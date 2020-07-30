50 Friendship Memes To Share With Your BFFs On World Friendship Day

Friends are the family that you pick.

Things can get difficult sometimes, and it’s always good to know that you have someone you can count on to be there when times are tough. Or even to talk to about things when times are good!

It's a busy week for friends! Thursday, July 30 is World Friendship Day, and then National Girlfriends Day and National Friendship Day are both celebrated on August 2, 2020 — so what better way to send your best friends some love than by sharing the best friendship memes?

Having someone who is always there to give you a shoulder when you need to cry, an ear when you need to vent, or even just a hug when it feels like the world is crashing down around you is important. And that’s why friendship can be so unbelievably special.

Think about it: you find a random person in the world and decide that they’re the one you want to share your good and bad times with; they’re the people you would sacrifice a Saturday night in order to bring them soup when they’re sick. They’re the ones who you would fight for — and sometimes they’re the people that challenge you. Not only to make better (or worse!) decisions, but to be the person that you were meant to be.

Friends are the ones that know you better than you know yourself sometimes, and they’re the ones who can set you straight when you’re just not thinking right.

Your friends can often be closer than siblings, and shape you in ways you never dreamed possible. So in honor of this most awesome day, grab your bestie, pull them close, and tell them how much you really appreciate them.

What better way to celebrate friendship than by laughing at some of the funniest memes the internet has to offer about situations you've likely found yourselves in before?

We’ve found the best friendship memes all about the joys and pure silliness that friendship represents, and we’re sharing them with you and your best friends.

These will make you laugh until you cry and say, "That's us!"

So, on Friendship Day, appreciate your friends for the awesome people that they are. Look back on the hilarious and good times you've had together and make plans for the future so that you two can be racing each other down the halls of your nursing home and cracking jokes about the cute new doctor. They're your friends, they're your family.

Here are 50 of the best friendship memes to share on Friendship Day that will have your BFF cracking up!

1. Let's get this right: you're MY friend.



2. Your best friends are always trying to protect you.



3. Best friends will make you miserable. But you still love them.

4. Send her a friendship meme that will make her feel confident as ever.

5. I missed you so much, friend!

6. Please don't die yet, friend. I'm not ready.

7. Bae? More like bye. This is MY friend.

8. BFF's know it's true.

9. Actual footage of me meeting my friend:

10. Your friends will always be there for you, no matter what.

​11. The basis for many friendships, tbh.

12. Send your BFF a friendship meme to let them know you miss them.

13. Friends have your back.

14. There can only be one best friend.

15. When you roast someone together real good:

16. SAVAGE. What else are best friends for?

17. If they don't laugh, are they really your best friend?

18. Friendships (and friendship memes) are weird, but so wonderful.

19. Send your friend memes to keep them on track.

20. When someone tries to come between me and my best friend:

21. Your friend is the only person you'll answer a FaceTime request with no makeup and in your underwear.

22. Let's face it: sometimes friends are there to help us make BAD decisions.

23. This friendship meme hits me right in the feels...

24. Absolutely! What are friends for?

25. #FriendshipGoals​

26. Doesn't matter. You still love your friends, no matter what.

27. FRIENDSHIP POWERS: ACTIVATE!

28. Now THAT'S friendship.

29. Some of your best times together are just you guys being crazy, sharing funny friendship memes.

30. You'll love your friends forever. Friends to the end!

31. A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body.

32. Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.

33. Good friends don’t let you do stupid friendship memes… alone.

34. Good friends discuss their love lives. Best friends talk about poop.

35. Best friend: the one that you can mad only for a short period of time because you have important stuff to tell them.

36. You don’t have to be crazy to be my friend. I’ll train you.

37. I’d take a bullet for you. Not in the head. But like in the leg or something.

38. If you have friends who are as weird as you, then you have everything.

39. We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up… after I finish laughing.

40. Send your BFF friendship memes to remind them how much you support them.

41. A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.

42. Love is blind; friendship tries not to notice.

43. Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty.

44. You and I are more than friends. We’re like a really small gang.

45. It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.

46. Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway.

47. It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.

48. There is nothing better than a friend... unless it is a friend with chocolate.

49. The friend is the person who knows all about you, and still likes you and sends you friendship memes.

50. Never take friendship memes for granted.​