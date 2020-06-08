How To Send Sweet Text Messages To Make A Girl Fall Deeply In Love

Butterflies for days!

If you want to know how to get a girl to fall madly in love with you — or even just dig you and feel more attached — it's key to remember that we love in an age when texting reigns supreme, especially in romantic relationships.

No longer are women waiting at home by their phones, hoping that they'll ring.

Instead, women are checking their smartphones every five minutes to see if that special man in her life has returned her texts to him yet.

With that in mind, it's more important now than ever before that any man interested in a successful relationship with a woman gain complete mastery over his text messaging skills.

Serving bad texts can cause not just a divide in your romantic relationship, it can cause confusion, misunderstandings, and in worst case scenarios, can even lead to a brutal breakup.

That's why every man out there owes it to himself and the special woman in his life to bone up on the essentials when it comes to sending the perfect text every single time.

Doing so will strengthen her bond with you, while also making all of her girlfriends totally jealous (which she'll adore).

Even if you think you've got this stuff down pat, here are 3 critical tips for sending sweet messages that will make her fall deeply in love with you.

1. Text her on a regular basis.

If you want to endear yourself to any woman out there, make communicating regularly and frequently a major part of your repertoire. It might not occur to you to text her just to say "Hi" or to ask her how her day is going, but by reaching out casually when you have nothing major to say makes it clear you understand that being in each other's lives is an essential part of romantic relationships.

If you really want to go above and beyond the call of duty, send her observations, quips, and funny stories about your day.

If you are just constantly asking her how her day is going, it can make her feel more like she is chore rather than a person you just can't get enough of.

Example: "I just saw a pigeon walking down the street who looked exactly like the guy who waited on us at dinner last night. I wonder if they could be related ..."

Why women love it: A seemingly random text out of the blue mentioning a great time the two of you spent together and encouraging her to flirt back with you will make it clear to her that she's on your mind. That's the key to really making a positive impression on a woman!

Do: Share your sense of humor, reveal details about yourself, and in general keep the conversation over texts light and fun. Don't worry about asking too many questions. As long as you're being yourself, she will find your messages endearing and happily play along.

Do Not: Send her one-word texts or a slew of abbreviations. I get it, texting someone can be hard when you're just getting to know someone, but if this woman is important to you, you owe it to her to let her know you take her seriously. Sending her a quick "Hi!" every hour does not accomplish that.

2. Express yourself openly

If the woman you're in a relationship with is on your mind, definitely use text messages to tell her just that! It doesn't need to be a Shakespearean sonnet or a profound statement about all of her unique qualities (though both of those are, of course, welcomed at any time). Just be sure to make texts about your feelings, clear, honest, and succinct. You don't need to be mushy or over the top.

Men are often taught not to let women (or anyone) know how they really feel. Don't fall into that trap. When you text her about your feelings for her, you show her that you care about her, that you are invested in the relationship, and that you don't plan on going anywhere.

Example: "Today I passed a department store window with a picture of a model on the swing. Her carefree expression made me think of you — though, of course, she doesn't hold a candle."​

Why women love it: Women spend a lot of their dating lives dealing with men who have been taught that the way to heart is through neglect and emotional withholding. To come in contact with a man who isn't just kind, but romantic and conscientious is a rare thing indeed.

Do: Get cheesy! That's what romance is all about. If you can't stop thinking about her smile, tell her that! If you keep thinking you see her everywhere or hear the sound of her laugh, tell her that! She will absolutely adore it.

Do Not: Just text her stuff about how much you liked whatever dirty thing you did to her body the day before. It's awesome that you're into her body, but she's well-aware that you enjoy having intimate relations with her. Show her that she is more than just a one-night stand.

3. Think before you get too frisky

There is a time, a place, and right way to send more intimate kinds of texts. After all, there's a big difference between saying you can't wait to hold her in your arms again and sending her an unsolicited photograph you would never send your mother.

If you're going to initiate something a little more spicy via text message, make sure it's something that she's actually going to want to receive from you. If you don't know what that might be, it's best to just stop yourself right there.

Example: "I can't wait until we're together again and I can breathe you in."

Why women love this: Is it sure to make her toes curl? Yes! And it's also deeply romantic, and there's nothing not to love about that.

Do: Get poetic! You don't have to be a poet to write something personal, thoughtful, and sweet. Just speak from the heart and you'll be all set.

Do not: Send her demands or requests for photos she isn't freely sending herself. Sure, you want to see her, and if she's into you that's probably something that she wants too, the way to a woman's heart is to make her feel safe!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.