Frankie Muniz And Wife Paige Price Reveal Sex Of Their Baby — See The Adorable Announcement

Congratulations to Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price! The former Malcolm in the Middle star took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to reveal the sex of his and Price's first child, and the happy couple revealed that they're having a boy. "BABY BOY! Coming March 2021!" Muniz captioned a photo of the pair surrounded by friends and family.

Who is Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Price?

When did Frankie Muniz and Paige Price get engaged?

The pair got engaged on November 19, 2018. Price shared the news on Instagram, gushing over her fiancé and the romantic proposal in a lengthy post.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” Price captioned the photos. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

Price went on to declare Muniz, who popped the question in style at the Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona "the master of proposals," adding, "I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..”

She's a model.

According to a very brief bio on IMDB, Price, a Pennsylvania native, began modeling at 18. Price frequently posts shots from photo shoots with photographer and influencer Dan Roerick.

She's a golf lover.

Price's Instagram is also home to plenty of shots of one of her favorite activities: golf. According to her IMDB page, Price scored a gig with a golf network when she was just 21, where she hosted short segments and interviewed the pros at majors.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price used to own an olive oil company.

Muniz and Price are the former owners of Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, a specialty store "inspired by the awareness of the need to eat healthier and cook with better ingredients." Together, Muniz and Price appear to have taken over the Scottsdale, Arizona company in 2018.

"We were the people that purchased supermarket oils and thought 'I'll just get the organic' thinking that we were super healthy. Learning about Ultra Premium Olive Oils is one of the best things to ever happen to us. Not only for health, but for flavor!" the couple shared on the company's website. "When we heard of this incredible opportunity to take over the business, we didn't hesitate."

However, as of September 2020, it looks like the company is under new ownership.

They've been together for around 5 years.

Price and Muniz seem to have met sometime in late 2015 or 2016. Captioning a blurry throwback pic posted in December 2017 for Muniz's 32 birthday, Price wrote, "This photo is a flashback to literally the day we met, an hour before we both knew that we would fall insanely in love over just one look across the room. 32 looks better than 30 on you." Meanwhile, Muniz made his first appearance on Price's Instagram back in October 2016.

Paige Price is also a writer.

Along with her various pursuits in the golf, modeling, and olive oil businesses, Price also appears to dabble in the literary arts from time to time. Back in 2017, Muniz opened up about his struggles with long-term memory loss, adding that Price's writing has become a resource.

"I get sad at the thought of losing my memory because I know that I do,” the actor revealed during his run on Dancing With the Stars. “So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

Price also flaunts her literary chops, lifting an Edgar Allen Poe quote for an Instagram caption back in June: "I am a writer, therefore... I am not sane."

She's Frankie's support system.

Prior to the engagement, Muniz first made headlines earlier in November 2018 under much less joyous circumstances when he returned from a funeral to find his brownstone severely water damaged.

"I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone," the actor revealed via Twitter on November 15.

Questionable cat allegations aside ("I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true," he shared in a later tweet), Muniz went on to thank his fiancé for her support during the difficult time. "Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

As for Price, the support system appears to be mutual. “Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling,” she wrote in a lengthy engagement Instagram caption.

Third time's the charm!

Muniz has previously been engaged twice before, first to ex-girlfriend Jamie back in 2005 when he was just 19, and then to publicist Elycia Marie Turnbow in 2011.

When was Frankie Muniz's wedding?

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price got married on February 21, 2020, and their wedding was pretty much perfect — save for a little hiccup that resulted in a fire.

“Paige had decided she wanted dry florals for the decor, and we also had candles lining the walkway,” Muniz explained. “They looked incredible. But right as the officiant started, some of the flowers were knocked into a candle and literally, 10 foot flames. Everyone was screaming!”

What are the best Frankie Muniz movies?

Frankie Muniz has an impressive television and film resume, including some classics like My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar, and Black String.

What is Frankie Muniz's age?

Frankie Muniz was born on December 5, 1985, which makes him a 34-year-old Sagittarius.

What is Frankie Muniz's net worth?

Frankie Muniz's net worth is reportedly around $30 million.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

