songs about falling in love and not include Tim McGraw? It's expected, and you're welcome.

"Oh, it's a beautiful thing/Don't think I can keep it all in

I've just gotta let you know/What it is that won't let me go"

10. Jason Derulo, "Marry Me"

This song became popular for obvious reasons. People everywhere are falling in love and all over themslves. We just can't seem to pull ourselves together listening to this.

"And you know one of these days when I get my money right

Buy you everything and show you all the finer things in life

Will forever be enough, so there ain't no need to rush

But one day, I won't be able to ask you loud enough"

11. Damien Rice, "I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You"

Beautiful and almost haunting. Just the words "I can't keep my eyes off of you" will make your heart pull.

"And so it is, just like you said it would be/Life goes easy, on me, most of the time

I can’t take my eyes off of you/I can’t take my eyes off of you"

12. Rihanna, "We Found Love"

So what? You met your boyfriend at a dive bar and you're head over heels in love with him. Rihanna knew what she was talking about when she said "we found love in a hopeless place."

"Shine a light through an open door/Love and life I will divide

Turn away 'cause I need you more/Feel the heartbeat in my mind"

13. Twenty One Pilots cover of "Can’t Help Falling in Love"

This one is a remake of Elvis Presley's oldie, but still so good. Falling in love happens fast, that's why it's called falling. And you can't help it!

"Wise men say only fools rush in/But I can’t help falling in love with you

Like a river flows surely to the sea/Darling so it goes, some things are meant to be"

14. Leo Sayer, "More Than I Can Say"

Sometimes you're falling in love, and sometimes it hurts when things aren't quite aligned. This song speaks of that feeling.

"I miss you ev'ry single day/Why must my life be filled with sorrow

Oh love you more than I can say"

15. Alison Sudol, "Almost Lover"

This song will speak to anyone who has fallen in love but nothing progresses. It just leaves you falling.

"We walked along a crowded street/You took my hand and danced with me/Images

And when you left, you kissed my lips/You told me you would never, never forget/These images"

16. Beyoncé, "Crazy in Love"

Beyoncé knows a thing or two about love and we love that this song is about Jay Z and has Jay Z in it. And who doesn't want to have a relationship like them?

"When I talk to my friends so quietly/Who he think he is? Look at what you did to me

Tennis shoes don't even need to buy a new dress/If you ain't there, ain't nobody there to impress

It's the way that you know what I thought I knew/It's the beat my heart skips when I'm with you"

17. Ke$ha, "Your Love is My Drug"

Some say love can be "addicting." This song is all about that hard to resist feeling of falling in love with someone.

"What you've got, boy, is hard to find/I think about it all the time

I'm all strung out, my heart is fried/I just can't get you off my mind"

18. Amy Shark, "Adore"

I mean, it's just such a good song. Reminiscent of being young and falling in love, feeling like the whole world melts away and it's just you and that one person.

"Get me a drink, I get drunk off one sip/Just so I can adore you

I want the entire street out of town/Just so I can be alone with you

Now go when your ready my heads/Getting heavy pressed against your arm

I adore you"

19. Paramore – "Still Into You"

When you're in love, no matter for how long, that person just has the ability to do no wrong. That's love for ya.

"'Cause after all this time/I'm still into you

I should be over all the butterflies, but I'm into you

And even baby on your worst nights/I'm into you"

20. Snow Patrol, "Chasing Cars"

There's two reasons why people in love just want to lay in bed all day: you want to be near that person away from everyone else, and ... you know.

"If I lay here, If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?"

21. Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

This might be the only song that is played on the radio to this day, yet it is the perfect song about falling in love and the instant attraction that goes with it.

"I'm in love with the shape of you/We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too/I'm in love with your body"

22. Chester See, "I’m Falling For You"

Biologically speaking, our brains do funny things when we're in love. We get kind of stupid and goo-goo eyed, and you know what? That's okay!

"Cause every time I'm near you I just seem to lose my head

And spend my time admiring instead"

23. Selena Gomez, "Love You Like a Love Song"

This song is like when you realize for the first time that you actually are falling for this person.

"You are beautiful/Like a dream come alive, incredible

A centerfold miracle, lyrical/You saved my life again"

24. Ben Rector, "Forever Like That"

Falling in love or in a committed relationship, this song goes the extra mile. Forever, baby!

"Well, I wanna love you, forever I do

I wanna spend all of my days with you

Will carry your burdens and be the wind at your back

Well, I wanna spend my forever, forever like that"

25. John Paul Young, "Love is in the Air"

The birds chirp, the sun shines, you say, "Good morning!" to strangers. Yeah, love makes everything better, including your outlook.

"Love is in the air, everywhere I look around

Love is in the air, every sight and every sound"

26. Foster the People, "I Would Do Anything For You"

When you're falling in love with someone, you are just naturally going to make yourself available anyway you can for that person. This song speaks of that.

"I don't know what the plan is/But you can share with me

'Cause I'll be listening here/To everything you say, I won't turn away

And I listen, open up my heart and/I must say that I love you, so"

27. Maroon 5, "Love Somebody"

Another one of the best love songs that has become super popular. It's about that love in your life that just changes everything, and nothing will ever be the same.

"I know your insides are feeling so hollow/And it's a hard pill for you to swallow, yeah

But if I fall for you, I'll never recover/If I fall for you, I'll never be the same"

28. Dylan Scott, "My Girl"

When you're falling in love, it's easy to feel grateful for what you have in your life. I mean, that's what life is all about.

"Every night before she goes to bed/She hits her knees and bows her head

Thanks the Lord for another day/I just thank him for my girl"

29. Bright Eyes, "First Day of My Life"

Often times when we fall in love, it's as if it's the first time even if we've been in love before.

"Yours was the first face that I saw/I think I was blind before I met you

I don't know where I am, I don't know where I've been/But I know where I want to go"

30. Frankie Valli, "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You"

Another goo-goo-eyed love song. I guess we all do "the love stare" when we're falling. Feast your eyes and your ears on this song.

"At long last love has arrived/And I thank God I'm alive

You're just too good to be true/Can't take my eyes off you"

31. Panic at the Disco, "Sarah Smiles"

When love comes along and life has not been very kind to us, it can give us a new lease on life. This song is perfect for those who have been given that one person who seems to make everything better.

"I was fine, just a guy living on my own

Waiting for the sky to fall

Then you called and changed it all, doll."

32. The Cure, "Love Song"

Ah yes, being alone with the person you love most. Feelings of rejuvenation and safety.

"Whenever I'm alone with you/You make me feel like I am home again

Whenever I'm alone with you/You make me feel like I am whole again"

33. Oasis, "Wonderwall"

We all feel like we have been saved when we start falling in love with someone. And 90s kids can relate well.

"I don’t believe that anybody/Feels the way I do about you now

'Cause maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me"

34. The Pretenders, "I’ll Stand By You"

This song is all about standing by that person, through thick and thin. Being the shoulder to cry on for them and giving it everything you've got.

"When you’re standing at the crossroads/And don’t know which path to choose

Let me come along, cause even if you’re wrong/I’ll stand by you"

35. Foo Fighters, "Everlong"

Nothing lasts forever, but listening to this song while you're in the middle of falling in love might just make that feeling last a little longer.

"And I wonder/As I sing along with you

If everything could ever feel this real forever/If anything could ever be this good again"

36. K-Ci and JoJo, "All My Life"

When you meet that person that's just right for you and is exactly what you've always wanted in a partner, there is nothing better. This song says it just right.

"All my life, I prayed for someone like you

And I thank God that I finally found you"

37. Jewel, "You Were Meant For Me"

We have all felt like someone was meant for us. Jewel's lyrics in this song have the power to give just a few simple words more feeling and emotion.

"You were meant for me/And I was meant for you"

38. Madonna, "Crazy For You"

Madonna had it right. Falling in love can feel like we're a little crazy. Just one touch? We can feel the shivers.

"I'm crazy for you/Touch me once and know it's true

I never wanted anyone like this/It's all brand new

That feeling in your kiss/I'm crazy for you"

39. Etta James, "At Last"

Who doesn't love this song? Her voice is unreal and even if you're not in love, you always sing along. Then, of course, your mind goes to that person who you're secretly in love with. Great.

"At last, my love has come along

And my lonely days are over

And life is like a song"

40. Peter Gabriel, "In Your Eyes"

When you just don't have the words to tell someone you love them, you feel like it's impossible. But this song just proves how you can't escape love you feel so strongly.

"In your eyes (The light, the heat)

In your eyes (I am complete)

In your eyes (I see the doorway to a thousand churches)

In your eyes (The resolution of all the fruitless searches)"

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Christina Wright is a New York based freelance writer covering entertainment, beauty, interior design and all things fashionably interesting. Christina mostly enjoys reading, and doing things “for the funny story later.”