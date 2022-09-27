Uber Driver Exposes Cheating Husband By Dropping Him And His Mistress Off At His Wife's Home

If you are going to cheat on your partner, you may want to avoid booking an Uber with Roni.

The woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video sharing the story of how she exposed a passenger who was cheating on his wife.

The video has accumulated over 8 million views and over 1 million likes in a week.

The Uber driver dropped off her cheating passenger back at his home after his mistress hopped in their car.

“All right, listen up all you cheaters,” Roni says. “If you live in the Dallas-Fortworth area and you ever need a lift or an Uber and you get in my car, be forewarned, if you ever pull this kind of s–t that this guy pulled today, you got the same thing coming.”

Roni explains how she picked up an Uber passenger from his home after he requested a ride.

The passenger’s wife and kids accompanied him to the car and said goodbye to him.

Once the man got into Roni’s car, he added a stop to his ride.

She was unpleasantly surprised by what happened next.

“So we pull up at the stop and this lady comes out, and she’s got a little bit of luggage, like a handbag and a small tote bag," she said. "She gets in and she’s like, ‘I am so glad you finally got away from your damn wife.'”

Roni then claims that the woman and first male passenger she picked up shared a passionate kiss in the backseat.

The man told Roni that he changed their drop-off location — she was unaware of where exactly the two were heading next.

As the two began to chat, Roni heard snippets of their conversation.

“You know, I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you gonna leave?” the woman asked the man.

The man told the woman, “you know I’ve got some things I’ve got to take care of you know, let’s talk about this later.”

“Keep in mind, I was about five miles from his [the man’s] house,” Roni said, an idea beginning to spark in her head.

She claims that she is an independent worker and she knows that it is within her right to discontinue a ride at any point she chooses.

“Uber’s not gonna fire me, Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me,” she explained.

It was because of this fact that Roni decided to do what she did next.

She dropped the man back off at his house along with his mistress.

“There is nothing worse than a dog,” Roni says. “I don’t give a s–-t if you’re a female or you’re a male, pull some s–t like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that.”

“Be better, people, do better in life,” she continues. “It didn’t end well for him [the man] today I’m sure because both of them had their baggage and both of them were standing in his front yard when I left.”

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself, and I hope you see this."

Some TikTok users praised Roni for her actions.

“Not all superheroes wear capes. GOOD FOR YOU BABE,” one TikTok user commented.

“Voting for you for president,” another user wrote.

However, others believed that Roni overstepped and should not have gotten involved in a passenger’s business.

“I am not sure about this. Something bad could have happened. People murder folks for less. Plus his kids were there,” one user pointed out.

“Regardless of how wrong they were, that was not your business nor your job,” another user wrote.

Roni claims that the man’s wife sent her “a huge thank you” following the incident.

