7 Ways To Balance Mind And Body While Isolated In Coronavirus Quarantine

Turn a two-week quarantine into your personal retreat for self-reflection.

What would you spend your time doing if you're stuck at home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic?

Just like my family and me, some of you may just be returning from vacations only to have extended “spring breaks” from school, work, and life as you knew it just over a week ago due to quarantines in order to stop the spread of this virus.

Perhaps you also feel well, are full of energy, rested, and ready to jump back in and do your part in your “usual” field, and now anxiety, stress, and isolation are threatening to turn your world upside-down.

But these aren’t usual times, are they? Unprecedented, some say. While COVID-19 isn’t the first pandemic, it is the first time we're so closely connected because of technology to the ever-evolving scientific data and geopolitical dialogue.

The communication is fluid, changing by the hour, and we're seeing both public and political behaviors rooted in both overwhelming fear and undermining denial. It seems neither response is productive for the curbing the panic or protecting the individual.

You may be pondering what to do personally.

There certainly is much to consider depending on your job description and ability to work remotely, your responsibilities to others, your own health vulnerabilities or exposure to those with them.

Ultimately, we can all do something, and sometimes following the advice of our public health servants is all you can do when it comes to doing your part for the greater good.

If you can accept that and not be worried about what might happen, in conflict with what is happening, or depressed by what has happened, then you can stay calm in this situation.

You may be asked to make sacrifices before this is over, and at the same time, you must take care of ourselves. So, if a 14-day self-imposed isolation is, in fact, doing your part for the community, what could you do for yourself if you feel well?

There certainly is an opportunity to turn two weeks into a personal retreat of self-reflection and life re-balancing. A holistic look at life balance would include reviewing your relationships, finances, career, and personal development, as well as your health and happiness.

As we're all reminded in this crisis, without health, nothing else matters much.

Here are 7 ways to balance both your mind and body while you're isolated because of the coronavirus quarantine.

1. Take some time to breathe.

Controlled breathing is linked to not only relaxation but also longevity. When you consciously slow your breath pattern, the parasympathetic nervous system takes control, creating a peaceful mindset and reducing blood pressure, influencing both psychological and physiological states.

It helps you detach from the constant streaming of information and thoughts flooding your mind. Try something like inhale, 2-3, exhale, 2-3-4-5-6. Repeat. Again.

How does that feel? Also, turn off the news.

2. Use visualization to induce a state of calm.

Now that you've activated your parasympathetic nervous system, be still. Think of your favorite place — beach, mountain, forest, grandmother’s house, wherever you see yourself happy, smiling, and carefree.

Next, focus on your sensory connection to this place: What you see, hear, smell, touch, taste. Enjoy spending some time here, relaxing, evoking each sensory experience to the fullest.

For example, if it's a beach scene, elicit the varying shades of blue of the water, the sound of the waves crashing onto the shore, the aroma of Coppertone sunscreen, the feel of sand squishing between your toes, the taste of saltwater on your tongue.

Make the experience as active and full as you wish. This is your unique memory, and you can go back any time you want or need it.

3. Learn the power of “I am” statements.

Whatever comes after “I am” becomes stored in your memory cells and creates your reality. The words that follow can limit or expand you. Acknowledge all that you are and all that you want to become by writing and reciting at least five of these powerful statements.

Put them on notes on your mirror and literally reflect on them daily. For example, "I am witty," "I am a good friend," "I am kind," "I am dependable," "I am organized," "I am well-spoken."

"The words 'I am' are potent words; be careful what you hitch them to. The thing you're claiming has a way of reaching back and claiming you." — A.B. Kitselman

4. Use food as medicine.

Read about natural remedies and look in your cupboards to see what you have. When studying the root cause of most physical illnesses, experts suggest a direct link to chronic inflammation.

Nutritionists tell us there are foods that have anti-inflammatory properties. So, why not give some a try? Got any turmeric in your spice rack? Try 1/8 of a teaspoon in a shot glass of warm milk to neutralize the flavor.

How about drinking more water than you did yesterday? Your cells hold onto water when they aren’t getting enough, and in so doing, prevent cleansing any inflamed tissues.

Don’t let that apple just decorate the fruit bowl, eat it! “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” just might be one of the most comprehensive health statements in our vernacular as it has proven properties to fight inflammation, lower cholesterol, and suppress appetite.

5. Exercise without equipment.

Find ways to move your body at home — with or without equipment — that feel good and are challenging at the same time.

Most of us do not stretch enough, regardless of our exercise routine, so be sure to include stretches to increase flexibility and ultimately prevent injury when you do hit the gym again and attend those hardcore classes (if that’s your thing).

Regardless, flexibility and mobility are always in style and will keep your posture upright and looking youthful from the inside-out.

Here is a sample full-body workout:

Jog in place, air jump rope, "butt kickers," or high knees

The hundred table top

Plié squats

Half-cobra push-ups

Plank jacks

Child’s pose

Down dog

Cat/cow

Thread the needle

Diagonal stretch

Seated forward bend

If you're not familiar with these exercises, check them out on Google or even YouTube.

6. Spend time deciding what you really want.

Go through all those magazines lying around, cut out the photos that represent what you want in life, and make that vision board you’ve always thought about doing. You can Google how to do that, too!

Look for visual representations of your goals, dreams, and desires in relationships, career, finances, fun, health, spirituality, personal growth, family, etc. Create a visual collage of what you want to manifest in life. Get inspired and have fun!

It's a great way to get your ideas out of your head and in front of your face where it can serve to motivate you in making decisions and taking actions that move you toward what you have revealed matters most.

7. Understand it’s okay to not always be okay.

Let’s face it, we all get down. Some of us just get up quicker than others. You use strategies, tools, and resources to do so. You certainly need pickups and stress busters during this time of uncertainty and necessary lifestyle changes.

Without spending a dollar, you have what you need to ground, calm, center, and heal yourself. You will emerge from this with a deeper understanding of who you are, a greater reverence for yourself, your health, your body.

And, just like in the very beginning of life, being okay starts with a breath.

Ann Papayoti, CPC, is a life coach and personal development professional helping people help themselves through losses and transitions as a relationship expert. Visit her website for more information on how she can help you live your best life.