'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrera And Wife Breanne Racano Are Expecting Their Second Child — See The Cute Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Power actor Jerry Ferrera and his wife, Breanne Racano!

Ferrera took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to reveal that Racano is pregnant with their second child — another boy!

"It’s been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..." he wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of himself, Racano, their son, and Racano's growing baby bump.

While Ferarra is well known for his roles on Entourage and Power, we're curious to learn more about his wife, who also happens to be an actress.

Who is Jerry Ferrara's wife, Breanne Racano?

Read on for everything you need to know about Breanne Racano and details about her adorable relationship with the former Entourage star.

Breanne Racano is an Ohio native.

Racano was born in Ohio, but she headed west when she finished high school.

She graduated from California State University Northridge with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in geography in July 2012.

Breanne Racano is an actress.

Racano has been acting on TV and in movies since 2006. Her credits include appearances on CSI, Bones, and Master of None.

She made an appearance of Entourage in 2011. It’s unclear if that’s where she met Ferrera for the first time.

Ferrera and Racano have been together for more than six years.

Racano and Ferarra have been a couple since 2014. After three years of dating, the pair got engaged in August 2017, and announced it on Instagram.

"I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life," Ferrera captioned a picture of himself and Racano on the social media platform. "But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"

Jerry Ferrera and Breanne Racano's wedding was picture-perfect.

Fererra and Racano got married in Racano's hometown of Canton, Ohio in 2017.

Among the guests was Ferrara's Entourage co-star Kevin Dillon, who shared a jubilant photo of the happy couple after the ceremony. Afterward, they set out for a honeymoon on Bora Bora.

Racano revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

Earlier 2018, the couple suffered a miscarriage. While miscarriage is common and often couples can go on to have healthy children, it is no less heartbreaking when it happens.

In her announcement on Instagram, the actress remarked that navigating pregnancy after a prior loss can be an emotional experience.

Jerry Ferrera announced his wife's first pregnancy in January 2019.

After sharing their loss with their followers, Ferrera announced that he and Racano were expecting their first child together via Instagram in January 2019.

"It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do,” he wrote.

"I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife,” he said, adding, “I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!”

On Dec. 7, 2020, Ferrea took to Instagram again to reveal the news of his wife's second pregnancy.

Fans couldn't get enough of their adorable announcement, which featured their 1-year-old son.

"WOW! best Monday morning news ever! so much love. congrats!!!" one Instagram user wrote, while many others chimed in with a string of "Congratulations!"

Best wishes to the growing Ferrara-Racano family.

