Meet Emma Portner — Professional Dancer, Activist, And Partner Of Elliot Page

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, came out as transgender in an emotional letter posted to their social media platforms on Dec. 1.

Page received a ton of support from fans, friends, and fellow celebs everywhere, but his biggest supporter lies in his partner, Emma Portner.

“Love you so much Elliot,” Portner wrote in an Instagram comment on Page’s post that revealed the news.

Who is Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Emma Portner and her relationship with Elliot Page.

Emma Portner is Canadian.

Portner was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on November 26, 1994, which makes her a Sagittarius.

She’s a professional dancer.

Emma Portner started dancing at a young age, and started gaining national attention after a dance video of hers called “Dancing in the Dark” went viral in 2012.

“I never expected the video to generate the reaction it did," she said in a 2016 interview.

She also choreographed and appeared in the music video for Justin Bieber’s song, “Life is Worth Living.”

She dedicates much of her time to dancing.

Which shouldn’t come as a surprise!

Portner revealed that she dedicates at least two hours a day “exploring” in the dance studio.

“I spend at least two hours a day exploring in the studio," Portner said. “I record everything and then watch the whole thing forward and in reverse. I give myself tasks to improve my dancing."

Article continues below

Portner also teaches dance at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City.

The happy couple resides in New York City, and Portner teaches dance classes at the Broadway Dance Center.

“Emma teaches a class of exploring, sharing and pushing boundaries. Her choreography is physical, ever-changing, and affected by all forms of dance. She provides a blend of commercial contemporary, modern techniques, and floorwork principles with a tap influence,” her instructor bio reads.

She’s an activist.

Portner is proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and supports her partner, Elliot, unconditionally.

Elliot Page slid into Portner’s DMs.

A true modern romance!

Page and Portner met after Page noticed her on Instagram, and in true millennial fashion, slid into the dancer’s DMs.

“I thought, damn, this girl is so talented and so cool,” Page said. “I knew right away we were both creative spirits.”

Page and Portner eloped in 2018.

Portner and Page eloped on January 3, 2018, which came as a surprise to most, seeing as there was no official announcement about the couple’s engagement.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair’s minimalist wedding bands.

Portner echoed that sentiment, writing, “I LOVE YOU” in all caps.

Portner is “so proud” of Page’s decision to come out as trans.

Portner reposted Page’s emotional letter on her own Instagram account, and wrote a heartwarming tribute to her partner.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” she wrote.

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much,” she finished.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.