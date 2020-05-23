50 Opening Lines On Tinder That'll Make Them Swipe Right

Show them how funny you are on the first try.

Everyone who uses Tinder knows that many of the conversations you will engage in are going to be the absolute worst. There are plenty of horror stories about what could go right and horribly wrong. And it all starts with the initial sentence upon swiping right.

So instead of using one of your regular (bad) pickup lines, opt for one of these opening lines on Tinder listed below — you'll be surprised at who might just swipe right.

If you're looking to find a relationship or just a casual one night stand, rule number one: never start the conversation with, "Hey."

"Hey"?! Do you know how many of those we get in a day? From our families, friends, coworkers, no one wants to see a potential date saying that boring, three-letter word appear on their screen.

In a crazy world like Tinder, with thousands of people looking for love, it's hard to get someone's attention, especially when that person most likely gets a lot of requests a day. That is why in order to capture someone's attention in that small window of opportunity, you need the perfect opening line.

You need to stand out from the rest of the losers trying to get their attention. In my opinion, men are usually the ones to initiate the conversation — and not well might I add.

"DTF?" is not the way to a woman's heart. It may be to some, but keep in mind not everyone is looking for lust.

If you're not here for casual hookups and no callbacks, these opening lines we share with you all will certainly help you out. Remember to be yourself, and try associating your interests with the ones you see on their profile. If there's a match, try sparking a conversation about that!

Maybe your match loves a certain band or artist that you do, and you know the artist(s) will be performing near both of you. That would be a fun conversation starter, and might land you a fun date!

Here are some of the funniest, sweetest, and best opening lines to use on Tinder in your quest for love.

1. Titanic. That's my icebreaker. What's up?

2. Hey so let’s just skip to the important stuff. What’s your favorite Spice song?

3. You get a 3-day weekend. Are you heading for the mountains, the beach, or sleeping till noon?

4. I’m bad at this, so I’m going to buck the Tinder trend and let you make the first move if that’s okay.

5. Do you have an ugly boyfriend? No? Want one?

6. So I see you like The West Wing. Do you identify more with Josh or Toby?

7. Love the photo of you in Venice — what was the best restaurant you went there?

8. Hawaiian or pepperoni?

9. Are you my appendix? Because I don’t know anything about you but this feeling in my gut is telling me that I should take you out.

10. So we both like Harry Potter. If we ever end up role-playing I want to be Dobby.

11. What's your idea of a perfect day?

12. (If she’s wearing a hat) Hey, I like the way you wear your hat. It makes you look like you’re plotting something. Want to help me kidnap three puppies?

13. If we were to go out for dinner, where would we go?

14. I’m new to this city, can you show me the way to your heart?

15. Do you read Dr. Seuss? Cause green eggs and DAMNNN GIRL.

16. Are you a dog or a cat person?

17. What did you want to be growing up?

18. I’m told love seeing pictures of baby animals? (insert picture of a puppy here)

19. Let’s cut this bullsh-t and just meet for a drink?

20. Hey. So when our friends ask us how we met, what are we going to tell them?

21. On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re a 9 and I’m the 1 you need.

22. You’ve just won a free trip to anywhere in the world! (Not from me, it’s coming in the mail.) The catch is you have to leave tomorrow. Where are you headed?

23. Are you a 0% APR loan? Because I’m having trouble understanding your terms and you aren’t showing any interest.

24. I woke up thinking today was just another boring Monday, and then I saw your photo on my app.

25. Soon there will be married couples whose how-we-met story is “we both swiped right, and then he asked me to marry him.” I’m not gonna ask, but it’s tempting.

26. On a scale of 1 to “Hey you in the bushes!” how creepy have your interactions on Tinder been so far?

27. I don’t normally contact people on this, but I find you very intriguing.

28. Dark chocolate, turtle cheesecake, or Cherry Garcia? If you had to choose…

29. Hey, how’s your day so far? I just got a haircut without running it by my mom. I feel like such a badass.

30. How does a person like me get a date with someone like you?

31. What’s a smart, attractive man/woman like myself doing without your number?

32. (knife and fork emoji x 4) I’ve got all these forks and knives all I need is a little spoon.

33. I was trying to come up with a good pick-up line but then I realized they’re lame so all I have to give you is a hello and this shrug. Hello. (insert shrug emoji)

34. Does this mean we’re exclusive?

35. I ate an entire box of mini tacos last night and I wasn’t even high.

36. Hi, I’d like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn.

37. I just saw the best upgirl ever (hopefully gets a confused reply like, “what’s up girl?”)

38. Cereal first or milk first?

39. Two truths and a lie: ready, set, go!

40. Could you date someone who orders a plain bagel with plain cream cheese when they have other options?

41. I can feel you staring at my profile from here.

42. I love your profile 3000.

43. Your Sunday breakfast personality is __? A) Waffles & pancakes, slowly savored. B) Apple & granola bar on the run. C) Aggressive mimosas. D) Sleeping til lunch.

44. (if she doesn’t respond the first time) We just matched and you’re already playing hard to get?!

45. My friends would be jealous if you went out with me.

46. Has anyone ever told you that you look like [fill in name of obscure actor/actress].

47. Phew! I almost swiped left and had a heart attack! Saved at the last minute.

48. Hope you like cheesy pick up lines, because if you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.

49. Your natural beauty radiates from my phone. I just got an instant tan from your glow. BRB applying aloe vera.

50. I would totally let you take me to brunch tomorrow.

