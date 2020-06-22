Listening to these romantic lyrics will remind you of the sweetest emotions you've ever felt.
Love songs can explain how we feel when we’re unsure if we're falling in love (or not).
In general, people listen to music they find relates to their emotions, experiences, sense of humor, or thought processes.
When you feel depressed or confused, you probably want to listen to songs that express how unfair life can be at times. When you've just accomplished something major, you may put on a playlist full of songs that express your feeling that there are no real limitations in life.
And when you're in love, your feelings may be complicated, which is why the best love songs have lyrics that help you figure out and express exactly how you feel, even if you're confused about where you stand. Whether your primary emotional state is longing, joy, or happiness, love songs help validate your deepest feelings.
Love songs can also be comforting — providing you with a coping mechanism similar to when you wrap your arms around yourself. Listening to music that makes us feel those sweet emotions releases a surge of mood-enhancing dopamine in our brain, therefore subconsciously soothing our nerves.
Our favorite love songs help us reminiscence about the best moments in our closest relationships, reminding us of times when we felt truly loved.
One of my favorite romantic songs is "Night Go Slow" by Catey Shaw. It makes me think of the time when I was with my former significant other in the back of vanilla-colored VW Beetle downtown. Even though we’re not together anymore, hearing that song still brings back joyful memories of a moment when I felt deeply connected with another person.
Perhaps best of all, love songs remind us of how precious life is when you have your favorite person by your side.
So check out our top picks for the 50 best love songs of all time.
Then add them to your most romantic music playlist, stat.
1. “All of Me” by John Legend (2013)
What would I do without your smart mouth?
Drawing me in, and you kicking me out
You've got my head spinning, no kidding
I can't pin you down
2. “R.E.M.” by Ariana Grande (2018)
Last night, boy, I met you, yeah
When I was asleep (sleep)
You're such a dream to me, mmm, woah
And it was on a day like this, yeah
3. “Romeo and Juliet” by Dire Straights (1981)
A lovestruck Romeo sings the streets a serenade
Laying everybody low with a love song that he made
He finds a streetlight, steps out of the shade
Says something like, "You and me, babe, how about it?"
4. “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe (2018)
It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There's nothin' better.
5. “Lovesong” by The Cure (1989)
However far away, I will always love you
However long I stay, I will always love you
Whatever words I say, I will always love you
I will always love you
6. “With You” by Mariah Carey (2018)
It was all so overwhelming
She was like, "I don't know, don't tell me"
He had eyes that said, "Girl, I'll save you"
She had doubts, like they might not make it
So they both held tight to face it
7. “No One” by Alicia Keys (2007)
I just want you close
Where you can stay forever
You can be sure that it will only get better
You and me together
Through the days and nights
I don't worry 'cause everything's gonna be alright
8. “Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z (2013)
Cigars on ice, cigars on ice
Feeling like an animal with these cameras all in my grill
Flashing lights, flashing lights
You got me faded, faded, faded
Baby, I want you, na na
9. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran (2017)
I found a love for me
Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
10. "I Will" by The Beatles (1968)
Who knows how long I've loved you
You know I love you still
Will I wait a lonely lifetime
If you want me to, I will
11. “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna (2016)
Oh, and, babe, I'm fist-fighting with fire
Just to get close to you
Can we burn something, babe?
And I run for miles just to get a taste
Must be love on the brain
12. “You’ve Got The Love” by Florence + the Machine (2009)
Sometimes it seems the going is just too rough
And things go wrong no matter what I do
Now and then it feels that life is just too much
But you've got the love I need
To see me through
13. “Love” by Lana del Rey (2017)
I get ready, I get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
It doesn't matter if I'm not enough
For the future or the things to come
'Cause I'm young and in love
I'm young and in love
14. “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens (2017)
Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me
The last time that you touched me
Oh, will wonders ever cease?
Blessed be the mystery of love
15. “Better” by Khalid (2018)
Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are
(Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are)
I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark
(I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark)
No one's got to know what we do, hit me up when you're bored
(No one's got to know) Nah (what we do, hit me up when you're bored)
'Cause I live down the street, so we meet when you need it, it's yours
All I hear is
Nothin' feels better than this
Nothin' feels better
16. “Trip” by Ella Mai (2018)
Boy, you know we cool when I ain't waitin'
But I act a fool when I don't get it
And I'm steady bruisin' just to save this
But I tripped on your love, now I'm addicted
17. “Lover” by Taylor Swift (2019)
We could let our friends crash in the living room
This is our place, we make the call
And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you
I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all
18. “Señorita” by Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello (2019)
Sapphire moonlight
We danced for hours in the sand
Tequila Sunrise
Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la
It felt like ooh-la-la-la
19. “I Found You” by Alabama Shakes (2012)
I remember all them lonely days
I traveled out on my own
Then you brought me everything
Ya made my house a home
20. “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari (2017)
If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?
If I minimized my net worth, would you still (love me)?
Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)
Keep it a whole one hund': don't got you, I got nothin'
21. “Andy (I Can’t Live Without You)” by Ashley McBryde (2018)
'Cause you've got my back
Even when I'm wrong
You're the only one who knows
Me and my heart can't get along
I got reasons to cry
I can't tell you which one
But you don't ask no questions
You just hold me till I'm done
22. “My Word” by Derran Day (2018)
In a hurry in a blinded rush
But I know that it’s worth it
Every risk that I take you deserve it
23. “Beyond” by Leon Bridges (2018)
She shines me up like gold on my arm
I wanna take it slow but it's so hard
I love to see her face in daylight
It's more than just our bodies at night
24. “Have It All” by Jason Mraz (2018)
Here's to the good times we're gonna have
You don't need money, you've got a free pass
Here's to the fact that I'll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
25. “At Home” by Jon Bryant (2019)
You make me feel at home
This love, it grows
No matter where we go
You make me feel at home
26. “I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne (2018)
When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same
You're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame
When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart
And you see your spirit fading in the dark
Oh, oh, I'll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
27. “Good Girl” by Dustin Lynch (2018)
You know, sometimes, I dream
'Bout 55 years from now
Gonna still be you and me
Watchin' that sun goin' down
28. “Forever” by Ar’mon and Trey (2018)
Baby, you can have all my time now
I just wanna see you shine
Girl, you're like a perfect diamond
This is (forever, forever), got me (forever, forever)
Got you (forever, forever), always (forever, forever)
29. “Before You” by Fortunate Ones (2018)
Oh my love, I know i'm not the everything
That you've been thinking of
I really don't know much but there is one thing
That I do
I can't remember my life before you
30. “Speechless” by Dan + Shay (2018)
It's always on a night like tonight
I thank God you can read my mind
'Cause when you look at me with those eyes
I'm speechless
31. “Finally Mine” by Juliet Roberts (2018)
And all through the night, all I think about is you
And all through the day
Finally
Finally mine
32. “Us” by James Bay and Alicia Keys (2018)
So, tell me how to be in this world
Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt
Tell me how ‘cause I believe in something
I believe in us
33. “You Chose Me” by The Scott Brothers (2018)
How do I describe the way I see you through me eyes
It's like the first time every time when you touch me
How else can I say that you were worth the wait
And I'm a better man today because you love me
34.”Better” by JJ Heller (2018)
You make me laugh a little louder
You make me dream a little bigger
My life is so much sweeter
'Cause you make me
You make me better
35. “Never Gonna Say Goodbye” by Dawes (2018)
That's when she stepped out of the ether
Right when I was ready for a dance
She said 'I don't know what I am doing either
But I know when to take a chance"
36. “Unless It’s With You” by Christina Aguilera (2018)
You came into my life when I wasn't trying to find
Anybody to love, hiding what I felt inside
But you opened me up and now I finally realize
I'll be your girl for life
37. “Forever Always” by Peter Cottontale ft. Chance The Rapper, YEBBA, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryan Ward, and Rex Orange County (2018)
You're my favorite song
Your melody's so strong
When I think of you
You're a dream come true
What I'm trying to say
Is that I'll always
I'll always love you
Ohhh
38. “FEELS” by SafetySuit (2018)
Cause you're the only one I've ever loved
Who feels about me, the way I feel about you
The way I feel about you
And for all the laws that come with love
I'll break 'em all for you
Will you break 'em all for me?
I will break 'em all for you
You got me in my feels
Got me in my feels
39. “Butterflies” by Queen Naija (2018)
And I just wanna hold you all night long
Whenever I'm around you, nothing's wrong
I'm hoping that you'll always be around
You got me on a high, I don't wanna come down
And I love it, I love it (these butterflies)
Said I love it, I love it (I'm on a high)
Love (And I just wanna love on)
And I just wanna love on you
40. “Today I Do” by Tamia (2018)
Seriously, I'll take this commitment
Spiritually, you're everything I wanted
Today I do, today I do
Today I'm saying I do to you
Today I do, today I do, ooh
41. “On My Way To You” by Cody Johnson (2018)
I got the radio up
Sun is going down
I'll take a left at the bank
And I'll head straight through town
So baby put on that dress
A little sweet perfume
'Cause I'm on my way to you
42. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley (1961)
Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you?
43. “Earthquake” by The Black Lillies (2018)
You're my earthquake, the sweetest heartache
You're the rock in my roll, you shake me down to my soul
You take my breath away, you know just what to say
You shake me down to my soul, you're my earthquake
44. “I Do” by Ashlee + Evan (2018)
You're asking me if I love you
I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)
You're asking me if I trust you
I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)
I know the world can be broken
But it's okay, I got you
45. “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham (2018)
'Cause when you love someone
You open up your heart
When you love someone
You make room
If you love someone
And you're not afraid to lose 'em
You'll probably never love someone like I do
46. “All Your Love” by Dustin Tebbutt (2018)
'Cause all your love it keeps me safe
All your love completes me
All your love it makes me stay
You’re the love I needed
47. “All Of My Life” by Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell (2018)
Everybody that's up in here
Throw your bless up so it's clear
Imma be loving you
All of my life for the rest of my life
48. “99 Years” by Josh Groban with Jennifer Nettles (2018)
Will we look back down on 99 years of a wonderful life
Where we laughed till we cried and our love was stronger with every fight
There'll be a thousand moments for you to say "I told you"
And a million more for us to say "I love you"
So let's look forward to you and I looking back
At 99 years like that
49. “The Difference” by Tyler Rich (2018)
There's a difference between "miss ya" and "I miss your face"
And there's a difference in "what's going on?" and "baby, how was your day?"
Yeah, there's a hell of a difference in saying three words or kinda just meaning two
And there's a difference in "love ya" and "I love you"
And I wanna be the difference, yeah I do
50. “Dance With Me” by Morgan Evans ft. Kelsea Ballerini (2018)
If you dance with me
Feel my heartbeat through your body to your feet
If you dance with me
Hold me in the dark now, until both your eyes can see
And if it's you and me against the world
If I'm your man, you're my girl
We'll win you'll see, if you dance with me
Sofia Stewart is a writer with a passion for covering health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.