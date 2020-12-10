Christina Milian Is Pregnant With Her Third Child! Meet Her Boyfriend, Matt Pokora

Oooh la la! Christina Milian is going to be a mom again!

The actress is expecting another baby with her boyfriend, French singer Matt Pokora.

Milian took to Instagram on Dec. 10 to announce the exciting news, captioning a photo of Pokora kissing her baby bump, "You and me + 3."

The "3" Milian is referring to in her post includes her 10-year-old daughter, Violet, who she has from a previous relationship.

Who is Christina Milian's boyfriend, Matt Pokora?

Here's everything you need to know about Christina Milian's hunky French partner, including details about their adorable relationship.

They've been dating for three years.

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora have been dating for three years.

They started dating in Augst 2017, and in 2018, he moved from France to L.A. to be closer to Christina.

In May, Milian revealed in an interview that she was ready to start a family with her boyfriend:

“This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together. I do have the desire to have more children in the future. Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

Christina is "really happy."

Things are going well for Milian and Pokora! She gushed over her boyfriend in an interview, saying, “I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together."

Matt Pokora's background is pretty impressive.

Matt Pokora's real name is Matthieu Tota. He's the son of professional football (soccer) player Andre Tota and Brigitte Tota.

He was born in 1985, and his parents divorced when he was 13. When he was younger, he loved to play football like his dad and he intended to become an attorney.

However, music soon captured his attention, and in 2003, he was on the third season of Popstars, a French reality talent show that took the winners and made them into a boy band or girl band.

Matt was the crowd and judges' favorite and became a member of a boy band called Linkup.

They released a couple of singles and eventually disbanded due to poor reception of their music. After Linkup broke up, Pokora launched a successful solo career.

His stage name has a meaningful origin.

When Matt was looking for a stage name, he spoke to his grandmother, who is of Polish origin. They talked about the importance of humility. He asked her how to say humility in Polish, and she said "pokora."

He immedialy adopted that as his stage name.

He was a coach on The Voice France.

In 2016, Pokora became a coach on the French version of The Voice, which is called The Voice: la plus belle voix (the most beautiful voice) as well as The Voice Kids France.

He has one child with Christina Milian already.

This is the third child for Christina Milian. She has a 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, with her ex-husband, record producer, The-Dream — real name Terius Youngdell Nash.

The former couple met, started dating, got married, got pregnant and separated all in 2009.

Milian gave birth to the couple's first child, Isiah Pokora, in January 2020.

Congrats to the happy couple!

