50 Friendship Quotes That Prove Your BFFs Always Have Your Back

Make friends who force you to level up.

Everyone needs friends, so what better way to celebrate the friends you already have than by sharing the best friendship quotes for National Friendship Day on August 2?

There isn’t a single person in life anywhere, no matter what they say that doesn’t need friends. Humans need human contact to be able to be happy and live normally.

Even if you’re an introvert or don’t like physical contact or whatever, everyone still needs friends and people there to support you and talk you through your hard times. Friends are there to love you and support you protect you and help you with your struggles.

Your best friends are there in your life to have your back and defend you no matter what. They are there to be loyal to you and never turn against you or leave you behind.

Friends are people that are hard to come by believing it or not. They are something that you have to be the type of person that you want to attract to be able to make the best friendships for yourself. It is interesting to see how everyone works differently.

I have had a lot of different experiences with friendships. They are not always easy, and they do not always last. It is sad when you find yourself in a friendship where you are the person who is giving more and feeling drained and like your friend doesn’t care as much and isn’t willing to do as much work to keep it afloat. It is hard.

Sometimes you have to be the one to admit when a friendship isn’t working out. Real friends are there for you and are willing to make sacrifices to make sure that things are working out and getting better.

Friends are something that everyone needs. We all need someone who is on our side and will love us unconditionally in a platonic way. Romances are for different connections and relationship types. It’s great having people in your life who are consistent and will be there for you no matter what, so make sure you find those who are loyal.

In celebration of National Friendship Day on August 2, share one of these best friendship quotes below with your BFF on social media.

1. They are always there for you.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

2. Sweet sentiment.

“If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh

3. Listening is a good skill.

“I like to listen. I have learned a great deal from listening carefully. Most people never listen.” — Ernest Hemingway

4. Relating to your friends is important.

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” — C.S. Lewis

5. You don’t need to talk all the time.

“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” — David Tyson

6. It’s hard when you lose friends.

“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” — Washington Irving

7. Funny how you can connect with someone after only having just met them.

“There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson

8. It just depends on one person to change your life.

“A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia

9. Be friends with people who push you to be better.

“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to level yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson

10. Be selfless.

“You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” — Dale Carnegie

11. They are there for you.

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are.” — Unknown

12. The golden rules.

“What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others.” — Confucius

13. Communication is key.

“Ultimately the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or in friendship, is conversation.” — Oscar Wilde

14. Everything is relative.

“How many slams in an old screen door? Depends how loud you shut it. How many slices in a bread? Depends how thin you cut it. How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live ‘em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give ‘em.” — Shel Silverstein

15. They are there for you no matter what.

“A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” — Arnold H. Glasgow

16. Friends need to have their own personality.

“I don’t need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better.” — Plutarch

17. Those people are rare.

“In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” — Albert Schweitzer

18. You don’t need to be occupied to have a good friendship with them.

“The real test of friendship is, can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?” — Eugene Kennedy

19. You should marry your best friend.

“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

20. Loyalty is so essential.

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” — Unknown

21. You learn as you go.

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

22. You need to believe in yourself.

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together…there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart…I’ll always be with you.” — Winnie the Pooh

23. Friends work together.

“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

24. Be yourself in friendships.

“One’s friends are that part of the human race with which one can be human.” — George Santayana

25. They’re all steppingstones.

“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

26. Full send it.

“Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou are in, continue firm and constant.” — Socrates

27. Friends are consistent.

“One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention.” — Clifton Fadiman

28. Over-thinking doesn’t get you as far as you think it does.

“Never idealize others. They will never live up to your expectations. Don’t over-analyze your relationships. Stop playing games. A growing relationship can only be nurtured by genuineness.” — Leo F. Buscaglia

29. Friends always have a bigger impact.

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

30. Be grateful for who you have.

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

31. Friendships are meant to be fun.

“Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb

32. Be the friend you want to attract.

“If you go looking for a friend, you’re going to find they’re very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you’ll find them everywhere.” — Zig Ziglar

33. They’re loyal.

“You can always tell a real friend; when you’ve made a fool of yourself, he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” — Laurence J. Peter

34. Be choosey about your friends.

“Keep away from those who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you believe that you too can become great.” — Mark Twain

35. Treating your friends the way you want to be treated.

“Flatter me, and I may not believe you. Criticize me, and I may not like you. Ignore me, and I may not forgive you. Encourage me, and I will not forget you. Love me and I may be forced to love you.” — William Arthur Ward

36. Your friends need to support and love you.

“No person is your friend who demands your silence or denies your right to grow.” — Alice Walker

37. Don’t lose it.

“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” — Woodrow T. Wilson

38. Find them.

“Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham

39. True words.

“Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend’s success.” — Oscar Wilde

40. Friends build up all the time.

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

41. It’s a give and take.

“Some of the biggest challenges in relationships come from the fact that most people enter a relationship in order to get something; they’re trying to find someone who’s going to make them feel good. In reality, the only way a relationship will last is if you see your relationship as a place that you go to give, and not a place that you go to take.” — Anthony Robbins

42. Work on yourself to help your friendships with others.

“There’s one sad truth in life I’ve found while journeying east and west – the only folks we really wound are those we love the best. We flatter those we scarcely know, we please the fleeting guest, and deal full many a thoughtless blow to those who love us best.” — Ella Wheeler Wilcox

43. They’re there through the ups and downs.

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

44. Find good friends.

“Do not keep on with a mockery of friendship after the substance is gone – but part, while you can part friends. Bury the carcass of friendship: it is not worth embalming.” — William Hazlitt

45. Keep good friends.

“A good friend can tell you what is the matter with you in a minute. He may not seem such a good friend after telling.” — Arthur Brisbane

46. Opposites attract.

“Many a person has held close, throughout their entire lives, two friends that always remained strange to one another, because one of them attracted by virtue of similarity, the other by difference.” — Emil Ludwig

47. Silence is the true test of friendship.

“A good word is an easy obligation; but not to speak ill requires only our silence; which costs us nothing.” — John Tillotson

48. Nobody is perfect.

“When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.” — Donald Miller

49. Every person is worth a whole world.

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin

50. Sad but true.

“If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone.” — Maxwell Maltz

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Hayley Small is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.