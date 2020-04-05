5 Zodiac Signs Who Thrive In Relationships, According To Astrology

Relationships improve their health and happiness.

You don’t need to be in a relationship to be happy or have a fantastic life, but healthy relationships are something most of us desire. In fact, there are many benefits to having a strong and stable relationship: living longer, sleeping better, and being happier.

Being in a relationship means you have someone who has your back, and is as invested in your health and happiness as you are. Some say that you age better when you’re in a relationship, and that may be because you have someone to take care of you.

While having a partner doesn't determine your happiness, there are certain zodiac signs who thrive in relationships.

Their partner is often their best friend and the one they trust most in the world. Their partner is the person they go to first with good news, bad news, and anything in between.

When these signs in astrology have someone there by their side, it gives them energy to push through feeling exhausted or unhappy. Relationships allow them to look on the bright side or focus on the good things to come.

Another benefit of having a partner is that it expands the number of people in your life — you get more friends and family! You have a lot less loneliness when you have a partner.

So, who are the zodiac signs who benefit most from being in a relationship?

1. Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Pisces benefit from being in relationships because a partnership helps make them feel confident and secure. When Pisces have someone backing them up, it allows them to take more chances and go outside their comfort zone.

This zodiac sign is often very compassionate and kind when it comes to other people, and when Pisces is in a stable relationship it helps them be kind to themselves.

2. Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

There are many benefits for Taurus when they're in a relationship — it helps them to relax, loosen up, and offers them new perspectives. When Taurus has a strong foundation of trust in their relationship, they become more open-minded and not so closed off to new and unfamiliar things.

Relationships give them a safety net so they can go outside their comfort zone, and expand their world and experience. Plus, when Taurus has a partner they trust, they don't have to bottle up their emotions; when their emotions come out, they do so in a healthy way.

3. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Relationships really are everything for Cancer, so it's not surprising that they thrive. When Cancer is in a relationship, they have someone to distract them and prevent them from putting too much focus on their fears and anxieties.

Partnerships help Cancer to be more optimistic and see the rainbow in a storm of emotions. Where Cancer might have trouble moving on from failure, when they are in a relationship, it's easier to brush it off and put their attention on moving forward.

4. Libra (September 21 - October 23)

Libras are a very social sign and don't enjoy being alone for long periods of time. When they're in a relationship, they don't feel as lonely as they would if they were single. They like having someone there who cares about them and who will check in with them.

Libras tend to keep their emotions to themselves and need someone to provide a safe place to express all the things they're feeling. When they're not in a relationship, Libras won't talk about things if they feel they're going to get into trouble.

5. Capricorn (December 23 - January 20)

Capricorns tend to thrive when they have the stability and security of a relationship. When they have unconditional love and someone who accepts their flaws, it allows Capricorn to be the best version of themselves.

When in a relationship, they are less prone to stress, are able to relax more, and can just be themselves without the fear of judgment. Capricorns benefit from having someone in their life who is 100 percent behind them and will drop everything when needed.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.