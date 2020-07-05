How To Tell If He Likes You By His Text Messages, Based On His Zodiac Sign

Have you been friend zoned?

Technology has far surpassed anything anyone would have dreamed of a few years ago. And one of the most amazing technological inventions of our time is the super-fast messaging function called texting.

It's so hard to know what someone means when they send a text message, because the sound of the person's voice doesn't give clues and you can't read their body language through the phone, right?

So, you may have caught yourself wondering if the guy who you've been texting likes you, or if he's not that interested.

Luckily, learning how to tell if a guy likes you has a lot to do with astrology, particularly his zodiac sign.

It's the worst when you've been texting each other for some time, and then suddenly he doesn't text you back. Days can pass and no word from him, when you all of a sudden get a random text message in the middle of the night.

Why did he suddenly text out of the blue? Is it because he's thinking of you and you're missed? Does he actually like you, or is he playing games?

Texting has become so important that it can determine whether you become lovers or just friends. So, being able to determine whether or not the object of your affection is interested should be a skill everyone can master.

A text message reveals so much about a guy's personality and what kind of person he is. A text can reveal if he's someone you need to get to know better, or if it's obvious that he's playing games.

His zodiac sign can affects how he presents his affection through text messages. Some zodiac signs are more reserved, while others are way more assertive.

But that doesn't mean all hope is lost for the reserved ones. Everyone wants to be happy, so even if it takes longer, they will eventually express how they feel. Hopefully, at least.

You can always take a step outside of your comfort zone and try a more direct approach. Letting a man know how you feel can be easier than waiting for him to make up his mind, but not taking that risk is also understandable.

Either way, here's how to tell if a guy likes you, depending on his text messages and his zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries man falls hard and fast. So, getting him to express his feelings for you is pretty easy. However, getting him to stay is the hard part.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A Taurus man is very responsible and very protective. If he has feelings for you, he will end up feeling responsible for your well-being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are extremely busy people. But if they like you, they will find a way to make some time for you in their busy schedule.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer men are more emotional and sensitive than the average man. This means they will disguise their feelings as caring for every small detail in your life... as a friend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A Leo man wants someone who will complement his style and compliment him at least 4-5 times a day. So, if he feels like you'll be compatible with his style, he will let you know in the most confident way possible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Getting a Virgo man to like you depends on how hygienic and organized you are. He loves a clean space, and if he sees that you're a clean person, the chances of him asking you out are more likely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The charming Libra is a social butterfly with people he isn't interested in. In order for him to make a good impression, he has to decide what would be the best choice.

Sadly, this man takes forever with approaching you due to his inability to stick with a decision.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The very emotional and assertive Scorpio doesn't like to get their time wasted. He will have no problem expressing how he feels in order to skip all the games that come along with guessing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The philosophical, partying Sagittarius will want you to tag along on their many adventures if they like you. There's nothing more important than making memories with the ones you love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A Capricorn man is disciplined and doesn't like to play games. Telling you how he feels is no problem because he knows how to get you to stay.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The unique and emotionally reserved Aquarius man is a puzzle to figure out. The best way to tell that he likes you is if he actually wants to spend time with you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The artistic Pisces has many feelings that they cannot ignore. If a Pisces man has decided to fall for you, you will be their muse for their artwork.

