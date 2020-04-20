14 Dirty Talk Phrases That Turn Men On

Make him want you baaaad.

Sometimes the things you say can put him so over the edge that he just has to have you ... Now.

It's not enough to simply say that you want to have sex with him or to agree with whatever he says to you; the best kind of dirty talk is also about teasing a man with verbal foreplay and using the sexiest phrases you can think of to turn him on like never before.

If you want to get a guy standing at attention, consider the list of dirty talk examples below.

We asked men to share with us the phrases they've heard from women that drive them absolutely wild with desire, and they didn't hold back — at all.

If you want to make a man want you, here are 14 examples of dirty talk phrases sure to turn him on.

1. "I missed the taste of you."

Some men just can't get enough of being his woman's tasty treat.

2. "I want you inside of me."

Guys want you to be thinking of their penis, 24/7.

3. "I'm not wearing any underwear."

Who needs underwear? It puts men over the edge when a woman says she's going commando.

Think of all that money spent on panties when you could have saved a few bucks, ladies.

4. Anything at all said in a foreign language.

Women aren't the only ones who love someone who has a foreign accent or who speaks another language.

One man confessed that anything said seductively in a foreign language gets him ready to go.

5. "I want to smell you on me."

When a woman says this, men get incredibly aroused. A little animal instinct goes a long way.

6. "You're making me wet."

Hands down, guys love it when you tell them this over in a sexy text. And it's a surefire way to make him want you.

"When she texts and says, 'I'm at my desk with my hand down my panties getting so wet thinking about tonight ... but I'm not sure I can wait,' I go wild. And a picture from her makes it even better," one very honest man shared.

7. "I've been thinking about your penis all day."

Again, a guy wants you to be thinking about his penis — all. the. time.

8. "I need you to fill me."

He just can't get enough when you stroke that ego of his.

9. "I want your hands on me."

This just about does the trick.

10. "Just looking at you makes me wet."

Guys really want to be sex gods. Making sure he knows how excited you get before he even touches you will make him feel that way.

11. "I'm about to take a shower ..."

It doesn't take much to get a guy excited. The very thought of you being naked will get him turned on.

And he secretly wants you to ask him to join you, so do it.

12. "You've been a bad boy."

He wants to know that he's been a very, very, VERY bad boy. And don’t you want to tell him? Wink.

13. "I can't stop thinking about you."

"She sent me a text that said, 'I was in a meeting today and I closed my eyes and had this vivid image of your penis right in front of my face, getting hard as I watched.' It made him want to spread her in two on the spot!"

14. "I had the dirtiest dream about you last night."

"I love when my partner wakes up in the morning and says something like, 'I had the dirtiest dream ... you wouldn't believe what I was doing. But I'm not telling you until tonight. Text me, though, and try to guess."

He wants you to think about him and his penis when you're awake and when you're asleep!

Alex Alexander is a frequent contributor to YourTango.