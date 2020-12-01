Elliot Page, Formerly Known As Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender — Read Their Emotional Letter

Juno star Ellen Page is transgender, and proud of it.

The actor revealed the news in a heartfelt letter that was posted to Instagram and Twitter on Dec. 1.

Page will use the pronouns he/they, and introduced themself as Elliot in the letter they wrote.

Who is Elliot Page, and what do we know about them?

Read on to find out everything we know about Page, including everything he said in the letter making waves on social media.

On Dec. 1, Page took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal the news to his followers.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he added.

Fans, friends, and fellow celebs showed their support for Page after their announcement.

“This is a deeply moving statement, and I know so many of us feel so damn lucky that we get to bear witness to your authenticity,” a fan on Twitter wrote. “Thank you for being you, but moreover, thank you for centering trans and non-binary people who are most vulnerable in this moment.”

Celebs also flocked to Elliot’s Instagram page to show their support for him.

“Elliot rules!!!” Miley Cyrus wrote, while Justin Min wrote, “Love you so much.”

Elliot’s partner, Emma Portner, also showed her support.

Portner also commented on Page’s post, writing, “Love you so much Elliot.”

Elliot Page is proud to be trans.

At the end of their letter, Elliot stated that he is proud to be trans, and loves who he is.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” he wrote. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Page also pledged to do all he can for the trans community, which has long been a target for senseless violence, hate, and discrimination not only in America, but worldwide.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes,' and of violence."

Elliot went on to write about the discrimination towards trans people, calling it “rife, insidious, and cruel,” and also called out politicians who work to “criminalize trans healthcare and deny our right to exist,” as well as those with “massive platforms” that spew hate and hostility toward the trans community.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” he concluded the letter.

