9 Types Of Pain That Are Directly Linked To Your Emotions

Listen to what your body is trying to tell you.

Did you know that every single thought and feeling that you have in your mind manifests itself physically in your body in some way, shape or form? This is why the body releases various different chemicals based on our mood or how we're feeling at the time, whether it be feel-good chemicals from being happy or stress hormones from being anxious.

When it comes to positive versus negative thoughts, the big question is whether or not experiences and events that happen in life are intrinsically negative or positive.

For example, a person is waiting patiently in line to get coffee, but someone suddenly cuts in front of them and orders first. The person who was waiting instantly gets upset and starts down a negative path of thinking that goes on to influence their entire day. They're in a bad mood all day because they cannot escape their negative thoughts.

But what if that person chose to accept that another person cut them in line and simply went on with their day, negativity free? They don't succumb to negative thoughts and, therefore, negativity does not dominate their day.

So, was the person cutting in line an intrinsically negative experience? Or do we define whether or not experiences are inherently negative or positive?

Neck: Refusing to see other sides of the question; stubbornness, inflexibility Shoulders: Represent our ability to carry our experiences in our life joyously; make life a burden by our attitude Spine: Represents the support of life Upper: Lack of emotional support; feeling unloved; holding back love

Middle: Guilt; stuck in the past; get off my back

Lower: Fear of money; lack of financial support Elbows: Represents changing directions and accepting new experiences Wrists: Represent movement and ease Hips: Fear of going forward in major decisions; nothing to move forward to Knees: Stubborn pride and ego; inability to bend; fear; inflexibility; won't give in Ankles: Inflexibility and guilt; the ability to receive pleasure Bunions: Lack of joy in meeting experiences in life



Image: Centripetal Force Studio

While the direct influence that the mind has on the body is not always readily apparent, the link between these two vessels is sacred. When we have an overwhelmingly positive mindset, attitude, and outlook on life, we're better able to resolve internal problems, which in turn helps us create a happy, healthy life.

The same goes for negativity. If we're constantly having self-destructive thoughts or choose to dwell in negativity, we avoid resolving internal issues and subsequently end up in an unhealthy lifestyle. Every emotion and experience we have gets stored in the cell memory of our bodies.

This is why any unresolved traumas or wounds will continue popping up in different areas of your life until you've fully healed them. (You can see which areas of the body are affected by which emotions and types of pain in the chart above.)

If you've been experiencing a lot of tightness or pain throughout your body, and it's not due to physical activity, listen to what your body is trying to tell you. These could be signs that your body wants you to find inner peace and resolve any painful issues that you've avoided in the past.

The best thing you can do to stay aligned with your higher being, as well as prevent the onset of rumination, is to be aware of how you perceive the experiences of your life. Instead of impulsively jumping from one emotion to the next, take a step back and see if there is any possible way you can learn from the experience.

Train yourself to observe, rather than to react. You are in complete control, even when you don't think you are.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.