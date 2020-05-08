15 Quotes About Twins & Their Spiritual Meaning

From the Bible and more.

Twins are double the fun, and if you are a Gemini like me, you might have as many personalities as you can count on your fingers.

We are known to be free-spirited and we possess a need for a thrill every chance we can get.

What does being a twin mean spiritually?

In the zodiac, Gemini is translated to “twins” in Latin.

We have a dual personality that represents exchange and interaction in communications and dreams.

One thing about a Gemini is our fingers will be in every pie, constantly evolving and finding new ways to express themselves.

With our multiple personalities and ever-changing natures, it is evident that this sign is one of the more complex of the zodiac signs.

You never know which face you will encounter but the ride will surely be entertaining.

Gemini's are known to converge their personalities in order to fit in and make their communication partners feel comfortable with their conversations.

However, they will easily detach themselves from a nasty situation without warning.

We have been introduced to twins in our everyday lives through the media and even the Bible!

There are hundreds of quotes about our Gemini twins in and out of the Holy Book, but we'll narrow it down to a few to make this read easier for you!

Here are 15 quotes about twins that you might relate to:

1. Two is better than one.

“Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor. If they stumble, the first will lift up his friend—but woe to anyone who is alone when he falls and there is no one to help him get up.

Again, if two lie close together, they will keep warm, but how can only one stay warm? If someone attacks one of them, the two of them together will resist. Furthermore, the tri-braided cord is not soon broken.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

2. A twin is like a mirror.

"Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another." — Proverbs 27:17

3. Two doesn't necessarily mean harmony.

“But the two children struggled with each other in her womb. So she went to ask the LORD about it. “Why is this happening to me?” she asked. And the LORD told her, “The sons in your womb will become two nations. From the very beginning, the two nations will be rivals. One nation will be stronger than the other, and your older son will serve your younger son.” — Genesis 25:22-23

4. Twins love each other.

"Then Esau ran to meet him and embraced him, threw his arms around his neck, and kissed him. And they both wept." — Genesis 33:4

5. Twins is another way of saying, 'better together'.

“What can I tell you about the alchemy of twins? Twins are two bodies that dance to each other’s joy. Two minds that drown in each other’s despair. Two spirits that fly with each other’s love. Twins are two separate beings conjoined at the heart!” — Kamand Kojouri

6. Your greatest threat is the twin within.

“She was born under the sign of Gemini. And that stands for the good and evil twin. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde both hiding and residing inside her heart.

Her good twin was not bad at all. But her evil twin was even better, and showed up to be way too fatal!” — Ana Claudia Antunes

7. When one of you hurts, so does the other.

“I always wondered what it must be like to lose a twin—if somehow Mary felt it like it was happening to her. If she felt physical pain.” — Francesca Lia Block

8. Hold them tight and soar together.

“Standing there, that day, I felt like Sally was being torn from my skin and there was no way I could ever fly free, without her right beside me.” — Belinda Jeffrey

9. Uncontrollable yet exciting!

“I don't want to write about real things, I would rather write about an uncontrollable parasitic twin.”— Mary Sage Nguyen

10. He said it best.

"There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared for: twins." — Josh Billings

11. #Geminithings

"It's double the giggles and double the grins, and double the trouble if you're blessed with twins." — Unknown

12. Grab your twin and start dancing!

“You were born together, and together you shall be forevermore but let there be spaces in your togetherness. And let the winds of the heavens dance between you.” — Khalil Gibran

13. Life is better with your own stunt double.

“There's two to wash, two to dry; There's two who argue, two who cry; There's two to kiss, two to hug; and best of all, there's two to love!” — Jerry Smith

14. Twins are the greatest gift of all.

“In this life, we will never truly be apart, For we grew to the same beat of our mother's heart.” — Daphne Fandrich

15. If you want to see what you'd look like with plastic surgery, get your twin!

"I wish I had a twin, so I could know what I look like without plastic surgery." — Joan Rivers

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.