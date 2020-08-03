If You Drink This, You're 83% More Likely To Get A Date

We've been ordering the wrong thing this whole time.

Where are all the beer drinkers at? If you're single and beer is your best friend, then it's your lucky day.

Are you someone who often likes to enjoy a nice glass of beer? Is a bottle of suds your preferred drink of choice? Maybe you're even a full-on beer enthusiast who knows all the taps on brew even better than the bartender does.

If any of these things describe you, then you're probably looking for a partner who enjoys (and appreciates) a great glass of beer just as much as you do. But where, oh where, can you find this match made in beer heaven? They must be someone out there.

Luckily, we have a list of the top 10 absolute best cities for beer-lovers around the country. If you're single and you love beer, these are the places to be! In fact, you can even bet that singles in these cities will definitely have "beer-lover" written in their dating profiles.

So, let's find out what they are.

Here are the top 10 cities with beer-loving singles:

Asheville, NC Portland, ME Bend, OR Kalamazoo, MI Boulder, CO Vista, CA Leesburg, VA Greenville, SC Fort Collins, CO Pensacola, FL

While you may have been surprised to find out that some bigger cities with a lot of nightlife didn't end up making the list, that isn't exactly a requirement for finding fellow beer-lovers.

If you're completely serious about looking for that perfect significant other who can quote all the finest brews at the drop of a hat, then these are the cities where you should really go looking for love.

This list was determined by how many breweries there are in a city (AKA the place where you'll find a true beer aficionado like yourself hanging out), and each city had to have at least five breweries and the number of breweries were ranked by breweries per 100,000 residents.

The final results had some expected locations that are popular locations for finding breweries in, such as California, Oregon, Colorado, and the Carolinas. However, the city of Asheville, North Carolina took the top spot.

Asheville is basically a refuge for craft beer-lovers. The Asheville Liquid Center even has a 90-minute brewery tour with a food truck park, storytellers, and best of all, a riverfront beer garden (can you say perfect first date?)

Also, within its city limits, Asheville has a whopping 30 breweries! So, you and your date will have plenty of options to keep you satisfied and live out all your best beer-loving dreams.

Doesn't this make you want to go out and grab a bottle of Guinness (or any other fan-favorite beer)? But just remember to drink in moderation — you can't find love if you're too drunk.

