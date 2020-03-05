Who Is Meri Brown's New Boyfriend? Everything You Want To Know About Brandon Stone And Their Alleged Relationship

She and Kody have been on the rocks for a while now.

With the new season of Sister Wives that aired on January 5th, we've already gotten a taste of how the family relationship is on the rocks.

Though the new season has focused on the Browns moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, speculation continues about whether or not Kody and Meri are headed for a divorce.

Who is Meri Brown's new boyfriend, Brandon Stone?

So far, the season began with the Browns moving to Flagstaff from Nevada, and the move itself has caused tension in the family. And although we haven't heard any mentions so far of Meri's new relationship, fans and the internet have been speculating for months about a man we only know as Brandon Stone.

If you aren't familiar with Sister Wives, the TLC reality show follows the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and their 18 children. Though he was legally married to Meri, the two legally divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn; the other “marriages” are spiritual unions.

Now, does this mean that polygamists have open relationships? Not necessarily. But Meri has been spotted out and about with another man. Does this mean she’s seeing someone and/or cheating on Kody? Just who is Meri Brown’s boyfriend?

Because we haven't seen any mention of Stone in the new season of Sister Wives, we can only speculate based on her mentions of him on social media.

On July 8, 2019, Meri shared a photo on her Instagram of her and another man with the caption, “And then you meet someone who was right in front of you all along... @papabrandon1005 #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #FriendsWhoBecomeFamily #JustSmile.”

While it seems romantic, the fact that she has a hashtag about friends becoming family should add some doubt to that, right?

At the time, fans immediately jumped down her throat, questioning why she would put a photo up with another man if she didn’t expect others to speculate on it. However, other fans appeared to be happy for her, with one even commenting that they hoped she was "leaving Kody."

Some digging found that the man, named Brandon Stone, may be related to someone Meri knows, as she attended a funeral for someone with the same last name.

So, is Brandon Stone just a friend — or something more?

It was eventually revealed that the funeral Meri had attended was for Bruce Stone, who was close to her father, meaning that Brandon Stone was most likely a relative of his. She even took to Instagram with a touching post about the funeral.

Also, a source close to Robyn Brown, Kody’s legal wife, revealed that back in March 2019, Meri was “seeing so many guys,” adding, “She dates but she’s probably not going to become public with anybody until they’re serious because she knows the scrutiny she’ll get, and her biggest thing right now is keeping her fans happy and promoting her business.”

The source dished that Meri won’t be leaving Kody any time soon, adding, “She’s going to stay on this wagon for as long as she can. It’s her only means for survival. Kody just spent all this money on rent and property so he doesn’t have much to offer. Meri’s got to be careful because if she comes out with a guy, she’s going to break contract.”

Meri and Kody have been on the verge of splitting up for some time now. In an episode during season 13, they revealed they spent five years without trusting each other!

“It’s a matter of trust. And it’s a matter of spending five years in Las Vegas without trust. There was an energy at our house, and the cul-de-sac, but even to have it brought up again is nothing, because we’ve moved to Flagstaff, and we’ve left that behind us,” Kody said, with Meri adding, “I totally agree. You know, it’s like we left that bad, funky energy in Las Vegas, we’re moving on, you know. We’re moving forward, and it’s done.”

But they may not actually still be moving forward because she was seen on a cruise at the end of March 2019 surrounded by men. Could they have just been friends?

Meri also apparently doesn’t get along with her fellow sister wives, and only spends time with them during filming. No matter what she decides to do with her love life, she’ll probably land her own TLC show in the process.

