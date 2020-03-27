The Best Aphrodisiac In The World Is Also Pretty Damn Illegal

...and you've probably tried it.

When it comes to finding an aphrodisiac to spice up your life in the bedroom, you probably tend to think of food.

While there is no solid scientific evidence to support the idea that stuff like dark chocolate, oysters, or other popular aphrodisiacs actually work, that doesn't stop us from trying.

Can you blame us?

I mean, dark chocolate is friggin' delicious.

Give me dark chocolate over a mediocre bout of sex any day of the week.

(No seriously please, give that to me right now I am very hungry for a chocolate snack.)

But science was some news for us that will have even the mightiest chocoholic tossing their candy bars into the wind.

The best possible aphrodisiac may not even be a food at all.

A recent study examining the use of marijuana has determined that a SMALL amount of marijuana can act as a powerful aphrodisiac.

Half of the people who participated int he study reported feeling aphrodisiac effects from smoking marijuana.

And a whopping 70% reported feeling "enhancement in pleasure and satisfaction."

I like those numbers!

I mean, even if you are one of those people who don't derive any sexual enhancement from marijuana, you are still high on marijuana which I have been led to understand is a pleasant feeling.

That said when using marijuana as an aphrodisiac, science has also shown that less is more.

Smoking TOO much marijuana can actually decrease your sex drive.

Marijuana has also been linked to decreasing sperm count in men if it is consumed in excessive amounts.

This is why I think if you want to experiment with marijuana as an aphrodisiac you should stick with marijuana lube!

Just maybe don't injest it.

Smoking pot isn't the craziest thing people have done to try and increase their pleasure in the bedroom.

Just look at our history!

People have done some pretty weird things on the hunt for an aphrodisiac.

We're talking grinding up rhino horn, eating god knows how many different types of penis, and drinking solutions made from scorpions.

One thing is clear:

When it comes to getting it on, men and women will stop at nothing to find an aphrodisiac that REALLY works.

Let the search continue, provided it involves significantly fewer penises to eat.