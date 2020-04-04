50 Quotes About Fashion To Keep You Stylish While You Work From Home

Just because you work from home doesn't mean you can't be fashionable.

Spring is finally here, and usually, that would mean we see lots of new and upcoming trends — but due to the coronavirus COVID-19, many of us are holed up at home in quarantine. But luckily for us, the internet and social media have become a great place for people to share style inspiration and outfit ideas for both work and leisure — and now that you're working from home, it's a better time than ever to experiment with some new work styles that are both comfortable and functional.

Despite this, many trends have made people ditch their own creative style in order to fit in and get online likes. The sad truth is that everyone has the potential to be stylish, but when we feel pressure to imitate whatever is considered mainstream, we become cookie cutters.

This has been going on for so long that many people no longer have relationships with the clothes they wear and more of an obsession with what other people think. When this happens, trends become tacky and unoriginal. After that, the trend dies, and the cycle continues.

Individualism plays a huge role in fashion because that is what has created the biggest most influential fashion houses we see today. It’s all about breaking the rules and putting your own personal signature to what you wear. There’s nothing wrong with being inspired by others or wanting to incorporate something new into your wardrobe. However, it’s important to remember the most important factor in your style — your individuality.

The golden rule in fashion is that there are no rules. So if you’re feeling like your lacking some fashion inspiration while you work from home, check out our collection of the best quotes about fashion to keep you inspired when you're trying out new styles this Spring.

​​1. Be yourself.

"Just be true to yourself, and listen as much as one is able to to other people whose opinions you respect and look up to but in the end it has to come from you." — Anna Wintour

2. Simplicity is a statement.

"I like things simple." — Valentino Garavani

3. Be unforgettable.

"Give me time and I'll give you a revolution." — Alexander McQueen

4. Stay humble.

"We must never confuse elegance with snobbery." — Yves Saint Laurent

5. Style is essential.

"Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well." — Vivienne Westwood

6. Everyone's attractive.

"You don't have to be born beautiful to be wildly attractive." — Diana Vreeland

7. Be confident.

“I have always believed that fashion was not only to make women more beautiful, but also to reassure them, give them confidence." — Yves Saint Laurent

8. Your style is yours.

“Buy less, choose well and do it yourself!” — Vivienne Westwood

9. It's all in your head.

"The only real elegance is in the mind; if you’ve got that, the rest really comes from it." — Diana Vreeland

10. Avoid trends.

"Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live." — Gianni Versace

11. Always dress well.

“Anyone can get dressed up and glamorous, but it is how people dress in their days off that are the most intriguing.” — Alexander Wang

12. Style speaks for itself.

"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak" — Rachel Zoe

13. Fashion changes you.

“Vain trifles as they seem, clothes have, they say, more important offices than to merely keep us warm. They change our view of the world and the world's view of us.” ― Virginia Woolf, Orlando

14. Fashion is all around you.

"Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening." — Coco Chanel

15. Don't get left behind.

"The great thing about fashion is that it always moves forward." — Oscar de la Renta

16. Have fun.

"Fashion is all about happiness. It’s fun. It’s important. But it’s not medicine." — Donatella Versace

17. Dress to be remembered.

"Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman." — Coco Chanel

18. Be artistic.

“Fashion is more art than art is." — Andy Warhol

19. Become your clothes.

"Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them." — Marc Jacobs

20. Be effortless.

"Luxury is the ease of a T-shirt in a very expensive dress." — Karl Lagerfeld

21. Fashion and style are different.

"Fashion is about dressing according to what’s fashionable. Style is more about being yourself." — Oscar de la Renta

22. Price doesn't matter.

"High and low isn't such a novelty thing, it's how young people interpret the life we've been given. It's how we look at luxury brands, it's how we look at heritage brands." — Virgil Abloh

23. Invest in your clothing.

"I like my money right where I can see it: hanging in my closet." — Carrie Bradshaw

24. Your style never changed.

“Playing dress-up begins at age five and never really ends.” — Kate Spade,

25. Fashion helps you get to know yourself.

“Great personal style is an extreme curiosity about yourself.” — Iris Apfel

26. Comfortability is sexy.

“A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes.” — Vera Wang

27. Do what feels right.

"If there is one rule for dressing, for fashion, it's pretty much the same rule as for everything else in life: Don't go against yourself, don't go against your own nature. It's only going to show." — Diane von Furstenberg

28. Focus on quality.

"Buy less. Choose well. Make it last. Quality, not quantity. Everybody’s buying far too many clothes." — Vivienne Westwood,

29. Style changes.

"Taste is constant; style varies from season to season." — Bill Cunningham

30. Fashion is life-enhancing.

“Fashion needs to make one happy. It is a luxury and should enhance one’s quality of life.” — Tom Ford

31. Confidence is key.

“It’s impossible to be stylish without confidence, you see.” — Jane Birkin

32. Your style is your identity.

“Style has become very important, the whole idea of style, what your personal style is. It's your identity.” — Patricia Field

33. Style is subjective.

“Real style is never right or wrong. It’s a matter of being yourself on purpose.” — G. Bruce Boyer,

34. The woman is more important than the dress.

“Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it.” — Yves Saint Laurent

35. Be happy.

“Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty that is attractive without happiness.” — Christian Dior

36. There's beauty in imperfections.

“I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect – they are much more interesting.” — Marc Jacobs

37. Be original.

“In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic.” — Iman

38. Be a rule-breaker.

“I want to remind people of a different kind of glamour, a different look, and breaking rules of fashion. I want to break the rules.” — Dita Von Teese.

39. Fashion is like music.

“Good fashion is like rock music: all anarchy and revolt.” — Ann Demeulemeester

40. Make a statement with your style.

“Dress like you’re going to meet your worst enemy today.” — Coco Chanel

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.