50 Best Quotes About Siblings

You are blessed with the very best!

The good ole battle of sibling rivalry has begun! I am the youngest of four siblings and I can tell you one thing — I grew up with not one, but three mothers. I grew up with my mom, two sisters and an older brother. We've all been really close since I can remember.

Not only did I have three best friends to enjoy my company with but I had three other sources of moral support during troubling times.

The point I'm trying to make is a sibling bond can never be broken. So if you were blessed like I was with an amazing group of siblings, these quotes about siblings will speak directly to your heart.

I know at times the overprotective nature of siblings can feel overbearing, and it will seem as though they are smothering you. But trust me when I say your brothers and sisters love you as much as they love themselves.

Even if one or the other might not be able to express their love the way you'd like, they will drop everything and anything to help you in times of need.

Apart from your parent(s), your siblings are probably the only people who've seen you at your greatest and lowest points in life.

Having a sister, a brother, or both, is the greatest gift life could offer us. They are our diaries, best friends, and companions through life. No matter where you all go, life will bring you back together in the right place and time.

Use these honest quotes about siblings to remind you that your brothers and sisters are always there for you, no matter what.

1. Your sister is a gift to the heart.

"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

2. Your siblings are your teachers.

"Two of my three siblings are older, so I suppose I learned from them and became a very avid reader at a young age, which I think enough cannot be said for what you can discover through literature."— Julia Roberts

3. Need I say more?

"My siblings are my best friends."— America Ferrera

4. They are the keepers of your identity.

"A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self."— Marian Sandmaier

5. Their love is all you need.

"Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply."— Jane Austen

6. Be the light to your sibling's path.

"Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don’t make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile."

7. I don't make the rules. Siblings are just that important!

"In some ways, siblings, and especially sisters, are more influential in your childhood than your parents."— Deborah Tannen

8. You've got a forever friend.

"Siblings – the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends."— Byron Pulsifer

9. We are forever young.

"To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were, we know each other’s hearts, we share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys."— Clara Ortega

10. Work towards creating a sibling pact.

"I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at."— Maya Angelou

11. Your siblings will always stand by your side.

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form."— Jeffrey Kluger

12. Our roots remain as one.

"Like branches on a tree, we grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one. Each of our lives will always be a special part of the other."

13. They may not show it, but they love the fudge out of you!

"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!"— Catherine Pulsifer

14. Keep your enemies close.

"Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without."

15. They'll be sure to push you no matter the distance.

"Our siblings push buttons that cast us in roles we felt sure we had let go of long ago — the baby, the peacekeeper, the caretaker, the avoider. It doesn’t seem to matter how much time has elapsed or how far we’ve traveled."— Jane Mersky Leder

16. You guys are kids at heart.

"They say that no matter how old you become when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood."— Karen White

17. Masters of patience.

"Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring quite often the hard way."— Pamela Dugdale

18. A shining star in a dark sky.

“My sister ‘was the light of my life'”— Solomon Thomas

19. Who else knows you better than your siblings?

“There’s nobody in the world that knows me better than my sister.”— Tia Mowry

20. They just get it.

"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were."— Betsy Cohen

21. Are you the leader of your clan?

"I do find the sibling connection endlessly fascinating, as I do all family dynamics. I like how siblings seem to create their own parentless mini-civilization within a family, one that has its own laws, myths, language, humor, its own loyalties, and treacheries."— Jandy Nelson

22. Your brother is the second-best man in your life.

"A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams."

23. Hold on to your sisters.

“When traveling life’s journey it’s good to have a sister’s hand to hold on to.”

24. Your mirrored reflection.

“A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite.”— Elizabeth Fishel

25. Classic move.

"The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose."— Garrison

26. They are a reflection of who you are and who you will be.

"A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future."— John Corey Whaley

27. This half is my half, and this half is your half.

"The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions."

28. Stand out from the crowd.

"When you have a lot of siblings, you always do something to feel special."— Lee Daniels

29. Make sure you take care of them.

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."— Vietnamese Proverb

30. Protect your siblings at all costs.

"I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me."

31. She will always be there for you.

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there."

32. Your siblings are a reflection of you.

"Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing and loving no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long."— Susan Scarf Merrell

33. Nothing better than making your siblings do the dirty work.

"The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you."— Chloe Moretz

34. You'll have double the clothes with sisters.

“My sister is a big part of my actual style. Our style is not similar whatsoever, but she helped me find myself and find what I really liked.”— Sofia Richie

35. Team up.

"If you want to do really important things in life and big things in life, you can’t do anything by yourself. And your best teams are your friends and your siblings."— Deepak Chopra

36. Defend your territory.

“We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.”— Evelyn Loeb

37. Who needs Superman when you've got a brother?

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero."

38. Red alert.

"Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something."— Lemony Snicket

39. It's not always what you imagine.

"I grew up with an older brother, and the bond between siblings is unlike anything else, and it can be a real journey to accept what that bond is once you both mature into it. Because it’s not always what you want. It’s not always what you expect. It’s not always what you imagined or hoped. But it’s one of the most important things in the world."— Ben Schnetzer

40. Do you finish your sister's sentences?

“My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder who’s memories belong to whom.”— Shannon Celebi

41. My sister's keeper.

“Without her and her sickness, I would not be here. And without me being a perfect match for my sister, she would not be here as well.”— Marissa Ayala

42. Soulmates for life.

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident, it is to have a soulmate for life.” — Victoria Secunda

43. You're stuck with them for life, get used to it!

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” — Amy Li

44. A sharer of delights.

“An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.”— Pam Brown

45. We're the best!!

“That’s the best thing about little sisters: They spend so much time wishing they were elder sisters that in the end, they’re far wiser than the elder ones could ever be.”— Gemma Gurgess

46. That's what counts.

“I always like to win. But I’m the big sister. I want to make sure she has everything, even if I don’t have anything. It’s hard. I love her too much. That’s what counts.”— Venus Williams

47. Sisters are eternal.

“Friends change, lovers leave, sisters are eternal.”

48. An angel in the time of need.

“A sister is a dearest friend, the closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.”― Debasish Mridha

49. One in a million.

“A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends.”

50. A special kind of double.

“A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves – a special kind of double.”— Toni Morrison

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.