Weed-Filled Twinkies Exist, So You Can Get Sugar High

It’s already been previously determined that weed and food are best friends, and it’s certainly no secret that some people love to use food as their go-to method of imbibing some herb.

Out in California and many other states where marijuana is not only legal but even sold over-the-counter and on many street corners, it isn’t unusual to find foods that promise a wicked high in exchange for very little cash.

Yes, nowadays you can find just about anything and make it with marijuana: there’s weed-infused mac and cheese, pot-filled granola, pot peanut butter cookies, and even chocolate-dipped strawberries filled with pot.

Plus, amateur cooks have created all sorts of sweets like candy, chocolate, and even marijuana cocktails.

The recipes are endless and are only getting more creative as more states continue to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

And baked goods are now being packaged in smoke shops in those lucky states, where people are eagerly picking up their very own pot-filled delectables with glee.

That was what happened in 2014 when some lucky person stumbled across “Dankies,” which are cleverly named marijuana-infused Twinkies — AKA "weed Twinkies."

They found them at a local pot shop in Irvine, California, and were pleasantly surprised that they were only $10 for a pack of two.

However, these were not “freshly-baked cannabis cream-filled cakes” like they had been hoping they would be, but ordinary Twinkies that had been emptied of their vanilla cream and instead filled with 1,000 mg of THC-infused cream.

In other words? They're a pothead’s dream come true ... if they actually worked like they were supposed to, that is.

There had to be some crazy level of anticipation and excitement leading into what seemed like a great journey, only for it to end in disappointment.

Though they thought it would be a great high, in the end, they admitted that they didn’t end up feeling anything and it was just a huge dud.

According to the experimenters, “Lesson learned. Not all edibles end in glory. Sometimes, life is just a fancy Twinkie filled with false promises.”

So while these weed Twinkies may have a glorious name, it seems that they did not fulfill their end of the bargain.

But there are always other amazing weed-infused foods out there, ready for the challenge!

And if you're still curious to find out for yourself what a weed twinkie may taste like, you can always make some yourself. You know, as long as weed is legal where you live.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and fiction author. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in December 2016