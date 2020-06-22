Listening to these romantic lyrics will remind you of the sweetest emotions you've ever felt.

Love songs can explain how we feel when we’re unsure if we're falling in love (or not).

In general, people listen to music they find relates to their emotions, experiences, sense of humor, or thought processes.

When you feel depressed or confused, you probably want to listen to songs that express how unfair life can be at times. When you've just accomplished something major, you may put on a playlist full of songs that express your feeling that there are no real limitations in life.

And when you're in love, your feelings may be complicated, which is why the best love songs have lyrics that help you figure out and express exactly how you feel, even if you're confused about where you stand. Whether your primary emotional state is longing, joy, or happiness, love songs help validate your deepest feelings.

Love songs can also be comforting — providing you with a coping mechanism similar to when you wrap your arms around yourself. Listening to music that makes us feel those sweet emotions releases a surge of mood-enhancing dopamine in our brain, therefore subconsciously soothing our nerves.

Our favorite love songs help us reminiscence about the best moments in our closest relationships, reminding us of times when we felt truly loved.

One of my favorite romantic songs is "Night Go Slow" by Catey Shaw. It makes me think of the time when I was with my former significant other in the back of vanilla-colored VW Beetle downtown. Even though we’re not together anymore, hearing that song still brings back joyful memories of a moment when I felt deeply connected with another person.

Perhaps best of all, love songs remind us of how precious life is when you have your favorite person by your side.

So check out our top picks for the 50 best love songs of all time.

Then add them to your most romantic music playlist, stat.

1. “All of Me” by John Legend (2013)

What would I do without your smart mouth?

Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

You've got my head spinning, no kidding

I can't pin you down

2. “R.E.M.” by Ariana Grande (2018)

Last night, boy, I met you, yeah

When I was asleep (sleep)

You're such a dream to me, mmm, woah

And it was on a day like this, yeah

3. “Romeo and Juliet” by Dire Straights (1981)

A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets a serenade

Laying everybody low with a love song that he made

He finds a streetlight, steps out of the shade

Says something like, "You and me, babe, how about it?"

4. “Make Me Feel” by Janelle​ Monáe (2018)

It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There's nothin' better.

5. “Lovesong” by The Cure (1989)

However far away, I will always love you

However long I stay, I will always love you

Whatever words I say, I will always love you

I will always love you

6. “With You” by Mariah Carey (2018)

It was all so overwhelming

She was like, "I don't know, don't tell me"

He had eyes that said, "Girl, I'll save you"

She had doubts, like they might not make it

So they both held tight to face it

7. “No One” by Alicia Keys (2007)

I just want you close

Where you can stay forever

You can be sure that it will only get better

You and me together

Through the days and nights

I don't worry 'cause everything's gonna be alright

8. “Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z (2013)

Cigars on ice, cigars on ice

Feeling like an animal with these cameras all in my grill

Flashing lights, flashing lights

You got me faded, faded, faded

Baby, I want you, na na

9. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

I found a love for me

Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

10. "I Will" by The Beatles (1968)

Who knows how long I've loved you

You know I love you still

Will I wait a lonely lifetime

If you want me to, I will

11. “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna (2016)

Oh, and, babe, I'm fist-fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something, babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

12. “You’ve Got The Love” by Florence + the Machine (2009)

Sometimes it seems the going is just too rough

And things go wrong no matter what I do

Now and then it feels that life is just too much

But you've got the love I need

To see me through

13. “Love” by Lana del Rey (2017)

I get ready, I get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

It doesn't matter if I'm not enough

For the future or the things to come

'Cause I'm young and in love

I'm young and in love

14. “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens (2017)

Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me

The last time that you touched me

Oh, will wonders ever cease?

Blessed be the mystery of love

15. “Better” by Khalid (2018)

Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are

(Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are)

I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark

(I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark)

No one's got to know what we do, hit me up when you're bored

(No one's got to know) Nah (what we do, hit me up when you're bored)

'Cause I live down the street, so we meet when you need it, it's yours

All I hear is

Nothin' feels better than this

Nothin' feels better

16. “Trip” by Ella Mai (2018)

Boy, you know we cool when I ain't waitin'

But I act a fool when I don't get it

And I'm steady bruisin' just to save this

But I tripped on your love, now I'm addicted

17. “Lover” by Taylor Swift (2019)

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all

18. “Señorita” by Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello (2019)

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila Sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la

19. “I Found You” by Alabama Shakes (2012)

I remember all them lonely days

I traveled out on my own

Then you brought me everything

Ya made my house a home

20. “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari (2017)

If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?

If I minimized my net worth, would you still (love me)?

Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)

Keep it a whole one hund': don't got you, I got nothin'

21. “Andy (I Can’t Live Without You)” by Ashley McBryde (2018)

'Cause you've got my back

Even when I'm wrong

You're the only one who knows

Me and my heart can't get along

I got reasons to cry

I can't tell you which one

But you don't ask no questions

You just hold me till I'm done

22. “My Word” by Derran Day (2018)

In a hurry in a blinded rush

But I know that it’s worth it

Every risk that I take you deserve it

23. “Beyond” by Leon Bridges (2018)

She shines me up like gold on my arm

I wanna take it slow but it's so hard

I love to see her face in daylight

It's more than just our bodies at night

24. “Have It All” by Jason Mraz (2018)

Here's to the good times we're gonna have

You don't need money, you've got a free pass

Here's to the fact that I'll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

25. “At Home” by Jon Bryant (2019)

You make me feel at home

This love, it grows

No matter where we go

You make me feel at home

26. “I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne (2018)

When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same

You're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame

When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart

And you see your spirit fading in the dark

Oh, oh, I'll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

27. “Good Girl” by Dustin Lynch (2018)

You know, sometimes, I dream

'Bout 55 years from now

Gonna still be you and me

Watchin' that sun goin' down

28. “Forever” by Ar’mon and Trey (2018)

Baby, you can have all my time now

I just wanna see you shine

Girl, you're like a perfect diamond

This is (forever, forever), got me (forever, forever)

Got you (forever, forever), always (forever, forever)

29. “Before You” by Fortunate Ones (2018)

Oh my love, I know i'm not the everything

That you've been thinking of

I really don't know much but there is one thing

That I do

I can't remember my life before you

30. “Speechless” by Dan + Shay (2018)

It's always on a night like tonight

I thank God you can read my mind

'Cause when you look at me with those eyes

I'm speechless

31. “Finally Mine” by Juliet Roberts (2018)

And all through the night, all I think about is you

And all through the day

Finally

Finally mine

32. “Us” by James Bay and Alicia Keys (2018)

So, tell me how to be in this world

Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt

Tell me how ‘cause I believe in something

I believe in us

33. “You Chose Me” by The Scott Brothers (2018)

How do I describe the way I see you through me eyes

It's like the first time every time when you touch me

How else can I say that you were worth the wait

And I'm a better man today because you love me

34.”Better” by JJ Heller (2018)

You make me laugh a little louder

You make me dream a little bigger

My life is so much sweeter

'Cause you make me

You make me better

35. “Never Gonna Say Goodbye” by Dawes (2018)

That's when she stepped out of the ether

Right when I was ready for a dance

She said 'I don't know what I am doing either

But I know when to take a chance"

36. “Unless It’s With You” by Christina Aguilera (2018)

You came into my life when I wasn't trying to find

Anybody to love, hiding what I felt inside

But you opened me up and now I finally realize

I'll be your girl for life

37. “Forever Always” by Peter Cottontale ft. Chance The Rapper, YEBBA, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryan Ward, and Rex Orange County (2018)

You're my favorite song

Your melody's so strong

When I think of you

You're a dream come true

What I'm trying to say

Is that I'll always

I'll always love you

Ohhh

38. “FEELS” by SafetySuit (2018)

Cause you're the only one I've ever loved

Who feels about me, the way I feel about you

The way I feel about you

And for all the laws that come with love

I'll break 'em all for you

Will you break 'em all for me?

I will break 'em all for you

You got me in my feels

Got me in my feels

39. “Butterflies” by Queen Naija (2018)

And I just wanna hold you all night long

Whenever I'm around you, nothing's wrong

I'm hoping that you'll always be around

You got me on a high, I don't wanna come down

And I love it, I love it (these butterflies)

Said I love it, I love it (I'm on a high)

Love (And I just wanna love on)

And I just wanna love on you

40. “Today I Do” by Tamia (2018)

Seriously, I'll take this commitment

Spiritually, you're everything I wanted

Today I do, today I do

Today I'm saying I do to you

Today I do, today I do, ooh

41. “On My Way To You” by Cody Johnson (2018)

I got the radio up

Sun is going down

I'll take a left at the bank

And I'll head straight through town

So baby put on that dress

A little sweet perfume

'Cause I'm on my way to you

42. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley (1961)

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can't help falling in love with you?

43. “Earthquake” by The Black Lillies (2018)

You're my earthquake, the sweetest heartache

You're the rock in my roll, you shake me down to my soul

You take my breath away, you know just what to say

You shake me down to my soul, you're my earthquake

44. “I Do” by Ashlee + Evan (2018)

You're asking me if I love you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

You're asking me if I trust you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

I know the world can be broken

But it's okay, I got you

45. “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham (2018)

'Cause when you love someone

You open up your heart

When you love someone

You make room

If you love someone

And you're not afraid to lose 'em

You'll probably never love someone like I do

46. “All Your Love” by Dustin Tebbutt (2018)

'Cause all your love it keeps me safe

All your love completes me

All your love it makes me stay

You’re the love I needed

47. “All Of My Life” by Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell (2018)

Everybody that's up in here

Throw your bless up so it's clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

48. “99 Years” by Josh Groban with Jennifer Nettles (2018)

Will we look back down on 99 years of a wonderful life

Where we laughed till we cried and our love was stronger with every fight

There'll be a thousand moments for you to say "I told you"

And a million more for us to say "I love you"

So let's look forward to you and I looking back

At 99 years like that

49. “The Difference” by Tyler Rich (2018)

There's a difference between "miss ya" and "I miss your face"

And there's a difference in "what's going on?" and "baby, how was your day?"

Yeah, there's a hell of a difference in saying three words or kinda just meaning two

And there's a difference in "love ya" and "I love you"

And I wanna be the difference, yeah I do

50. “Dance With Me” by Morgan Evans ft. Kelsea Ballerini (2018)

If you dance with me

Feel my heartbeat through your body to your feet

If you dance with me

Hold me in the dark now, until both your eyes can see

And if it's you and me against the world

If I'm your man, you're my girl

We'll win you'll see, if you dance with me

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sofia Stewart is a writer with a passion for covering health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.