TLC audiences got to know Tarik and Hazel on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and ever since then, they've become a fan-favorite of the hit reality show.

Tarik is a 44-year-old single dad from Virginia Beach, raising his daughter all on his own, and Hazel is a 27-year-old a Filipina woman whom he met online.

Ever since the couple started communicating online, Tarik has been sure that Hazel is the one for him.

In 2018, Tarik embarked on an epic journey to meet Hazel in her hometown in the Philippines on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but between family pressures, religious differences, and travel complications, these two had a lot to contend with.

Hazel and Tarik from 90 Day Fiancé: where are they now?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Hazel and Tarik's relationship, including all the details about Tarik's initial trip to the Philippines to meet his soon-to-be bride.

Who is Tarik?

Tarik is living in Virginia Beach, raising his daughter mostly on his own.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tarik explains that the relationship with his daughter’s mom didn't work out, and one of his ways of figuring things out after that break up was to travel the world.

On his journey, he discovered that he appreciates women from Asia, even having a relationship with a woman in Bangkok for a while.

When he returned home, he kept trying to find love in Asia using dating apps.

Who is Hazel?

Tarik describes her as an Asian Angelina Jolie. They met when she was 25, and she's and from the Philippines. When she’s finally introduced, she explains that she has a 6-year-old son (now 9), but he lives with his father because she can’t afford to care for him alone.

She also says that she is interested in American men because she is hoping to leave the Philippines for a better life.

Tarik's brother was initially concerned about him meeting Hazel.

Tarik tells his brother Dean about his plans for go meet Hazel, and baby bro had a lot to say about it.

He’s concerned that Hazel is trying to use Tarik for a green card, and insists that he should go along with to the Philippines to make sure the situation isn’t a scam.

Flight delays caused some drama between the pair.

The trip to the Philippines is two days long, and it gets even longer when Tarik encounters problems at the Bangkok airport and has to spend the night there.

Hazel hears this and breaks down, worried that Tarik is going to use it as an excuse to meet up with his ex, and maybe he’ll never get all the way to the Philippines at all.

They don't see eye-to-eye on religion.

After all the travel snafus, Tarik arrives and Hazel is delighted to see him.

She is eager to introduce him to her family and invites him to church with her parents. What follows is a five hour long service with praying, crying, speaking in tongues, and other expressions of faith.

Tarik is surprised, but remains respectful. After church, he explains to her parents that he’s not normally a churchgoer, but he understands how important it is to them.

Tarik's brother, Dean, has more reservations.

Dean finally arrives in the Philippines and Tarik and Hazel meet him for dinner.

Dean pulls no punches and questions Hazel aggressively about her motives. He even slams her for not having custody of her son, leaving Hazel in tears.

Tarik puts his girlfriend over his brother, though and takes her out of the situation.

What's next for Hazel and Tarik?

After a dramatic season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans will be either shocked or thrilled to learn that Hazel and Tarik continued their relationship, and signed on for another season of the hit reality show.

Hazel and Tarik are on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, and boy, is there some drama!

Tarik revealed that the pair broke up for a brief period of time, but reconcilied shortly after, and now, she's joining him in the States.

And after Hazel revealed that she's bisexual, Tarik admitted that he's okay with his wife-to-be seeking a girlfriend while they're married.

“I’m not going to tell her to change, so Hazel having a girlfriend is going to be a part of our married life,” he said.

You can catch new epsiodes of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

