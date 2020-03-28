Who Is The Mother Of Jesus & How To Say The Hail Mary Prayer

Jesus' birth was a miracle. Why? He was conceived by a virgin.

Mary was the mother of Jesus. Catholics believe she is a Saint that you can pray to.

Non-Catholic Christians view Mary's role as a servant, and her attributes are worthy of emulation to learn how to be more faithful and humble before the eyes of God.

Who was Mary, the Mother of Jesus, and how did she have a virgin birth, according to the Bible?

For as long as I’ve known, the birth of Jesus Christ is undoubtedly one of the most surprising stories in the Bible.

The concept of the Son of God coming down from heaven to save the world seemed quite baffling to me since I was a child.

As I got older and started learning more about this phenomenon.

I was surprised to read that Jesus didn’t descend from heaven on a cloud, in a basket made out of dandelions and blankets made of stardust.

Jesus was born of a virgin named Mary, who is also called the 'Mother of God."

Mary was young — no more than 16-years old. She was engaged and lived in a city of Galilee called Nazareth.

Mary was believed to be around 12-15 years old during the time she was engaged because that was the custom.

Her soon-to-be husband was named Joseph, and he delivered Jesus.

I know some of you might be thinking this is an absurdly young age to be married, let alone become pregnant.

But we must keep in mind the time period and what was accepted during these times.

Before the times of progression and suburbanization, girls would be married off and start to have children right after they began their first menstruation.

How was Mary chosen to be the Mother of Jesus?

During Mary’s betrothal (the first state of a Jewish marriage), an angel appeared to her and spoke of the wonder that was about to happen.

We find this encounter in the Bible scriptures of Luke 1:26-34:

“Now in the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David."

Mary was frightened to go through this experience.

However, Mary did not waiver. When she was invited to participate in this miracle with God, she willingly accepted her spiritual assignment.

Why did God choose Mary?

It might be hard to understand what God saw in Mary's character that was unique to any other young girl who was also a virgin.

Mary was humble. She was joyful to do God’s will. She was willing to do whatever she had to do to fulfill a purpose.

Mother Mary was fearless. Initially, she could have been scared of being criticized by her community.

Mother Mary was brave. Not to mention the feeling of not being enough to do something as lifechanging as this was.

Mother Mary was hope-filled. After the angel of God told her of what was to come, her response was inspirational!

Mary said, “Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.” — Luke 1:38

Mary’s words were recorded a few times in the Bible; her dialogue with the angel at the Annunciation. — Luke 1:26-38

Her interaction with Elizabeth and her Magnificat (Luke 1:46-56) and looking for twelve-year-old Jesus in the temple. — Luke 2:41-52

Of course, Mary still had doubts, but that did not stop her from doing what she was asked.

“How will this be, since I am a virgin?” — Luke 1:34

After she heard of God’s plan, Mary was willing to commit.

She gave her life up to become a parent and to assume the role of a servant of God.

For this reason, the Virgin Mary is viewed as an example all women should follow.

In fact, when Mary meets with her cousin Elizabeth, she sings her Magnificat, a song of praise.

Elizabeth speaks of God’s involvement in her life as well as His promises made to Abraham.

Over the years, there have been tons of films about the birth and life of Christ, and more importantly, they give us an insight on who Mary was.

Because Mary has been through everything and still kept her faith, she is someone Catholics turn to for help.

There is even a Hail Mary prayer a person can say to Mary who is also a Patron Saint when going through times of trouble:

Here's how to say the Hail Mary Prayer:

"Hail Mary, Full of grace.

The Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women.

Blessed is the fruit of thy womb.

Holy Mary, Mother of God.

Pray for us sinners.

Now, and at the hour of our death.

Amen."

