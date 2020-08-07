39 Best Beer Puns And National Beer Day Memes

Get your drink on!

Beer is versatile. Beer is classic. Drinking beer is something that is relatively universal (I mean, it’s being consumed in countries all over the world — probably as we speak).

What better day to celebrate this great tradition than with some National Beer Day memes and funny beer puns that never get old?

International Beer Day falls on August 7th this year.

There are tons of different types and flavors of beer all around the world. IPAs, or Indian Pale Ales, tend to divide beer drinkers — some people love them, while others absolutely hate them. The different styles of IPAs make them extremely versatile.

Beer tends to unite people by being a fantastic social lubricant and being something that we can bond over. Personally, I’ve seen this in action myself. I am from the hop capital of Eastern Washington – Moxee, Washington. My little hometown is responsible for one-third of the nation’s hops. I’m surrounded by hop fields that have gorgeous hop plants growing up the vine every summer. And I love it here! (even though hops DO give me horrible summer-time allergies — worth it!).

Living out here, I’ve seen the uniting power beer can have every year when we celebrate the end of the hop harvest with “The Moxee Hop Festival.” Every year at the festival the biggest attraction is (no surprise) — the beer garden! In the beer garden people from all over Washington bond over great beer, great music, and great food.

I’m not an avid IPA drinker myself. I tend to prefer fruity flavored ales. But that doesn’t mean I don’t support the IPA lovers (how could I not when where I’m from I’M the rarity? *wink, wink*).

Whether it’s at a summer barbeque, a festival, or just cracking open a cold one at the end of the day, beer has always got your back in the beverage department!

Check out the very best beer puns and funny National Beer Day memes as you get ready to get your drink on!

1. For those “I hate everyone” days.

"Wish you were beer.”

2. A hilarious pun about beer quantity.

“Take a pitcher. It’ll last longer.”

3. You look forward to it all day, then it’s just gone and you could cry.

“Spilling a beer is the equivalent of losing a balloon.”

4. A funny joke about the stereotypical male.

“How do you know a man is thinking about his future? He buys two cases of beer instead of one.”

5. A funny joke about a great pairing! *wink, wink*

“Beer … Because you can’t drink bacon!”

6. My personal favorite beer pun.

“Don’t worry be hoppy.”

7. An important distinction.

“Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer.”

8. A great drinking beer pun.

“Yeah, I’m into fitness ... fit’ness whole beer in my belly.”

9. Ugh. Seriously.

“If Monday was a beer.”

10. Sacrificing the abs? Worth it.

“Abs are cool and all but … Have you tried a craft beer?”

11. This one is puntastic!

“I’d tap that.”

12. A great joke about the vitalness of beer.

“Vitamin B? You mean beer?”

13. That’s all the justification I needed.

“I don’t drink beer. I drink a wheat smoothie.”

14. I NEED this bottle opener!

“Go ahead. Take your top off.”

15. Skinny doesn't feel anywhere as good as drinking a good beer.

“Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels … Except beer, that tastes like skinny can go to hell.”

16. It’s so great when stuff like this happens.

“D’awww ... I love you too beer.”

17. It takes both.

“Pizza alone won’t fill the emptiness of your soul. You’ll also need beer.”

18. The best kind of pressure.

“I give in to beer-pressure.”

19. The cutest pun ever!

“You ordered me a pilsner? You know I like hoppy beer.”

20. Sounds solid to me.

“You know what rhymes with Friday? Beer.”

21. Planning ahead.

“Hey there, Hops stuff!”

22. Smile!

"Pitcher perfect."

23. How can you not be friends with booze?

“Best friends forever.”

24. Duh.

"Beer is not the answer. Beer is not the question. Yes is the answer."

25. It's true.

"Wish you were beer."

26. Get it?

"Love is ale we need."

27. It's a natural diuretic.

"IPA lot when I drink."

28. THE BEST feeling ever.

"My reaction to getting some beer after work."

29. If it had a brain, probably.

"I wonder if there's a beer out there thinking about me too?"

30. Looking at you, all nice and dewy.

"Cure your ale-ments"

31. Maybe a good idea to call off.

"This beer tastes like I'm not going to work tomorrow."

32. The WORST.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beerholder.”

33. Sometimes you just need a break.

"Alcohol is never the answer. But it's a good way of forgetting the question."

34. You do what you gotta do.

"I ran twice today. First I ran out of beer, and then I ran to get some more."

35. Don't mess with the beer.

"You got my nose, I got your beer."

36. It's a way of life.

"I don't always drink beer... just kidding. Of course I do."

37. If you've never had a shower beer, what are you doing with your life?

"If you're too classy for a shower beer, then I feel sorry for you and we can't be friends."

38. Once you pop, you just can't stop.

"One does not simply drink one beer."

39. Right here and now.

"When your friend asks you if you want to play beer pong. Every day. All-day. Anywhere. Anytime."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval. She covered zodiac and pop-culture topics.