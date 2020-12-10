Cassie Is Pregnant With Her Second Child! Meet Her Husband And Father Of Her Children, Alex Fine

Singer Cassie married Alex Fine on Aug. 28, 2019, and the pair welcomed their first child together in Dec. of the same year.

Almost a year after welcoming their daughter, Cassie revealed that she's pregnant with the couple's second child in an adorable announcement on Instagram.

"Coming soon..." she captioned a video montage of her baby girl touching her baby bump while getting an ultrasound.

Cassie and Alex Fine had a whirlwind romance, and given the news that they're expecting their second child together, we're curious to know more about their relationship.

Who is Cassie's husband, Alex Fine?

Here's everything you need to know about Alex Fine, including adorable details about their relationship.

The pair were first linked in Dec. 2018.

Photos of Cassie with celebrity trainer Alex Fine first popped up in December 2018 in an Instagram photo from Cassie’s birthday party.

And Fine wasn’t just any guest — he was kissing the birthday girl!

He's an athlete.

Fine is an Ohio native but headed to Michigan for college.

He was on the football roster at Central Michigan University, though he never made it off the bench. He left school in 2015.

Alex Fine realized his true calling was to move to Hollywood and become a trainer.

When Fine was about to graduate, he watched the film American Sniper and noted how big Bradley Cooper had gotten to play the role.

He was curious about who trained the actor, so he set about finding out more details.

Eventually, he discovered and contacted LA trainer C.T. Fletcher and flew out to Hollywood to interview for a job with him.

Fletcher offered him a job starting the next day. Fine’s mother was distressed about his quitting school only weeks before graduation, but training turned out to be his true calling.

He trains for a lot of hit TV shows, including the Riverdale cast.

Fine trains most of the cast of Riverdale. He started out working with Mark Consuelos in 2015, and others from the cast wanted him to train them as well.

But training actors with a massive fan following has its drawbacks. Fine says his phone number is easy to find, so his phone will blow up if there’s ever a hint he’s with a Riverdale cast member.

“I just turn off my phone because it’ll be like 500 phone calls, and I’ll answer one thinking it’s over, and then it’ll be like, ‘Hi, is KJ there?’ And sometimes I don’t say anything, or I’ll let him answer the phone and he’ll speak in an American accent and they’ll have no idea, just as like a joke," he said.

Fine doesn't just train actors — he trains athletes as well.

Fine also trains athletes, which comes with its own brand of risk. Justin Pugh of the New York Giants bet him that he couldn’t ride a bull.

“I thought I could do it and he didn’t. I’d never ridden a horse before. It’s pretty peaceful when you’re sitting on the bull... until you get bucked,” he said. Fine now competes in rodeos.

Alex Fine has other plans for his career besides training.

Fine doesn’t think training is the last thing he’ll ever do. He realizes this is a career for now, not forever, saying that he hopes to transition to filmmaking eventually.

"I want to travel, [and] make movies and T.V. and documentaries that are important to me,” he said.

Alex Fine married Cassie in August 2019.

Until recently, regarding his relationship with Cassie, there was not much known about them except for that passionate kiss. However, Fine and his lady love, Cassie, recently made things official.

The couple got married on Aug. 28, 2019.

Cassie and Fine welcomed their first child in Dec.

The couple's wedding isn't the only happy news they've recently celebrated.

Alex Fine and Cassie also welcomed a baby girl on December 9, 2019. They named their daughter Frankie, which is one of the cutest names we've heard in a while!

Fine and Cassie had already released a statement in June 2019 expressing their excitement at becoming new parents. They noted that they "couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives. We are so blessed."

On Dec. 10, Cassie revealed that their family is growing by one more.

The singer revealed the news on Instagram, and fans couldn't get enough of her precious announcement.

"Such a beautiful family I’m so proud of you Cassie you have found your happy ever after," one fan on Instagram wrote.

Another fan said, "Omg congratulation Cassie you deserve to be happy."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.