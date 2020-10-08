33 Best Supernatural Quotes About Life, Family & Friendship

The final episodes of Supernatural begin airing on October 8, 2020. While the show is based on monsters, demons, and evil gods, over its 15 seasons the best Supernatural quotes focus on family, friendship, love, and life in general.

The haunting series follows the main characters, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), who were raised by their father to track and hunt down demonic creatures. After the passing of their mother from a supernatural force, the brothers follow in their father’s steps as supernatural hunters and bring peace to the world by defeating these creatures.

The show is so loved because of its beloved brother duo, mythology and folklore, supporting characters (like Castiel, the angel that helps the brothers throughout the season), and amazing plot. It is a show that values the importance of life, friendship, and that family is everything, especially when you have to save your brother from hell.

Supernatural means a lot to its fans and the series and actors have been there for them and supporting their fanbase for 15 years now. The show is like a family to the fans and there are so many quotes from the series about life, family, and friendship that take a deep place in their fans' hearts.

The series may be ending, but the love will go on forever.

Supernatural quotes about life

1. "If you’re going to have faith, you can’t just have it when miracles happen, you have to have it when they don’t.” — Layla

2. "We make our own future." — Dean Winchester

3. “It doesn’t matter what you are, it only matters what you do. It’s your choice.” — Sam Winchester

4. “You don’t have to be ruled by fate. You can choose freedom.” — Castiel

5. "Now I realize that there is no righteous path, it’s just people trying to do their best in a world where it is far too easy to do your worst." — Castiel

6. "No matter how much it hurts, no matter how hard it gets, you gotta keep grinding." — Dean Winchester

7. "You're wrong about humanity. They are your greatest creation because they're better than you are. Sure, they're weak, and they cheat and steal and destroy and disappoint, but they also give and create, and they sing and dance and love. Above all, they never give up." — Metatron

8. "We're far from perfect, but we are good." — Sam Winchester

9. "Who cares where happiness comes from? Look, we're all a little weird, we're all a little wacky — some more than others — but...if it works, it works." — Dean Winchester

10. "The human soul is not a rubber ball. It's vulnerable, impermanent, but stronger than you know. And more valuable than you can imagine." — Death

11. “There’s things… people… feelings that I want to experience differently than I have before, or maybe even for the first time. I’m just starting to think that maybe there’s more to it all than I thought.” — Dean Winchester

Supernatural quotes about family:

12. “Once a wise man told me, ‘Family don’t end in blood,’ but it doesn’t start there either. Family cares about you. Not what you can do for them. Family is there, for the good, bad, all of it. They got your back. Even when it hurts. That’s family.” — Dean Winchester

13. “Are you under the impression that family’s supposed to make you feel good?! Make you an apple pie maybe? They’re supposed to make you miserable! That’s why they’re family.” — Bobby Singer

14. “Other things may change us. But we start and end with family.” — Quoted by Anthony Brandt in Supernatural

15. “You’ve always had my back, you know. Even when I couldn’t count on anyone, I could always count on you.” — Sam Winchester

16. “I don’t know if it’s being a big brother or what, but to me, you’ve always been this snot-nosed kid that I’ve had to keep on the straight and narrow. I think we both know that’s not you anymore. I mean, hell, it you’re grown up enough to find faith in me, the least I can do is return the favor. So screw destiny right in the face. I say we take the fight to them and do it our way.” — Dean Winchester

17. “I’m going to take care of you, because that’s my job, right? Watching after my pain in the...little brother?” — Dean Winchester

18. “No matter what shape you're in, bottom line is, you're family.” — Dean Winchester

19. “You saved my life, over and over. I mean, you sacrifice everything for me, don’t you think I’d do the same thing for you? You’re my big brother, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.” — Sam Winchester

20. “Up against good, evil, angels, devils, destiny, and God himself, they made their own choice. They chose family.” — Chuck Shurley

21. “I think we should do this together. We’re stronger as a family, Dad, we just are, you know it.” — Dean Winchester

22. "They say you can’t protect your loved ones forever. Well, I say screw that. What else is family for?” — Ellen

Supernatural quotes about friendship:

23. “These are my friends … my friends who don’t listen very well.” — Castiel

24. “You lie to your friends because if they knew the real you, they’d be freaked.” — Dean Winchester

25. “And our best friend’s an angel. What!?” — Dean Winchester

26. “I torture all my friends… It’s how I show love.” — Crowley

27. “He’s my best friend. My partner in crime. They’ll write songs about us.” — Crowley

28. “We’ve been through so much together, you and I.” — Castiel

29. “You’re always there, ya know? You’re the best friend we’ve ever had.” — Dean Winchester

30. “Oh man, something is broken in you. You are making decisions I would never make. I would never sacrifice my friends.” — Dean Winchester

31. “You roll with a guy for so many years… you start to think he’s always gonna be next to you. Like when you’re old on the porch, there’d be another rocking chair. And something happens. And you realize that the other chair is gone, and … you know what I mean?” — Ed Zeddmore

32. “Did I ever tell you how much I respect you?” — Lucifer

33. “The Universe is trying to tell us something we both should already know. We’re stronger together than apart.” — Dean Winchester

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop-culture, zodiac, and love and relationships.