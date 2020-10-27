Where Is Mykelti Brown Today? 'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Sex Of First Baby

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is all grown up.

The 24-year-old reality star and her husband, Antonio Brown, announced that they were expecting their first child together last month, and now they've just revealed the sex of their baby!

"The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl," she said. "That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes."

"When I found out it was a girl, I felt, 'Wow, yup my wife was right, she just knew,' " Tony added.

"I was happy it's a girl, but I did want a boy first. I'm ready to be overprotective," he continued.

With the announcement of Brown's pregnancy news, fans of the hit reality show are wondering more and more about Mykelti's life.

Where is Mykelti Brown now?

Here are all the details on her life these days.

Mykelti Brown is Kody and Christine's second child.

Dad Kody Brown was already married to Meri and Janelle when he added Christine to the family. As the child of polygamists herself, Christine has said to audiences that she always wanted a plural marriage and she even knew she wanted to be a third wife.

"So I only ever wanted to be a third," she explained. "I never wanted to be a first, at all, and then I didn't want to be a second because I felt like, because I didn't want to be married to a guy by myself."

"They were a little wedge in the relationship, and I didn't want to be the wedge. I only ever wanted to be a third, because it sounded the easiest," she added.

At the time she and Kody got married in 1994, he had been with Meri for four years and Janelle for one.

Janelle had already given birth to oldest child Logan by then and Christine soon added the second child to the family when she gave birth to Asypyn in 1995.

Mylketi followed in 1996.

Mykelti Brown was always bold and stylish.

As a teen, Brown professed her love of fashion and said she wanted to pursue being a designer when she grew up.

In 2015, she even got herself an internship with a Las Vegas-based designer.

In the episode where she went to tour his studio, she had stars in her eyes and couldn't wait to get started creating clothes.

Her father, however, was a total wet blanket and walked around criticizing the industry for not being as conservative as he is.

“As a parent, I’m very concerned with Mykelti pursuing the fashion industry... I think when you’re in high fashion, it’s about being scantily-clad,” he said.

Did she get to follow through with her dreams of being a designer?

Brown graduated from high school in 2014 and headed to college at UNLV with thoughts of studying design there.

She joined her older brother Logan and sister Aspyn at the school. She and Aspyn were even roommates for a while.

Brown pledged a sorority and generally enjoyed college life — until she decided she needed a break from it all.

Brown moved to Utah and met the love of her life.

By 2015, Brown had decided to take some time off school and move to Utah. Her dad got her a job in St. George working for friends who own a pawn shop. It was in St. George where she met Tony Padron and started dating him.

The 19-year-old Brown didn't waste any time planning for a future with Padron.

In 2016, she told her mother, Christine, that Padron wanted to talk to Kody about proposing.

Far from getting the overjoyed reaction she expected, Brown found herself facing a mother who looked confused and overwhelmed at the idea of her daughter getting married so quickly to a man the family didn't know well.

Brown didn't let that stop her, though.

She and Padron got engaged and fans got to watch them plan their wedding, complete with a reception that included street tacos, during Season 12.

Is she in a polygamist marriage?

Brown and Padron have put down roots in Utah and don't seem inclined to leave the state. Brown reportedly continued her studies remotely, so she may well be a college graduate by now. The couple's social media feeds are full of expressions of love for each other and, by all appearances, they are having a fun and happy life together.

Padron is not a polygamist, and in fact, he is a member of the mainstream LDS church, which banned the practice over a century ago. Brown has never ruled it out but it doesn't seem like anything the couple is actively pursuing at this point in time.

What about her dreams of going into fashion?

Brown may not have started a career designing clothes, but she has been working in fashion in her own way since 2018, when she announced that she was going to become a retailer for the multi-level-marketing company LuLaRo.

Meri Brown is a major force in the LuLaRoe world and Brown's bio-mom, Christine ,also sells the popular line of clothes.

Brown uses her Instagram feed to show off her stock and share tips for how to style the clothes so they look cute.

She's talked about wanting kids before.

It seems only natural that Mykelti would want to have a big family of her own.

In the past, she's said she's in no rush to get started on that part of her life yet, though. After pregnancy rumors started up about her in Sept. of 2019, she popped onto Instagram to shut them down.

“I want to have children so much. It’s one of the things I talk about most often. My best friend and I are enjoying our marriage as the two of us for now and we are working towards accomplishing some goals before we decide to start a family,” she said, sweetly calling her husband her best friend.

"We are loving the intimacy we can share and the bond we have together and we aren’t ready to share that bond with a wee babe yet," she added.

Who are Mykelti Brown's siblings?

How much time do you have?

In the decade since the show first aired the family added Robyn, the fourth wife, her three kids from a previous marriage, and two more babies, bringing the grand total up to five adults and 18 children.

Fans have watched the family move from Utah to Nevada to Arizona, and we have seen the kids grow up, move out, and even get married and have babies of their own.

What does Antonio Padron do for a living?

Antonio Padron reportedly works in banking, although it's unknown which bank he works at.

When was Antonio Padron and Mykelti Brown's wedding?

Mykelti Brown and Anotnio Padron got married on December 17, 2016 at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah in front of a whopping 400 guests.

“I’m not nervous at all and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony,” Mykelti said the day before her big day.

“I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Mykelti Brown's weight loss garnered tons of compliments from fans on Instagram.

After the reality star posted a photo of herself back in September of last year, fans commented on her weight loss, saying, "Love the outfit, you look wonderful!" and, "You have lost weight, looking good!"

Sister Wives is on TLC on Sundays.

Rebekah Kuschmider